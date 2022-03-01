For members
Word of the day: Rysskräck
Rysskräck, the Swedish term literally translating as "fear of Russians", has long been used to describe Swedes' distrust of Russia and fear of the potential military threat they pose to Sweden. But just how far back Swedish distrust of Russia go?
Published: 1 March 2022 12:57 CET
Swedish word of the day: gnälla
Today's word of the day is gnälla, which can be translated in to English as "whinge" or "whine".
Published: 3 February 2022 14:32 CET
