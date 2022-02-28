Read news from:
SWEDEN AND UKRAINE

Flight bans, visas and trade sanctions – what does the EU’s Ukraine response mean for Sweden?

Over the weekend the EU agreed a further package of measures in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. From flight bans to entry rules and financial sanctions, here's how these will apply to those who are in Sweden or want to come here.

Published: 28 February 2022 17:12 CET
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday announces further measures to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday announces further measures to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Stephanie Lecocq/AFP

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced further measures on Sunday, adding further pressure on Russia on top of previous economic sanctions in response to their invasion of Ukraine.

Her full statement did not go into much detail on exactly how the new rules will apply.

It’s likely that there will be further clarifications in the days to come, but here’s what we know so far;

Visa rules

EU member states will discuss on Monday using a little-known rule called the Temporary Protection Directive to allow Ukrainians to stay within the Bloc for up to a year without a visa. 

Since 2017, Ukrainians have benefited from the 90-day rule, which means they can spend 90 days out of every 180 in the EU or Schengen zone without needing a visa.

“We need to be prepared for day 91,” EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson, a former Swedish employment minister, said on Sunday.

This change would not affect entry to the Bloc – the 90-day rule means that Ukrainians can already enter without having to show a visa – but once here they would not be required to make an application for asylum.

Ursula von der Leyen said: “We welcome with open arms those Ukrainians who have to flee from Putin’s bombs and I am proud of the warm welcome that Europeans have given them.

“We are mobilising every effort and every euro to support our Eastern Member States – to host and take care of these refugees.”

The Swedish Migration Agency on Saturday, February 26th put in place an “enforcement halt”, meaning it will no longer deport Ukrainian citizens from Sweden, or rule on any asylum, work permit, or residency permit applications that have already been made. 

But Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said before Russia launched its invasion that it would not be right for Sweden to again take as disproportionate a responsibility for Ukrainian refugees as it did for the refugees who arrived from Syria, Afghanistan, and Eritrea during European refugee crisis of 2015. 

“We cannot take a similarly large number of refugees as we did in 2015,” she said. “It would be reasonable for those countries which did not take such a big responsibility then to take a bigger responsibility this time around.” 

The government has largely stuck to this line, despite public calls for more generosity, although the Migration Agency is preparing to take at least some refugees and has said it is willing to scale up its welcome centres in the event of a humanitarian crisis. 

Flight ban

Russian-owned, Russian-controlled or Russian-registered planes are now barred from all EU airspace, including the airspace over Sweden. They will not be able to take off or land anywhere in the EU, or fly over EU airspace. This includes commercial airlines and private jets.

There is, however, no travel ban on Russia, so people can still travel between Sweden and Russia on either a non-Russian airline or by road, rail, or sea.

On Monday, Russia announced a reciprocal ban on the airlines of 36 countries, including Sweden. However, most European airlines, including SAS, had already suspended routes to and over Russia the previous week.

Sweden’s foreign ministry has advised all its citizens against all unnecessary travel to Russia. So far it has not advised Swedish citizens already living in Russia to leave. 

SWIFT/Russian central bank sanctions

If you have any financial dealings with organisations or individuals in Russia, these could become difficult in the coming days.

The EU has agreed to disconnect Russia from the Swift network, which is a communications network used for making international money transfers, and von der Leyen also announced sanctions on Russia’s central bank

Shipping ban

If you have recently ordered anything from Russia you may find there are delivery issues even if your payment goes through without problems. Economic sanctions mean that certain cargo from Russia can be seized or blocked from entering the EU. 

Russia Today ban

The EU has also banned Russian state media outlets including Russia Today (RT), Sputnik and their subsidiaries. Exactly how this will work is not yet clear, with Von der Leyen announcing that the EU is “developing tools to ban their toxic and harmful disinformation in Europe”.

Price rises

Previously announced economic sanctions on Russia are likely to lead to price rises throughout Europe, particularly for oil, gas and petrol.

Thanks to its heavy dependence on the nuclear sector, France is less reliant than some countries on Russian gas, but prices are still likely to rise from June, once the current government-imposed price limit expires.

The price of petrol and diesel, already at its highest rate for years in France, is also likely to rise.

A meeting of EU energy ministers on Monday is to look at ways of controlling price rises.

Impact on trade

Although Sweden’s economy is highly dependent on exports, it has a relatively low exposure to Russia and Ukraine.

Exports to Russia account for 1.3 percent of Sweden’s total exports and imports account for 1 percent. 

“Our assessment is that the effects on the Swedish economy should be relatively limited compared with other countries,” Mikael Damberg, Sweden’s finance minister, said in a press statement on Monday. 

Volvo Cars on Monday said it was temporarily suspending production at its factory in Russia and also stopping sales of cars. 

Eurovision

And if you’re a Eurovision fan, don’t expect to see a Russian entry at the contest in May, the European Broadcasting Commission has announced that Russia is barred from the 2022 event.

