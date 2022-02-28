Read news from:
Swedish alcohol monopoly pulls Russian products from shelves

Sweden's alcohol monopoly has decided to stop selling all vodka and other types of Russian alcohol in protest at the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 28 February 2022 19:52 CET
The Russian vodka brand Stolichnaya on sale in a branch of Systembolaget in Sweden. The vodka on the right is not from Russia. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

The decision from Systembolaget, which came only hours after Alko, its Finnish equivalent announced a similar move, will apply with immediate effect. 

“Put simply, this is because of Russia’s invasion and that the attack will mean great suffering for the Ukrainian people,” Ulf Sjödin, the company’s Head of Category Management, told the TT newswire. “I wouldn’t say it was a protest, more just a natural consequence.” 

In a press statement, the company said that it agreed with Sweden’s government that the attack “violates Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty”, “will mean great suffering for the Ukrainian people”, and is “a clear crime under international law”. 

Systembolaget has three Russian products on its shelves, and 30 more which can be specially ordered. 

Sjödin said the two Russian vodka brands together made up less than one percent of the company’s sales of spirits. 

He said that the company would resume sales of Russian products if the situation in Ukraine improves. 

Alko said that it had taken the decision for similar reasons, adding that consumer demands for Russian-made products had already dropped following the invasion last Thursday.

BUSINESS

Volvo suspends production and sales of cars in Russia

Swedish truck maker Volvo said on Monday it had halted production at its Russian factory and stopped sales in Russia as a result of sanctions and a deteriorating security situation.

Published: 28 February 2022 15:30 CET
Volvo suspends production and sales of cars in Russia

Spokesman Claes Eliasson said Volvo had told suppliers on Friday that it would no longer accept deliveries to the factory in Kaluga, some 150 kilometres (93 miles) southwest of Moscow.

“As a consequence the production line was stopped this morning,” Eliasson told AFP. “The reason is in part the sanctions that have come into effect and the general security situation in the region,” he added, saying production would remain halted “until further notice”.

Sales were stopped in Russia as well as in Ukraine due to the deteriorating security situation as Moscow’s invasion of its neighbour entered its fifth day.

Sales in Russia and Ukraine accounted for 3.5 percent of the truck maker’s revenue in 2021 and around 5,000 trucks are produced at the Kaluga plant a year, according to Eliasson.

EU countries have imposed a slew of sanctions against Russia following the invasion.

Over the weekend European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announced plans to cut some Russian banks out of the SWIFT interbank messaging network and ban all transactions with Russia’s central bank.

