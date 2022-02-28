KEY POINTS: What changes about life in Sweden in March 2022?

Entry ban for non-EU arrivals to Sweden due to expire



On March 31st, Sweden’s last remaining Covid-19 travel restriction, the entry ban for non-EU, or “third country”, arrivals, is due to expire.

Until this date, people travelling to Sweden from non-EU/EEA countries cannot enter the country unless they are covered by one of a series of exemptions from the entry ban, such as living in a so-called “exempt country”, having a valid Covid vaccine pass issued by an “approved country”, or being a resident of Sweden.

Before booking a trip to Sweden, be aware that ban has previously been extended on multiple occasions, including as recently as the end of January this year, so it is still possible that it could be extended again.

Compensation for high electricity prices starts to come into force

From March 15th, power network operators will be able to apply to Sweden’s Legal, Financial and Administrative Services Agency (Kammarkollegiet) for financial compensation for the current high power prices on behalf of their customers.

Once the agency passes over the funds, network operators will pass on the rebate to households as part of their bills in April and the following months. Here’s our article on whether you’re likely to get a rebate , and how much you can expect to get.

Shorter payment times to small and medium-sized companies

From March 1st, a new law comes into force aimed at reducing the problems small and medium-sized companies in Sweden have in receiving timely payments from larger customers.

Although the law comes into force in March, companies only need to start keeping a record of their payment times from July 1st, and the first report does not need to be submitted until June 30th, 2023.

Parents who split must have an ‘information discussion’ before going to court

From March 1st, parents who split up will have to participate in an “information meeting” at their local family court before they can launch legal proceedings over custody and housing for the child, or over who can have access to the child.

This conversation will include information about the current legislation, what interventions can be offered, how an investigation into custody, housing and access is carried out under Sweden’s parental code, and how children can be affected by such conflicts.

Unless one or both of the parents has a special reason to attend the meeting alone – for example if the other parent lives too far away, or if there is a history of violence in the relationship – both parents are expected to attend the meeting.

After the meeting, they will receive a certificate, which will allow them to start a court process if at least one of them still feels it is still necessary.

The new law is intended to help separated parents come to a mutual agreement, and so create better conditions for their children.

The clocks go forward

At 2am on Sunday, March 27th, Sweden (along with every other EU country) puts its clocks forward one hour, bringing an end to daylight saving time. A poll in 2018 found two-thirds of Swedes backed an EU proposal to end the practice , but three years later, the EU’s plan appears to have stalled.

You can (officially) gorge yourself on delicious sticky semla buns

Like Christmas decorations, semla buns start appearing in Sweden’s cafés earlier every year. But March 1st, Fettisdagen or “Shrove Tuesday”, is the day when people in Sweden are traditionally supposed to stuff themselves with the cream-filled, almond paste delicacies.