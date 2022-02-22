Read news from:
TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 22 February 2022 08:10 CET
A person walking through the snow in Solna north of Stockholm. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

Swedish response to Russia’s recognition of Ukrainian territories

“Strongly condemn Russia’s recognition of the non-government controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts of Ukraine as independent entities. A blatant violation of international law and of the Minsk agreements,” tweeted Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde, joining several leaders in condemnation as Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognised the territories and ordered troops into eastern Ukraine.

Amnesty International has previously warned of a humanitarian disaster and that large numbers of Ukrainians may seek refuge elsewhere. Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said last week that the main responsibility for helping refugees rested on other countries, not Sweden, which received 163,000 asylum applications in 2015.

Swedish vocabulary: a violation – en kränkning/ett brott

Sweden recommends new Covid vaccine

The Swedish Public Health Agency now recommends giving the Covid vaccine Nuvaxovid, by Novavax, to people aged 18 and older.

Nuvaxovid is a protein-based vaccine, which is different from the mRNA vaccines by Moderna and Pfizer, and the viral-vectored vaccines by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson (Jansen). The method used has been tried and tested for years – vaccines against both hepatitis B and human papillomavirus use similar techniques.

People who had an mRNA vaccine as their first two doses will primarily be issued an mRNA vaccine as their booster dose too, but the Public Health Agency states that they could also receive the Nuvaxovid vaccine as their third dose, if they prefer.

More than one million adults in Sweden have still not been vaccinated.

Swedish vocabulary: a protein-based vaccine – ett proteinbaserat vaccin

Warning of icy roads after blizzard batters Sweden

An orange weather alert for snow and strong winds was lifted in central Sweden on Tuesday morning, after the blizzard wreaked travel chaos on the region on Monday.

But the Swedish Transport Administration warned that roads may be slippery today, after temperatures dropped overnight with a lot of slushy snow freezing on the roads.

This is especially in the region around Stockholm, Uppsala, Gävle and Örebro, where traffic accidents as a result of the weather may also lead to long queues and delays.

Swedish vocabulary: weather – väder

What’s next for the Covid pandemic in Sweden?

The Swedish Public Health Agency believes that the spread of Covid-19 has peaked and will continue to decrease this spring, but a second scenario warns healthcare services to be prepared in case a new virus variant appears.

The new scenarios presented by the Public Health Agency are not a prognosis, but are meant as a tool for healthcare services to plan for the coming months.

Scenario 0, which the agency believes is the most likely, is that the spread of infection will continue to decrease to a low level, where it will remain until the summer.

The agency’s second scenario, scenario 1, plans for a hypothetical and infectious new variant of the virus spreading from around March 20th. In this scenario, the spread of infection would instead increase during spring 2022, reaching a peak in mid-May.

Read more HERE.

Swedish vocabulary: to decrease/increase – att sjunka/öka

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: a roundup of the latest news on Monday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 21 February 2022 08:33 CET
Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel deny divorce rumours

Crown Princess Victoria, who is next in line to the throne, denied rumours that the couple were planning to divorce alongside her husband in a post released on the Swedish royal family’s Instagram and Facebook accounts on Saturday.

“It has come to our attention that an extensive negative rumour campaign is ongoing regarding our private relationship. Statements are being spread regarding betrayal in the relationship and an imminent divorce,” the couple said.

“In normal circumstances we do not comment on rumour and speculation, but in order to protect our family we wish to clarify, once and for all, that the rumours currently being spread are completely unfounded,” they continued.

The denial follows articles by Swedish celebrity news site Stoppa Pressarna, reporting that the couple were in crisis and on the brink of divorce.

The couple have been married since 2010 and have two children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar.
 
Swedish vocabulary: skilsmässa – divorce
 
Risk for snow chaos in central Sweden
 
More than 30 centimetres of snow could fall in central Sweden today, newswire TT reports. The Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI) warn of slippery roads due to snow, as well as low visibility which may affect morning traffic.
 
SMHI have issued an orange warning over Örebro, Västerås, Uppsala and Stockholm due to heavy snowfall and strong winds, and commuters are encouraged to be careful on the roads this morning.
 
“The temperature is around zero, so there will be a lot of slushy snow and ice. At times, there will be heavy snowfall, so there will be low visibility as well, so you should make sure to be out in good time if you need to travel this morning,” Emma Härenstam at SMHI told TT newswire.
 
“In Svealand (central Sweden) and Gävleborg county, there will be slippery roads due to snow,” Härenstam told TT.
 
“Conditions may be especially difficult in the southern parts of Stockholm county and coastal areas of Södermanland due to icy roads, so it’s a good idea to be careful,” she told the newswire.
 
An orange warning is the second-most serious on a three step scale, and means that there is a large risk that roads will be affected, as well as delays to bus, train and air transport.
 
Swedish vocabulary: halka – weather conditions when ice or snow means there is a risk of skidding
 
Swedish Trade Union Confederation membership increasing among immigrants
 
The Swedish Trade Union Confederation (LO), an umbrella organisation for 14 trade unions within the private and public sectors, is reporting an increase in new members after over a decade of declining membership. They have approximately 1.4 million members across Sweden.
 
“(Membership) increased in 2020, that was the first time for many years. And in 2021, the proportion of workers who are members of a trade union increased further,” Anders Kjellberg, sociology professor at Lund University told newswire TT.
 
Although the number of members decreased in 2021, the proportion of workers who are members of a trade union increased, according to a report released by Arena Idé. This, Kjellberg told TT, may be explained by the fact that many temporary jobs disappeared – temporary employees are rarely members of a trade union.
 
The most important explanation behind the increase is that more immigrants are applying for membership, although rates are still lower than for those born in Sweden. Kjellberg explained to TT that this can be due to the fact that immigrants have different experiences – some have come from countries outside of Europe where trade unions are rare and may be sceptical to joining.
 
Another aspect, Kjellberg told TT, is that immigrants are less connected to the labour market, meaning that they – like Swedes in the same situation – are less likely to join a trade union.
 
“They are also overrepresented in branches where there is already a low rate of trade union membership,” Kjellberg told TT, using the restaurant industry as an example.
 
Swedish vocabulary: fack – trade union
