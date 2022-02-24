Read news from:
TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 24 February 2022 09:07 CET
Police investigate the site of an explosion outside an apartment building in Rosengård, Malmö. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Swedish Prime Minister condemns Russian invasion of Ukraine

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, who had previously stopped short of describing Russia’s actions in Ukraine as an invasion, stated in a tweet this morning that “Sweden condemns in the strongest terms Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s acts are also an attack on the European security order. It will be met by a united and robust response in solidarity with Ukraine. Russia alone is responsible for human suffering.”

Andersson joins other prominent world figures in condemning the invasion, such as UN General Secretary António Guterres, who appealed to Russia’s president Putin to bring his troops back to Russia “ in the name of humanity”, and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, who stated that the union would hold Russia “accountable”, saying that her thoughts were “with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children as they face this unprovoked attack and fear for their lives”.

Swedish vocabulary: fördömercondemns

See also on The Local:

Coronavirus Commission to present final report tomorrow

The Coronavirus Commission, set up in June 2020, is tasked with investigating the response to the coronavirus and evaluating the actions by the Swedish government and other authorities. It is headed by Mats Melin, an attorney who formerly served on Sweden’s top court for administrative cases.

Their first report, which looked specifically at the handling of the pandemic in the elderly care sector, was presented in December 2020. Their second report was presented in October last year. It highlighted significant failings in Sweden’s testing and tracing process, labelling its initial response to the Covid-19 pandemic “insufficient” and “late”.

The third and final report, due tomorrow, is expected to discuss whether Sweden’s pandemic strategy was the correct choice for the country, as well as who should be held accountable if not.

To answer these questions, the commission have looked at how Swedish society has been affected on a larger scale, such as public health, Swedish economy and individual finances, as well as a comparison with other countries.

The Local will be reporting on the commission’s report tomorrow.

Swedish vocabulary: ansvar – responsibility

Damages to apartment building stairwell in Malmö after explosion

The stairwell of an apartment building in the Rosengård area of Malmö has suffered extensive damage after an explosion. The entrance door was crushed in the blast alongside multiple window panes.

A large area has been closed off and emergency services arrived at the site early this morning.

Three people were trapped in an elevator at the time of the explosion, but appear to have been rescued unharmed, SVT reports.

This is the third explosion in Malmö in a week. There was an explosion on Wednesday morning outside an apartment building in the area of Gröndal, and another on Friday last week, also in Rosengård.

Another bomb was identfied in the area of Limhamn on Friday evening, but it did not detonate.

Police are investigating whether there is any connection between the bombings.

“We don’t currently have any suspects, and we cannot say whether there is any connection to earlier explosions,” police spokesperson Patric Fors told SVT in Skåne.

Swedish vocabulary: sprängning – explosion, detonation

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 23 February 2022 08:32 CET
More unemployed university graduates in Sweden

There are more unemployed university graduates in Sweden today than before the pandemic, writes unemployment insurance company Akademikernas A-kassa.

In January 2020, 26 percent of its members had been without a job for over a year – a figure that had increased to 36 percent by January 2022, according to its press release.

But there may be some light on the horizon. In the past year, the number of unemployed members has decreased: from 18,000 at the end of 2020 to 13,400 at the end of 2021.

Swedish vocabulary: university graduate – akademiker (note that this is a false friend of “an academic”, which in English refers to a person still involved in the university world)

Swedish PM criticised over language on Ukraine crisis

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has been criticised for not using the word “invasion” when denouncing Russia’s actions in Ukraine, although she called them a “clear violation of international law” and an “act of aggression”.

“If a foreign power moves its military into the territory of a sovereign state, of course it is an invasion,” conservative opposition leader Ulf Kristersson told the TT newswire.

Public international law professor Mark Klamberg explained to TT that the UN convention uses the word “aggression” and not “invasion”, but a resolution by the General Assembly mentions invasion as one of the definitions of an act of aggression.

Swedish vocabulary: international law – internationell rätt

Sweden battles disinformation campaign about Muslim children

Swedish authorities are warning against an ongoing global disinformation campaign which claims that social services routinely ‘kidnap’ Muslim children in an attempt to secularise them. But what’s the context behind the story and why has it gained traction?

The Local has looked into the issue in these three articles:

Country by country: Where do Sweden’s newest foreign residents come from?

Immigration to Sweden increased year-on-year in 2021 for the first time since 2016, , according to fresh data by national number crunchers Statistics Sweden. In total, 90,631 people moved to Sweden last year, up 9.8 percent on 2020.

The largest group of immigrants, 11 percent, were Swedes returning to their country of birth.This was followed by people born in India. A total of 6,017 people born in India moved to Sweden last year, an increase of 48.2 percent on the previous year.

The next largest groups were from Syria (3,538 people born in Syria became registered as residents last year), closely followed by Germany (3,501) and Pakistan (3,240).

Read the whole article HERE.

Swedish vocabulary: to return – att återvända

Swedish foodie secrets: How to find Sweden’s best semla

Semlor are traditional Swedish cardamom buns filled with whipped cream and almond paste. But what should you look for in a good semla, and what should you avoid?

We asked semla-lovers on Twitter and in Malmö foodie group Malmöfoodisar on Facebook to tell us what you should look for in the ideal semla – here’s what they said.

Swedish vocabulary: a bun – en bulle

