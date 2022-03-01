Read news from:
Austria
SWEDEN AND UKRAINE

In English: Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson’s televised speech to the nation

This is the full transcript in English of Prime Minister Magdalena's address to the nation on Tuesday evening concerning the invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 1 March 2022 22:33 CET
Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson gives a televised speech on the situation in Ukraine.
Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson gives a televised speech on the situation in Ukraine. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Sweden. 

There is war in Europe. 

At this moment, cities such as Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Mariupol are being attacked by Russian forces. 

Our anger means we are all affected by the attack on the people of Ukraine. 

We are also filled with admiration for all the Ukrainians who are banding together in furious defence of their democracy and their freedom.

Russia’s armed attack on Ukraine is unprovoked, illegal, and indefensible. 

The Kremlin claims that Ukraine belongs to a special Russian sphere of interest. 

But in the Europe of today, there is no place for ‘spheres of influence’. 

If Russia succeeds in submitting Ukraine under its dominance, it will open up for similar demands on other countries.

Russia’s armed attack is not just an attack on Ukraine, it is an attack on every country’s right to decide its own future. 

It represents a threat to international peace and security. 

That’s why Sweden, the EU, and many other countries are banding together behind Ukraine. 

The Swedish government’s measures cover three areas: sanctions against Russia, support to Ukraine, and to strengthen Sweden. 

Those of us within the EU have, together with our partners, answered swiftly and decisively with very far-reaching sanctions against Russia and Russia’s leadership. 

That work continues. 

Europe supports Ukraine both with words and actions. Wither economic and humanitarian support. With asylum for the Ukrainians fleeting the war. But also with support to Ukraine’s legal right to defend itself as a country. 

On Monday, Sweden’s parliament decided with a big majority to send support to Ukraine’s armed forces, with defensive weapons included. Sweden has not done anything like this since the Soviet Union attacked Finland in 193

Many Swedes see this as simply offering a helping hand to those who are under attack. But I know that there are also some who ask whether this might have consequences for Sweden. Will we as a result become a target for Russian retribution? 

I have carefully weighed up both sides of the argument. As Prime Minister, my first and last question before every decision is “what is best for the security of Sweden?”. 

My conclusion is that Sweden’s security is best served by helping Ukraine to defend itself. Their defence of their borders amounts to a defence of every country’s borders, and of the international law which gives protection to every country in the world. 

The security situation in Sweden’s neighbourhood has been worsening for several years, now the situation has become still more acute. We do not face a direct threat of an armed attack in Sweden, but the threat assessment has worsened. 

The Swedish people are the target of Russian propaganda and disinformation campaigns. The aim is to frighten us, silence us, and sow division — within the EU, within Sweden, and between individuals. Swedish interests are also targeted by cyber espionage and cyber attacks. 

The government is cooperating with all those affected to help maintain and strengthen our ability to resist this type of attack. 

We have also driving through a major strengthening of our country’s total defence concept. It’s clear that the pace must now pick up.

That is why I am announcing that the government is going to take the initiative to divert still more resources to total defence.  

Sweden’s defence capabilities must be strengthened, the reestablishment must be brought forward. Sweden should have a strong defence, a total defence by the Swedish people of the Swedish people. 

We must also be prepared for the consequences of Russia’s war on our everyday lives. The prices of fuel and electricity are already rising. Other goods may also get more expensive, for example, groceries. Retail investors may see their pension funds under pressure. Swedish jobs and businesses may be hit. 

The government and the Swedish authorities are following developments very closely. 

My government is taking a clear position in this situation: sanctions against Russia, support Ukraine, and strengthen Sweden.

But every one of us must do their part. First of all: keep yourself informed. Look for information from trustworthy sources. Use your judgement. Every person who spreads disinformation risks undermining our common security. 

You should also avoid spreading on Sweden’s defence. Each bit of information on exercises and movements is a piece of the puzzle for foreign actors. 

And most of all: support one and other. In particular, keep an eye on children and young people. They often are exposed to more information that we adults might like. So they need adults who can listen to them and explain. 

As so many Swedes already have, you can also support the people of Ukraine. Donate money or go to a peaceful demonstration. None of us can do everything but every little action makes a difference. 

Finally, in recent years, we have already gone through one difficult crisis: the global pandemic. It has been a painful and challenging time. But it has brought important lessons. One of them is that when tough demands are placed upon us, we can band together, as a country and as fellow human beings. 

Now the times have brought us a new task that again demands that we Swedes band together. In solidarity with the Ukrainian people. In defence of democracy and peace. For the security of all of Europe. 

