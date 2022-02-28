How can people in Sweden help Ukraine?

Over the past few days, it’s been impossible to ignore the ongoing war unfolding in Ukraine. Devastating scenes of destruction and human suffering, fears of the conflict escalating and worries for any friends and family in the country have led many to feel powerless and unsure of how best to help.

Though we as individuals may not be able to place sanctions on Russia directly, or provide warehouses full of military supplies to Ukraine, there are many real and direct ways we can support the people of Ukraine and their fight for democracy. Here are a few of them.

Donate to humanitarian organisations:

There are a number of humanitarian organisations on the ground in Ukraine helping in different ways. Here are some which you can donate to.

UNICEF

UNICEF is working to help children in Ukraine in a number of ways, including meeting needs for safe water, healthcare and protection, providing medical and education supplies, supporting psychosocial care to children in need and continuing efforts to address Covid-19 in Ukraine.

You can donate via their website or by sending money via Swish to 902 00 17. If you use Swish, write “Ukraina” as your message.

The Red Cross

The Red Cross are experienced working in Ukraine – they have been in the country for the last eight years. Their work in the country includes providing clean water, food and toiletries to families, first aid, psychological support, giving money to those in need, supplying hospitals with medical supplies and repairing vital infrastructure.

You can donate here or via Swish to 900 80 79.

UNHCR

The United Nations’ Refugee Agency, UNHCR, has been in Ukraine since 1994. UNHCR works to provide shelter for refugees, give emergency care, repair homes which have been destroyed, provide winter clothing and repair schools so that children can continue their education.

You can donate to UNHCR here or via Swish to 900 1645.

RFSL

RFSL, a Swedish organisation working for LGBT+ rights, is collecting donations to support Ukrainian LGBT+ organisations as well as assist in evacuating LGBT+ Ukrainians.

You can donate to RFSL via their website, or via Swish to 123 900 40 86.

Doctors Without Borders

Doctors Without Borders, also known as Medecins Sans Frontieres or Läkare Utan Gränser, are also active in Ukraine, providing healthcare within the country and in neighbouring border countries.

You can donate to Doctors Without Borders via their website or via Swish to 900 60 32. Note that this money will go to Doctors without Borders’ work in all countries and is not a specific campaign for Ukraine.

Donate to support Ukrainian media:

In the wake of Russia’s invasion, accurate information is more important than ever. But journalists working in the country are facing unprecedented challenges.

As a result, media partners across Europe are joining forces to give Ukrainian outlets all the financial, operational and technical support they need at a very difficult time.

And as the robust response to Vladimir Putin’s aggression from the EU and elsewhere has shown, coordinated challenges to Russia’s attack are entirely necessary to ensure that Ukraine can continue to operate as a modern, functioning democracy.

If you would like to donate you can find all the information here, or in our article on this campaign.

Support the Ukrainian military directly:

To support the Ukrainian military directly, you can donate to Army SOS, which buys the supplies the army needs (including things like radio sets, uniforms, supplies and ammunition) and promises to deliver them straight to the front lines. You can also donate to the army via a special fund set up by the National Bank of Ukraine and to Come Back Alive, a foundation set up to support the Ukrainian military with by purchasing essential equipment like body armour and helmets.

Donate clothing:

Swedish outdoor clothing store Naturkompaniet are collecting clothes – coats, trousers, waterproofs, gloves, hats, socks, shoes – and sleeping bags to send to Ukraine. Donate in their stores from 25 Feb to 6 March. They will also be donating clothing and equipment, and covering all shipping costs.