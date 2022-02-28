For members
SWEDEN AND UKRAINE
Flight bans, visas and trade sanctions – what does the EU’s Ukraine response mean for Sweden?
Over the weekend the EU agreed a further package of measures in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. From flight bans to entry rules and financial sanctions, here's how these will apply to those who are in Sweden or want to come here.
Published: 28 February 2022 17:12 CET
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday announces further measures to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Stephanie Lecocq/AFP
UKRAINE
INTERVIEW: How could Russia’s war in Ukraine affect Sweden?
The Local asked Patrik Oksanen, Russia expert, journalist and senior fellow at Swedish foreign and security policy-oriented think tank Frivärld, some questions about how war in Ukraine could impact Sweden. Here's what he said.
Published: 25 February 2022 08:51 CET
Updated: 26 February 2022 09:15 CET
