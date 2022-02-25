Sweden’s pandemic strategy ‘fundamentally correct’: Coronavirus Commission

In its final conclusions, the commission – established in June 2020 and chaired by the judge Mats Melin – gives perhaps unexpectedly strong support for Sweden’s choice of strategy, based on its previous reports.

“The state should not limit the freedom of the individual more than is necessary,” Melin said at a press conference announcing the conclusions. “But — and this is an important ‘but’, more far-reaching measures can be necessary in certain situations.”

“The choice of path in terms of disease prevention and control, focusing on advice and recommendations which people were expected to follow voluntarily, was fundamentally correct,” it concludes in its final report. “It meant that citizens retained more of their personal freedom than in many other countries.”

It says it was “not convinced that extended or recurring mandatory lockdowns, as introduced in other countries, are a necessary element in the response to a new, serious epidemic outbreak”. Several countries which did impose lockdowns, it argues, had “significantly worse outcomes” than Sweden, while the restriction of individual freedom was “hardly defensible other than in the face of very extreme threats”.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

Too little, too late

The commission is, however, more critical of the way Sweden’s no-lockdown strategy was implemented.

“The measures taken were too few and should have come sooner,” it concludes. “In February/March 2020, Sweden should have opted for more rigorous and intrusive disease prevention and control measures.”

These, the commission argues, should have included most “indoor settings where people gather or come into close contact”, including shopping centres, restaurants, cultural and sports events, hairdressing salons, and swimming pools.

In particular, the commission says it is “remarkable” that it took until March 29th for Sweden to reduce the maximum number of people allowed to meet for indoor events to 50.

The government was right, however, to allow schools to remain open for physical tuition.

“In the absence of a plan to protect older people and other at-risk groups, earlier and additional steps should have been taken to try to slow community transmission of the virus. Such initial measures would also have bought more time for overview and analysis.”

Too little leadership from the government

The report is also critical of the way the government passed most of the responsibility for setting the strategy, handling the pandemic, and communicating with the public to the Public Health Agency, its then director-general Johan Carlson, and Sweden’s state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell.

Rather than falling back on the Swedish tradition of leaving agencies to carry out their function without detailed “ministerial control”, it believes the government could and should have seized control of the pandemic response, and of communicating with the public.

“The Government should have assumed leadership of all aspects of crisis management from the outset,” it said. “It should have been able to overcome the obstacles to clear national leadership that currently exist.”

It also accuses the government of being over-reliant on the Public Health Agency’s expertise, and of doing too little to counter this by soliciting information from other scientists and disease control experts.

“The Government had too one-sided a dependence on assessments made by the Public Health Agency of Sweden,” it concludes. “Responsibility for those assessments ultimately rests on a single person, the agency’s director-general. This is not a satisfactory arrangement for decision-making during a serious crisis in society.”

Measures suited for educated middle class

The commission notes that disadvantaged groups have been hit hardest by Covid-19, something it puts down to measures best suited to well-educated middle class people in jobs that allow them to work from home.

Those working in jobs such as care work, the health sector, the service sector, and education, were less able to protect themselves, it argues. In addition, those without a car had to use public transport, while elderly people sharing crowded apartments with their children and grandchildren, could not isolate themselves.

“The measures introduced have thus often been better suited to a well-educated middle class, well placed to protect themselves from infection, navigate the health care system and work from home,” it concludes. “Different measures may be needed to safeguard the lives and livelihoods of groups with more limited options.”

Who is to blame for the shortcomings?

The commission argues that Sweden’s slow response came partly because the Public Health Agency “adopted a position informed by a demand for evidence — rather than a precautionary approach”.

The agency, it believes, “had a defensive view of the prospects of slowing the spread of the virus” and as a result “introduced and advocated limited, late and not very vigorous measures”.

For this, it concludes, the agency’s then director-general, Johan Carlson, is to blame.

But neither the government nor then Prime Minister Stefan Löfven gets off the hook.

“We see that the government of 2020 and Prime Minister Stefan Löfven as responsible for having — as far as the commission has been able to ascertain — accepted largely uncritically, right up to the late autumn of 2020, the assessments of its expert agency.” Melin said at the end of the press conference.

He added that Löfven had failed, “at the outbreak of the pandemic, to issue directives calling on the agency to correct its course.”

What are the commission’s recommendations?