TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 28 February 2022 07:44 CET
Britta Johansson and Lina Korsgren, the two winners, compete the Tjejvasan woman's ski race on Saturday. Russians have been banned from the man's version on Sunday.
Britta Johansson and Lina Korsgren, the two winners, compete the Tjejvasan woman's ski race on Saturday. Russians have been banned from the man's version on Sunday. Photo: Ulf Palm/TT

Sweden to send anti-tank weapons to Ukraine in break with doctrine

Sweden on Sunday announced it would break its tradition of not sending arms to countries in active conflict and send military equipment, including anti-tank launchers, to Ukraine.

“My conclusion is now that our security is best served by us supporting Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Russia,” Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson told reporters.

Andersson said 5,000 anti-tank weapons of the model “Pansarskott 86”, a single-use anti-tank launcher known internationally as Bofors AT-4, would be sent to Ukraine.

The decision to send arms, 135,000 field rations, 5,000 helmets and 5,000 pieces of body armour is the first time Sweden has sent weapons to a country in armed conflict since the Soviet Union attacked Finland in 1939, Andersson added.

You can read our story here

Ericsson’s Iraq bribery scandal might be a crime under international law 

International human rights lawyers have told SVT’s Uppdrag Granskning investigative programme that bribes paid to the terror group IS by the Swedish telecoms firm Ericsson might be a crime under international law. 

The telecoms firm recently released the results of an internal investigation which found that the group may have bribed IS in order to transport equipment through its territory. 

“My judgement is that any prosecutor who had this report in his hand could not make any other decision than to launch a criminal investigation into “accessory to crimes against humanity”, the lawyer Sten de Geer told SVT.

Sweden’s foreign ministry advises against unnecessary journeys to Russia. 

Sweden’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a warning advising Swedish residents and citizens against making unnecessary journeys to Russia, citing, “the serious and unpredictable security situation in the surrounding region, uncertainty on transport alternatives out of Russia and in the payment system in the country”. 

The foreign ministry had previously only advised against travel to the regions of Belgorod, Voronezj, and Rostov, close to the border with Ukraine. 

Russian and Belarusian skiers banned from Sweden’s Vasaloppet cross-country race 

Sweden’s famed Vasaloppet ski race has banned all Russian and Belarusian participants from this Sunday’s race, and from all its other events, in protest at the invasion of Ukraine. 

”Together with other cross-country ski events, we have taken a common decision to not allow Russian participants in Vasaloppets winter week, and the remaining five competitions that are part of the international cross-country ski cup Visma Ski Classics,” said Johan Eriksson, the company’s chief executive, in a press release. 

This means Russian participants will be banned from Vasaloppet, Årefjällsloppet, the Birkebeinerrennet and Reistadsløpet in Norway and the Ylläs-Levi in Finland.

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 25 February 2022 08:22 CET
Final verdict on Sweden’s pandemic response expected today

Sweden’s Coronavirus Commission, the committee tasked with investigating the response to the pandemic by the Swedish government and other authorities, is set to release its final report today at noon.

Their first report, which looked specifically at the handling of the pandemic in the elderly care sector, was presented in December 2020. Their second report was presented in October last year. It highlighted significant failings in Sweden’s testing and tracing process, labelling its initial response to the Covid-19 pandemic “insufficient” and “late”.

The third and final report is expected to discuss whether Sweden’s pandemic strategy was the correct choice for the country, as well as who should be held accountable if not.

To answer these questions, the commission have looked at how Swedish society has been affected on a larger scale, such as public health, Swedish economy and individual finances, as well as a comparison with other countries.

Swedish vocabulary: final – slutgiltig

Sweden suspends deportations to Ukraine

Sweden has halted all deportations to Ukraine on the back of Russia’s invasion and the increasingly violent war in the region, said the Migration Agency late on Thursday.

“There’s ongoing fighting taking place in several parts of Ukraine and there’s a high risk of civilians being affected by violence in the conflict. It’s difficult to get an exact picture of how the situation will develop in both the short and the long term,” said Anna Lindblad, deputy legal director at the Migration Agency, in a statement.

“We need to gather more information before we can make a new assessment of the security situation and the need for protection,” she added.

Swedish vocabulary: a deportation – en utvisning

Swedish lawmakers give green light to electricity rebate

The Swedish parliament has approved the government’s plan to hand out 7.5 billion kronor to compensate households for record-high electricity bills this winter.

This means that eligible households will get the rebate in March or April.

The compensation will be based on consumption rather than income, with the maximum offered to those using more than 2,000 kWh per month. Households that consume 700-2,000 kWh per month will also be able to get money back, but not as much.

It will be paid out automatically to those who are eligible.

Here’s a full explanation of how much money you can expect to get back.

Swedish vocabulary: a bill – en räkning

Hundreds order Sweden’s crisis and war booklet

The Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency’s booklet on how to cope with a potential outbreak of war or crisis has received renewed popularity amid the war in Ukraine.

“If Crisis Or War Comes” is an update of the “If War Comes” booklet last released in the 1980s and first produced during the Second World War. It was distributed to all 4.8 million Swedish households in 2018, following rising tension with Russia at the time.

It details examples of crisis scenarios that could occur in Sweden due to disruptions to IT systems, incidents in the rest of the world, or climate change, explaining how to be best prepared for a possible lack of food, water and communications networks.

Around 1,800 people have now ordered it in the past 24 hours, the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency told public radio broadcaster P4 Västerbotten on Friday.

Swedish vocabulary: 24 hours – ett dygn

