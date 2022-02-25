Read news from:
COVID-19

Sweden’s pandemic strategy ‘fundamentally correct’: Coronavirus Commission

Sweden's decision to rely on voluntary measures rather than a strict lockdown to handle the Covid-19 pandemic was "fundamentally correct", but there were several things the government should have done differently, the final report by the Coronavirus Commission concludes.

Published: 25 February 2022 12:37 CET
Updated: 25 February 2022 13:51 CET
Corona Commission head Mats Melin with the commission's final report on the Swedish government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

In its final conclusions, the commission – established in June 2020 and chaired by the judge Mats Melin – gives perhaps unexpectedly strong support for Sweden’s choice of strategy, based on its previous reports.

“The state should not limit the freedom of the individual more than is necessary,” Melin said at a press conference announcing the conclusions. “But — and this is an important ‘but’, more far-reaching measures can be necessary in certain situations.”

“The choice of path in terms of disease prevention and control, focusing on advice and recommendations which people were expected to follow voluntarily, was fundamentally correct,” it concludes in its final report. “It meant that citizens retained more of their personal freedom than in many other countries.” 

It says it was “not convinced that extended or recurring mandatory lockdowns, as introduced in other countries, are a necessary element in the response to a new, serious epidemic outbreak”. Several countries which did impose lockdowns, it argues, had “significantly worse outcomes” than Sweden, while the restriction of individual freedom was “hardly defensible other than in the face of very extreme threats”. 

Too little, too late

The commission is, however, more critical of the way Sweden’s no-lockdown strategy was implemented. 

“The measures taken were too few and should have come sooner,” it concludes. “In February/March 2020, Sweden should have opted for more rigorous and intrusive disease prevention and control measures.” 

These, the commission argues, should have included most “indoor settings where people gather or come into close contact”, including shopping centres, restaurants, cultural and sports events, hairdressing salons, and swimming pools. 

In particular, the commission says it is “remarkable” that it took until March 29th for Sweden to reduce the maximum number of people allowed to meet for indoor events to 50.  

The government was right, however, to allow schools to remain open for physical tuition. 

“In the absence of a plan to protect older people and other at-risk groups, earlier and additional steps should have been taken to try to slow community transmission of the virus. Such initial measures would also have bought more time for overview and analysis.”

Too little leadership from the government 

The report is also critical of the way the government passed most of the responsibility for setting the strategy, handling the pandemic, and communicating with the public to the Public Health Agency, its then director-general Johan Carlson, and Sweden’s state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell.

Rather than falling back on the Swedish tradition of leaving agencies to carry out their function without detailed “ministerial control”, it believes the government could and should have seized control of the pandemic response, and of communicating with the public.  

“The Government should have assumed leadership of all aspects of crisis management from the outset,” it said. “It should have been able to overcome the obstacles to clear national leadership that currently exist.”

It also accuses the government of being over-reliant on the Public Health Agency’s expertise, and of doing too little to counter this by soliciting information from other scientists and disease control experts. 

“The Government had too one-sided a dependence on assessments made by the Public Health Agency of Sweden,” it concludes. “Responsibility for those assessments ultimately rests on a single person, the agency’s director-general. This is not a satisfactory arrangement for decision-making during a serious crisis in society.” 

Measures suited for educated middle class 

The commission notes that disadvantaged groups have been hit hardest by Covid-19, something it puts down to measures best suited to well-educated middle class people in jobs that allow them to work from home. 

Those working in jobs such as care work, the health sector, the service sector, and education, were less able to protect themselves, it argues. In addition, those without a car had to use public transport, while elderly people sharing crowded apartments with their children and grandchildren, could not isolate themselves.  

“The measures introduced have thus often been better suited to a well-educated middle class, well placed to protect themselves from infection, navigate the health care system and work from home,” it concludes. “Different measures may be needed to safeguard the lives and livelihoods of groups with more limited options.” 

Who is to blame for the shortcomings? 

