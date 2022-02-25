Read news from:
Swedish government inquiry to rule on ‘no-lockdown’ Covid-19 strategy

Sweden's government, health agencies, and regional health authorities are braced for criticism later today, when the Corona Commission tasked with assessing the handling of the pandemic gives its final conclusions.

Published: 25 February 2022 09:46 CET
Mats Melin, chairperson of Sweden's Corona Commission delivering the second part of his report last October.
Mats Melin, chairperson of Sweden's Corona Commission, delivering the second part of his report last October. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT

The commission’s long-awaited final report is expected to answer the big remaining question around the country’s handling of the pandemic: the choice of strategy, and in particular whether Sweden was right to go its own way and avoid the compulsory “lockdown” measures imposed in most other European countries.

“The big question we must ask ourselves is why the start [of pandemic handling] and the path chosen became as it was,” the commission wrote in October of the coming final report. 

The commission is also expected to examine the problems caused by the way Sweden’s system of pandemic handling speads responsibility between the government, Public Health Agency and other agencies, and the regional health authorities. 

To do this, it will seek to understand what information the key decision-makers in central government and in the Public Health Agency had access to when they set Sweden’s strategy.

In its earlier reports, the commission, and its chair Mats Melin, have used unusually harsh language for a Swedish government inquiry, denouncing the government, regional health authorities, and health agencies as  “tardy”, and attacking aspects of their handling of the pandemic as a “let-down”, and even a “car-crash” or “disaster”.

The first report, issued in December 2020, concentrated on the impact on elderly care and the second, issued in October last year, focused on the spread of infection, testing, protective equipment, and the response of the healthcare system

The months running up to the release have seen strained relations between the commission and Sweden’s government and government offices, with the commission’s investigators complaining in January that they had been denied access to documents they had requested.

In the end, the commission was given an enormous release of documents, leading some sources in Sweden’s government offices to speculate that they would not be able to read or understand them before this week’s publication date.

Ahead of the report’s release, Anders Tegnell, the state epidemiologist seen as the architect of Sweden’s strategy, said he was looking forward to any constructive criticism. 

“We look forward to anything which helps us get better,” he told the Dagens Nyheter newspaper in an interview published on Wednesday. “For this type of inquiry to be really good, it needs to be able to point out ways to be better next time. That’s the whole point. To just point fingers is rarely very helpful.” 

He said that he believed the Public Health Agency needed to improve its contacts with some other parts of Sweden’s system.  

“We already had good connections to the healthcare system, but we have now learned how to connect with the elderly care system and other actors, which means we can be faster next time. But we are only one agency out of many.” 

Sweden’s health minister, Lena Hallengren, also said that she hoped the commission took a forward-looking view, and looked at lessons to be learned, rather than imply pointing fingers at the mistakes made over the last two years. 

“I expect the Commission to lift its gaze so that we can benefit from all the conclusions,” she told TT newswire. “We will suffer more crises in the future and they are not going to look like Covid-19 2.0.”

 

Sweden rolls out new travel restrictions ahead of Christmas holidays

Sweden is set to introduce travel restrictions from the Nordic countries ahead of Christmas over concerns of a rising number of Covid infections.

Published: 16 December 2021 09:00 CET
Updated: 16 December 2021 10:10 CET
Sweden rolls out new travel restrictions ahead of Christmas holidays
Police checks on the border between Denmark and Sweden in early February. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

From December 21st, people travelling to Sweden from Norway, Denmark, Finland and Iceland will be required to show a valid Covid pass, said the government on Thursday.

“We’re seeing an increased spread of infection in Europe but also in our neighbouring countries, and in Sweden a Covid pass is currently required for entry from all countries apart from the Nordics,” Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson told Swedish newswire TT.

Under current rules, everyone travelling to Sweden needs to show either an EU vaccine certificate or a vaccine certificate from a so-called “approved” country, alternatively a negative test no older than 72 hours or proof of recovery from Covid-19 – the exact rules depend on which country you’re travelling from, and some categories of travellers are exempt from the rules.

Today, everyone travelling from Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland is also exempt from the entry rules – which until now has meant that many non-EU nationals who are banned from entering Sweden directly have been able to do so via one of the Nordic countries.

But from December 21st, the Covid pass rules will apply to the Nordic countries too.

Sweden currently has the lowest rate of new Covid-19 infections in the Nordics. It has one of the lowest testing rates, but it also has a comparatively low number of hospitalisations. That said, the number of new cases is on a sharp increase in Sweden, too.

Swedish Health Minister Lena Hallengren and Public Health Agency director-general Karin Tegmark Wisell spoke about the new entry restrictions at a press conference on Thursday morning. They added that the Public Health Agency, with immediate effect, urges everyone who travels to Sweden from any country is advised to get tested for Covid-19 as soon as possible after arriving, even if you’re vaccinated.

Border commuters only need to get tested once a week, and other people who cross the border frequently – such as children who move between parents on opposite sides of the border – are also exempt from the recommendation to get tested every time they travel to Sweden. Children under the age of six are also exempt from the testing recommendation.

The government has been preparing new legislation that would extend Sweden’s vaccine pass scheme to venues such as restaurants and long-distance trains, but this is still going through the legislative process and there was no news about it at the press conference.

