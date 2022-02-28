Read news from:
Volvo suspends production and sales of cars in Russia

Swedish truck maker Volvo said on Monday it had halted production at its Russian factory and stopped sales in Russia as a result of sanctions and a deteriorating security situation.

Published: 28 February 2022 15:30 CET
Obukhov Volvo City, one of the biggest Volvo dealers in Moscow, back in 2007.
Obukhov Volvo City, one of the biggest Volvo dealers in Moscow, back in 2007. Photo: Volvo Cars

Spokesman Claes Eliasson said Volvo had told suppliers on Friday that it would no longer accept deliveries to the factory in Kaluga, some 150 kilometres (93 miles) southwest of Moscow.

“As a consequence the production line was stopped this morning,” Eliasson told AFP. “The reason is in part the sanctions that have come into effect and the general security situation in the region,” he added, saying production would remain halted “until further notice”.

Sales were stopped in Russia as well as in Ukraine due to the deteriorating security situation as Moscow’s invasion of its neighbour entered its fifth day.

Sales in Russia and Ukraine accounted for 3.5 percent of the truck maker’s revenue in 2021 and around 5,000 trucks are produced at the Kaluga plant a year, according to Eliasson.

EU countries have imposed a slew of sanctions against Russia following the invasion.

Over the weekend European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announced plans to cut some Russian banks out of the SWIFT interbank messaging network and ban all transactions with Russia’s central bank.

SAS shares plummet after analysts warn it risks going bankrupt

An analyst report predicting that SAS is on the brink of bankruptcy sent the Scandinavian airline's share plunging more than 25 percent.

Published: 16 February 2022 17:24 CET
SAS shares plummet after analysts warn it risks going bankrupt

The dramatic fall came after analysts at Norwegian bank DNB updated their sell recommendation, noting that the company’s debts of 40 billion kronor ($4.35 billion) are “unsustainable” and that “restructuring” is “needed to avoid bankruptcy”.

Since the start of the pandemic the airline has lost around 80 percent of its market value.

While many of the Covid-19 restrictions that have plagued the airline industry have now been lifted, SAS ran into new troubles in recent days when a baggage handler strike in Copenhagen caused delays and cancelled flights.

In 2020, the ailing airline cut 5,000 jobs – representing 40 percent of its workforce – and in May 2021 announced a credit line of three billion kronor ($350 million) from the Danish and Swedish governments, its main shareholders, to get through the crisis.

The company has received billions in financial support from the Swedish and Danish state, the two main owners.

In October last year, the airline said it was fighting to change the company “so that we have a future”.

The company is scheduled to publish on February 22nd its earnings for the three months ending in December.

