Every year, Pascal Brisson, the Principal of IES Sundsvall, arguably the flagship of the Swedish free school chain IES, heads back to his native Canada to go on a recruitment drive.

He visits his old alma mater, the University of Ottawa, and then moves on to universities everywhere from Vancouver on Canada’s west coast to Halifax in Nova Scotia, visiting careers fairs, meeting careers advisors, and networking with the university’s education departments.

“Canada has been very successful for us, especially in northern Sweden, because the culture and climate are very similar to what we find in Canada. So they tend to adapt quite quickly here. They’re away from home, but they’re still not that far away from home. At just my school here, we probably have, without exaggerating, at least 35 Canadians.”

Richard Barwell, dean of the University of Ottawa's education faculty, has even visited Brisson's school. "They stay here for a long time, and this has led, through word of mouth, to the universities knowing about us and recommending us," Brisson continues.

IES Sundsvall Principal Pascal Brisson takes a photograph of himself outside his school. Photo: Pascal Brisson

Brisson is not the only IES school principal involved in recruitment. Bringing over young, newly qualified teachers from the English-speaking world is at the very core of the chain’s business model.

Julie Kelly, Principal of IES Länna, does the same job for the US, visiting her alma mater, the University of Minnesota, and other US universities.

Robb Cayford, Principal of IES Umeå, handles the recruitment of teachers from his native UK, as well as from Ireland.

As The Local reported last month, many of the newly graduated teachers who decide to come to work for IES in Sweden end up regretting their decision, complaining of low pay compared to Swedish colleagues, being asked to work more hours than they should, and being given extra responsibilities without extra pay.

But according to Brisson, these disgruntled teachers are in a minority.

“The danger in any organisation that has 3,300 employees, is that you’re going to find people that have had a bad experience,” he says.

“If you dig around, you’ll find hundreds and hundreds of teachers that love IES. Of course, you’ll always find a few that are negative, but the majority love it here.”

Pupils at IES’s school in Täby back in 2010. Photo: Pontus Lundahl/TT

Brisson claims that teachers at IES enjoy better conditions and more rapid career progression than they could hope for in Canada, at the same time as having a bit of an adventure.

“They want to experience something abroad, but most of them don’t want to experience the culture shock extreme of going to Asia or Africa, so then Europe becomes something that is very safe,” he says of the appeal. “In Sweden, everybody speaks English, so they can communicate, and it’s a country that runs well.”

In addition, he says, years spent teaching in Sweden count with school employers back in Canada in a way a posting in Africa might not.

“You don’t park your life, because you are a regular teacher, you can go back and they’ll recognise your years of experience, and the pension will follow you.”

Annie Rowland, a Canadian who runs after-school activities at IES Sundsvall and who has accompanied Brisson on recruitment trips, says that starting out as a teacher in Canada can be frustratingly slow.

“The teaching situation in Canada isn’t all that lucrative. You start off by being a vikarie (a substitute teacher or teacher on a short-term contract) for several years,” she says. “There’s a lot of bureaucracy… and then you end up with schools filled with crappy teachers who have put in their time.”

At IES, she has gained a lot of responsibility at just 27 years old.

“As a new teacher fresh out of teachers’ college, to come here and have full-time work is pretty cool. You don’t have that opportunity in Canada,” she explains. “The way we operate is that the good teachers are rewarded and are praised, and that creates a culture in the school where people want to work harder. I don’t think I’ll ever go back to a school in Canada.”

The teachers The Local spoke to last month complained that IES teachers tended to leave quickly and get replaced by other new recruits, meaning students often had to deal with a succession of new teachers each year of their education.

But Brisson said that at his school at least teachers tended to stay for at least three or four years, with many staying for much longer.

IES Sundsvall has, however, a very good reputation within the chain. Some of the newer IES schools, based near the poorer suburbs of Swedish cities, or in smaller cities and towns which have a more challenging mix of students, have perhaps a more rapid turnover of teachers and bigger problems giving students a quality education.

Brisson says that the key to his school’s success is the length of time he and the rest of the leadership team have been in place, and also in the autonomy he is given by the chain’s management.

“I think it’s the leadership team: we’ve been here for 13 years working together,” he explains. “I think civility is important. We have very good routines. And we’ve built a culture that I think has functioned extremely well.”

As a principal, what he enjoys about working within IES is the high level of freedom he is given over how he runs his school.

“I’ve been given a clear description of what we should deliver, and then I’m given the liberty to be able to structure it in a way that delivers this, and that part for me is incredible,” he continues. “Our school has delivered for 13 years, so this autonomy comes from the fact that we’ve delivered. At a municipal school, I think you have the same responsibility, but you don’t have the same autonomy.”