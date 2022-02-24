Ukrainians in Europe: How will Russia’s invasion and the war impact your lives?

‘A dark chapter in Europe’s history’

“Today marks the beginning of a new and dark chapter in Europe’s history,” Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson told a press conference on Thursday morning.

Andersson further described the invasion of Ukraine as “unprovoked, unlawful and indefensible”, stating that it was “a threat to international peace and security, a flagrant breach of international law and the European security order”.

During the day, Andersson will be meeting with the European Council, where an agreement on a new round of sanctions against Russia is expected.

In response to questions at the press conference regarding Sweden potentially joining Nato, the prime minister responded that “in this kind of situation it is important that the security policy set by Sweden a long time ago remains the case. That we are predictable and clear with our security policy. This is not the situation for any kind of wobbliness.”

Foreign Minister Ann Linde described the invasion as “a serious breach of international law” and a “cowardly attack”, further stating that “we are facing the most important security political situation since the Second World War”.

Swedish embassy staff in Ukraine have left the capital Kiev and have been working from the city of Lviv, near the Polish border, since Wednesday night.

Nuclear attack ‘unlikely’

When questioned about how she interpreted Putin’s speech last night, in which he threatened all “outsiders who are considering getting involved: if you do so, you will meet consequences greater than any you have met in history”, Andersson stated that “the entire speech is full of statements which are shocking and which, alongside threatening Ukraine, also threaten the rest of the world and Europe”.

Linde stated that she did not believe that nuclear attacks were likely: “It is in Russia’s interest to use threats of nuclear weapons as a strategic deterrence, but our assessment of the situation is that the use of nuclear weapons in this situation is unlikely.”

“We see that there is a clear risk for cyber attacks, but also for other hybrid threats against Sweden,” Andersson said. “Not just the armed forces, but also other authorities see that there is an increased risk at this time, and are taking precautions.”

A threat to Sweden

Defence minister Peter Hultqvist also condemned what he calls an “offensive Russian war of aggression”.

“What Russia wants to do is destroy the Ukrainian state, destroy Ukrainian democracy, collapse the state’s systems, create Russian dominance and supremacy,” he stated at the press conference.

“What is being created now is great human suffering and death,” he continued.

Hultqvist said Russia’s actions were a threat to European security and also a threat against Swedish interests and sovereignty.

