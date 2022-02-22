For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.
Published: 22 February 2022 08:10 CET
A person walking through the snow in Solna north of Stockholm. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: a roundup of the latest news on Monday
Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.
Published: 21 February 2022 08:33 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments