WHAT CHANGES IN SWEDEN

KEY POINTS: What changes about life in Sweden in March 2022?

A possible end to Covid-19 travel restrictions, the prospect of an electricity rebate, and the all clear for eating delicious semla buns. This is what March has in store for people living in Sweden.

Published: 28 February 2022 14:18 CET
File photo of border police checking passports at Arlanda Airport.
File photo of border police checking passports at Arlanda Airport. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
Entry ban for non-EU arrivals to Sweden due to expire
 
On March 31st, Sweden’s last remaining Covid-19 travel restriction, the entry ban for non-EU, or “third country”, arrivals, is due to expire.
 
Until this date, people travelling to Sweden from non-EU/EEA countries cannot enter the country unless they are covered by one of a series of exemptions from the entry ban, such as living in a so-called “exempt country”, having a valid Covid vaccine pass issued by an “approved country”, or being a resident of Sweden.
 
Before booking a trip to Sweden, be aware that ban has previously been extended on multiple occasions, including as recently as the end of January this year, so it is still possible that it could be extended again.
 
Compensation for high electricity prices starts to come into force
 
From March 15th, power network operators will be able to apply to Sweden’s Legal, Financial and Administrative Services Agency (Kammarkollegiet) for financial compensation for the current high power prices on behalf of their customers.
 
Once the agency passes over the funds, network operators will pass on the rebate to households as part of their bills in April and the following months. Here’s our article on whether you’re likely to get a rebate, and how much you can expect to get. 
 
Shorter payment times to small and medium-sized companies 
 
From March 1st, a new law comes into force aimed at reducing the problems small and medium-sized companies in Sweden have in receiving timely payments from larger customers. 
 
The law requires companies with over 250 employees to report to the Swedish Companies Registration Office on the time taken to carry out payments to companies with fewer than 250 employees. 
 
Although the law comes into force in March, companies only need to start keeping a record of their payment times from July 1st, and the first report does not need to be submitted until June 30th, 2023.  

Parents who split must have an ‘information discussion’ before going to court 
 
From March 1st, parents who split up will have to participate in an “information meeting” at their local family court before they can launch legal proceedings over custody and housing for the child, or over who can have access to the child. 
 
This conversation will include information about the current legislation, what interventions can be offered, how an investigation into custody, housing and access is carried out under Sweden’s parental code, and how children can be affected by such conflicts. 
 
Unless one or both of the parents has a special reason to attend the meeting alone – for example if the other parent lives too far away, or if there is a history of violence in the relationship – both parents are expected to attend the meeting.
 
After the meeting, they will receive a certificate, which will allow them to start a court process if at least one of them still feels it is still necessary. 
 
The new law is intended to help separated parents come to a mutual agreement, and so create better conditions for their children. 
 
The clocks go forward 
 
At 2am on Sunday, March 27th, Sweden (along with every other EU country) puts its clocks forward one hour, bringing an end to daylight saving time. A poll in 2018 found two-thirds of Swedes backed an EU proposal to end the practice, but three years later, the EU’s plan appears to have stalled.  
 
You can (officially) gorge yourself on delicious sticky semla buns 
 
Like Christmas decorations, semla buns start appearing in Sweden’s cafés earlier every year. But March 1st, Fettisdagen or “Shrove Tuesday”, is the day when people in Sweden are traditionally supposed to stuff themselves with the cream-filled, almond paste delicacies.
 
To find out what it’s all about, read our guide for Semla connoisseurs

KEY POINTS: What changes about life in Sweden in February?

Vaccine passes for Swedish residents vaccinated abroad, the Coronavirus Commission's final report, lifted restrictions and Valentine's Day. Here's what February has in store for you.

Published: 1 February 2022 11:29 CET
a man checking a vaccine pass
Vaccine passes are now available for Swedish residents who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in third countries. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT

Vaccine passes for residents vaccinated abroad

Vaccination certificates for Swedish residents who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in third countries are available from February 1st in Stockholm, and March 1st in Malmö, Gothenburg and Luleå.

Applicants must visit a service office in person in order to apply for the certificate.

Sweden currently uses vaccine passes at public events with more than 50 attendees, as well as for travel, but the government has granted the Public Health Agency the power to extend vaccine passes to restaurants and other venues, if it believes it is necessary.

The service is available to those with a registered address in Sweden, and a digital mailbox.

See The Local’s article for more information.

Government may start lifting restrictions

Health Minister Lena Hallengren told a press conference on January 26th that Sweden may lift most of its Covid restrictions starting February 9th, if the ongoing outbreak of the Omicron variant peaks by then and the vaccination rate continues to increase.

Sweden’s restrictions currently include, among other measures, mandatory Covid vaccine passes at public events with more than 50 people, 11pm closing time for bars and restaurants, a maximum number of people per square metre in shops, and an entry ban for many non-EU arrivals. Adults are also recommended to work from home, limit their close contacts and wear a face mask on crowded public transport.

The government and health authorities have not specified which restrictions could be eased on February 9th, saying only that they will be lifted in steps – not all at once – and that a more detailed plan will be presented this week.

Last Coronavirus Commission report due

The Coronavirus Commission, or Coronakommissionen, was set up by Sweden’s government in June 2020 to investigate the country’s handling of the pandemic. Headed by the judge Mats Melin, the commission’s investigation has been divided into three parts.

The first report, published in December 2020, focused on health and elderly care during the pandemic. It criticised failings at both government and care home level. The second report, published in October 2021, criticised the measures Sweden had taken as being both inadequate and too late. 

The third report, which is due to be published on February 25th, will tie all of the commission’s findings together and give an overall assessment of what Sweden did wrong and what needs to be improved. 

Sweden’s government was accused of a cover-up earlier in January, with the commission complaining that it had still not been given the minutes or records from crucial meetings, and the Swedish Government Offices, or regeringskansliet, claiming that no such records existed. 

Read more on the accusations in our article here.

Valentine’s Day

February 14th is Valentine’s Day, or Alla hjärtans dag (“All hearts’ day”). Valentine’s Day is a relatively recent import to Sweden so it’s not always celebrated among couples, but make sure to check with your partner before you forego a card this year.

If you’re single and looking to find yourself a Swede, look no further – here are some of The Local’s guides from our archives to help you out:

School holiday dates for February

February school holiday dates or sportlov in Sweden vary depending on where in the country you live, but will consist of one week between February 14th and March 13th.

Here are the dates for 2022 in some of Sweden’s major cities:

  • Stockholm: February 28th-March 4th
  • Gothenburg: February 14th-18th
  • Malmö: February 21st-25th
