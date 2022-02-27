EU warns bloc nations to brace for millions of Ukraine refugees

The number of refugees to enter Europe from Ukraine could reach around four million, the EU announced at a news conference in Brussels.
After interior ministers gathered for a special meeting of EU member states to discuss the crisis, leaders indicated that the need to intervene was becoming increasingly urgent.
“We are witnessing what could become the largest humanitarian crisis on our European continent in many, many years. The needs are growing as we speak,” said Janez Lenarcic, European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management.
He said the number of Ukrainians affected by the conflict in humanitarian terms could be 18 million within Ukraine itself, while seven million people are at risk of being internally displaced and four million could flee the country as refugees.
That’s a figure also echoed by the UN refugee agency.