The commission argues that Sweden’s slow response came partly because the Public Health Agency “adopted a position informed by a demand for evidence — rather than a precautionary approach”. 

The agency, it believes, “had a defensive view of the prospects of slowing the spread of the virus” and as a result “introduced and advocated limited, late and not very vigorous measures”.

For this, it concludes, the agency’s then director-general, Johan Carlson, is to blame. 

But neither the government nor then Prime Minister Stefan Löfven gets off the hook. 

“We see that the government of 2020 and Prime Minister Stefan Löfven as responsible for having — as far as the commission has been able to ascertain — accepted largely uncritically, right up to the late autumn of 2020, the assessments of its expert agency.” Melin said at the end of the press conference. 

He added that Löfven had failed, “at the outbreak of the pandemic, to issue directives calling on the agency to correct its course.” 

What are the commission’s recommendations? 

COVID-19

Swedish government inquiry to rule on ‘no-lockdown’ Covid-19 strategy

Sweden's government, health agencies, and regional health authorities are braced for criticism later today, when the Corona Commission tasked with assessing the handling of the pandemic gives its final conclusions.

Published: 25 February 2022 09:46 CET
Swedish government inquiry to rule on 'no-lockdown' Covid-19 strategy

The commission’s long-awaited final report is expected to answer the big remaining question around the country’s handling of the pandemic: the choice of strategy, and in particular whether Sweden was right to go its own way and avoid the compulsory “lockdown” measures imposed in most other European countries.

“Whether Sweden’s choice of path was reasonable, or whether it would have been better to introduce other types of measures to limit the spread of the virus, is a question the Commission will return to in its final report,” it wrote in October. “The big question we must ask ourselves is why the start [of pandemic handling] and the path chosen became as it was.” 

The commission is also expected to examine the problems caused by the way Sweden’s system of pandemic handling speads responsibility between the government, Public Health Agency and other agencies, and the regional health authorities. 

The report will also include a section on how Sweden’s choice of strategy and financial measures taken impacted on the country’s economy.

To do this, it will seek to understand what information the key decision-makers in central government and in the Public Health Agency had access to when they set Sweden’s strategy.

In its earlier reports, the commission, and its chair Mats Melin, have used unusually harsh language for a Swedish government inquiry, denouncing the government, regional health authorities, and health agencies as  “tardy”, and attacking aspects of their handling of the pandemic as a “let-down”, and even a “car-crash” or “disaster”.

READ ALSO: 

The first report, issued in December 2020, concentrated on the impact on elderly care and the second, issued in October last year, focused on the spread of infection, testing, protective equipment, and the response of the healthcare system. 

The months running up to the release have seen strained relations between the commission and Sweden’s government and government offices, with the commission’s investigators complaining in January that they had been denied access to documents they had requested.

In the end, the commission was given an enormous release of documents, leading some sources in Sweden’s government offices to speculate that they would not be able to read or understand them before this week’s publication date.

Ahead of the report’s release, Anders Tegnell, the state epidemiologist seen as the architect of Sweden’s strategy, said he was looking forward to any constructive criticism. 

“We look forward to anything which helps us get better,” he told the Dagens Nyheter newspaper in an interview published on Wednesday. “For this type of inquiry to be really good, it needs to be able to point out ways to be better next time. That’s the whole point. To just point fingers is rarely very helpful.” 

He said that he believed the Public Health Agency needed to improve its contacts with some other parts of Sweden’s system.  

“We already had good connections to the healthcare system, but we have now learned how to connect with the elderly care system and other actors, which means we can be faster next time. But we are only one agency out of many.” 

Sweden’s health minister, Lena Hallengren, also said that she hoped the commission took a forward-looking view, and looked at lessons to be learned, rather than imply pointing fingers at the mistakes made over the last two years. 

“I expect the Commission to lift its gaze so that we can benefit from all the conclusions,” she told TT newswire. “We will suffer more crises in the future and they are not going to look like Covid-19 2.0.”

 