Sweden and its people are going to rise to the task. 

Thanks for listening.

You can read and watch the speech in Swedish here

The speech was translated by The Local and is not an official translation. 

SWEDEN AND UKRAINE

‘You protect your country’: The Ukrainians leaving Sweden to help those at home

The Local spoke to two Ukrainians on their way from Sweden to the Polish border town of Przemysl. One was going to pick up her fleeing parents, the other was going to fight.

Published: 1 March 2022 20:48 CET
'You protect your country': The Ukrainians leaving Sweden to help those at home

When The Local spoke to Anton Zheleznov on Tuesday afternoon he was already in Warsaw, about to board a train to the Ukrainian border. 

“There is an invasion now, and my health, my body: my country needs it,” he said over the phone. “What do you do if your country is invaded? You fight. You protect your country. For me, this is not a question.” 

Only a few days ago, Zheleznov, a Ukrainian citizen, was working for a building management company in Södertälje, but as his phone buzzed with news of Russia’s invasion he felt he had to return to his homeland. 

His elderly mother lives in the highly exposed city of Kostyantynivka, close to Luhansk and Donetsk, both under the control of pro-Russian separatists. His wife and children, meanwhile, are in Kiev. 

“They’ve been for four days and four nights in a car park, without any heating, because there are a lot of bombs and rockets,” he said. “Every time we speak, I feel so worried. I haven’t slept for three days, and I haven’t eaten for two days. ” 

Mariia Opanasenko, a former employee of The Local, was at the same time getting a flight to Poland, hoping to reach Przemysl by the evening to meet her parents, who managed to flee from their home in the city of Kharkiv just before the onslaught from Russian troops began. 

“It’s just terrible. My mum told me that they got the last train out of Kharkiv,” she said. “She said they heard shootings and bombing and then the train just started to move. It was literally the last moment. They are so lucky that they managed to leave the city. It was the last day before Russia started to bomb.” 

The trains her parents have taken across Ukraine, she said, have been packed with fleeing citizens, meaning her parents have had to stand most of the way. 

She says she has barely been able to sleep as she scrolls through message after message from friends back home describing their situation. 

“I still have friends in Kharkiv who didn’t manage to flee anywhere, and now they can’t do it because Russia is just bombing all the time, so they’re staying in shelters. It’s really terrible to start every morning checking in to see if everyone is still alive.” 

She said that the defiant stance taken by Kharkiv’s regional governor did not reflect the terror felt by many of her friends. 

“He’s doing the right thing, because he has to be strong and to encourage people,” she said. “But of course if you’re in the shelters, and you can’t even go up and take a shower, you’re terrified.” 

For Zheleznov, the last days in Sweden were far from pleasant. 

The company who brought him to Sweden to work in January employed an ethnic Russian from Lithuania in a senior position, who he claims was a strong supporter of Vladimir Putin. 

“Three days ago, this Russian guy was saying like ‘well done Putin! He’s bombing Ukraine, but the Ukrainian Nazis have been bombing Donbas for eight years’.” 

Zheleznov spoke to his Swedish boss in the company about this, but the next day, when he asked for his salary so that he could travel home to Ukraine to fight in the war, he was refused it. 

“He laughed at me, and said, ‘what war in your country?'” and then this guy kicked me out of the company and didn’t pay me for one month, and now I’m on my way to Ukraine with only €100, when he owes me 29,000 kronor.” 

For Opanasenko’s parents, the situation is more comfortable. 

Her father, a researcher, has long worked part-time for Uppsala University remotely from his home Kharkiv and had anyway agreed to move to Sweden later this year to work on-site for two months. His arrival later will mean simply meaning bringing this forward. 

She says that her Russian friends in Sweden have generally been very supportive. “They are in shock. The ones I know of course support Ukraine. I don’t have any pro-Putin friends.” 

Even if you accept President Vladimir Putin’s rationale for the attack, the bombing of Kharkiv makes no sense, she says. 

“It’s absolutely illogical, even according to his official propaganda. He said he wanted to protect Russians and free Ukraine from Nazis and fascists. But, excuse me, Kharkiv is the  biggest Russian-speaking city in Ukraine, and he’s just destroying it.” 

She said her friends and relatives who live in Russia were simply afraid.  “They ask me not to talk about such things over social media,” she said. “A lot of people are really, really scared. They’re scared to protest or even to think about it.” 

She said she did not know how she was going to react if she managed to meet her parents on Tuesday evening. 

“I can’t even like, imagine, that I’m trying to organise somehow to help them to leave there. It’s so awful,” she said. “I think I’m going to cry.”