UKRAINE

INTERVIEW: How could Russia’s war in Ukraine affect Sweden?

The Local asked Patrik Oksanen, Russia expert, journalist and senior fellow at Swedish foreign and security policy-oriented think tank Frivärld, some questions about how war in Ukraine could impact Sweden. Here's what he said.

Published: 25 February 2022 08:51 CET
Updated: 26 February 2022 09:15 CET
INTERVIEW: How could Russia's war in Ukraine affect Sweden?

The Local: Is there anything that individuals should do to prepare, for example in the event of possible cyber attacks against Sweden?

Patrik Oksanen: I think a good thing to do is to study the brochure sent out a couple of years ago by MSB – the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency – If crisis or war comes. I think that’s a very good start to just check your personal readiness. It’s always good to do that, especially in this situation where you can start to expect that there could be disturbances such as cyber attacks, disinformation and other disturbances.

I think it’s a good idea to follow that list, so you have some things at home so you can survive easily for a couple of days, and also have some cash in your wallet so you can deal with easy payments if Swish and your bank card stop working. So those are simple logical steps, and if you need something to fall back on, I think there’s an excellent checklist in that brochure.

TL: Sweden will have a general election in September 2022. In terms of disinformation and cyber attacks, do you think this could affect that?

PO: Well, we are in a time of European history that is more dark than it was before, but we should remember that this conflict between values – between democratic societies in Western Europe and an increasingly more authoritarian Russian state who wants to revise the rulebook of the European security order – has been ongoing for a long time.

We have had war in Ukraine for eight years, it’s now in a new phase, I want to remind you about war in Georgia in 2008, Putin’s Munich speech in 2007, and cyber attacks against Estonia in 2007.

So, we’ve had this situation for a long time, and during that time we’ve seen that Russia has tried and partly succeeded in influencing the debate in different European countries, and in the US as well, with a combination of, for example, “hack and leak” attacks, cyber attacks stealing information and then putting it out in the information arena twisted, such as we saw in 2016 in the US election, we’ve seen it in Germany, we’ve seen it in France, we’ve seen it in Sweden against our own national sports association, for example, in 2018, so we are already there.

It has happened, and therefore we must calculate that it will happen again, and now the tension has been rising rapidly during the last couple of months, and now of course we are in a new phase of that conflict, with open, naked aggression against Ukraine. So with that history in mind, we should not be surprised if we experience more of this in the future.

TL: What do you think the likelihood is of Sweden joining Nato, given what has happened today?

PO: Well, in the short term, I wouldn’t say that we’ll see any immediate changes in attitude – you should remember that it is a Swedish and Finnish decision to take, and the best thing is for Sweden and Finland to take it together at the same time. We’ll see what opinion and which leaders are moving first, and that of course also depends on how Russia will act now, and how brutal the Russian war against Ukraine will be.

I would say that the more aggression you see from Russia with more brutality, the larger the likelihood will be for Sweden and Finland to come to the decision to join Nato. But I wouldn’t say that we are there yet.

TL: Hypothetically, how do you think Sweden would respond if Russia decided to attack Finland, for example?

PO: Well, Sweden has a solidarity clause – Sweden has stated one-sided that if war, or something else bad were to happen to our Nordic neighbours or our European Union friends, Sweden would not stand on the sidelines.

Coming to Finland, we have the deepest – and let me really underline – the deepest cooperation with Finland of any country. We have already prepared to act beyond peacetime together, and we have done that extensively on the naval arena and in the air force, and we are conducting a lot of exercises together for the army.

I would assume that if there would be a hypothetical attack on Finland, Sweden would be part of the fight for Finland. Of course there are no formal guarantees from either countries to join that fight, but I would say that my expectation is the other way around.

TL: So, it would be a surprise if that didn’t happen?

PO: That is my expectation. So if you were to have, for example, a Russian attack on Gotland, you would see that Finnish air forces and Finnish naval forces would take part in that action (to defend Sweden), that is my expectation. But then of course, we have not signed a military alliance, there is no paper on it, but we have deepened our operations so we can do things together beyond peacetime.

TL: What can individual people in Sweden do to help Ukraine?

PO: In the short term, I would say open your wallets to the Red Cross, for example, to support the Ukrainian people. That is a quick act of solidarity that you could do. And I would also say that if you have a possibility to buy Ukrainian goods of any sort, do that.

If you have Ukrainian friends, let them know that you care, so they don’t feel that they are left alone in the world.

TL: How do you think that Ukrainians in Sweden will be feeling about this?

PO: My expectation is that they are feeling grief, shock, anger, all the emotions that come from seeing your home bombed in a war.

TL: It’s a tragic situation.

PO: It is. And that is also why we, at this time, need to keep our heads cool, to understand it’s a long-term conflict that is ongoing and will be going on for a long time, and we need to show endurance in this and stand united in the Western world. If we manage to do that, we will be able to cope with this.

It will be testing times for all of us. “Keep calm and carry on,” as the Brits said during the Second World War.

