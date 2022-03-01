Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 1 March 2022 08:47 CET
About 90 refugees arrived in Karlskrona on the ferry from Gdynia in Poland.
About 90 refugees arrived in Karlskrona on the ferry from Gdynia in Poland. Photo: Stena Line

Swedish municipalities break off ties with Russian sister towns 

The municipalities of Lycksele and Norrtälja have both taken decisions to break off their deals with their Russian sister towns. Lycksele’s municipal council on Monday took a unanimous decision to break its link to Olonets in Russian Karelia.

“With this attack on Ukraine, which I see as an attack on democracy as a whole, which Putin and his government are doing, we have to take a position against the country which is doing this. It’s not OK,” said Roland Sjögren, a municipal commissioner in Lykcsele. 

In total, 16 Swedish municipalities have ties to Russian equivalents, according to the Swedish Association of Local Authorities and Regions (SKR). Luleå and Piteå have suspended their agreements and Karlskrona is waiting for guidance from Sweden’s foreign ministry.

Ninety Ukrainian refugees arrive by ferry in Karlskrona 

Around 90 refugees from Ukraine arrived in the port of Karlskrona on Tuesday morning on a ferry from the Polish port of Gdynia, Thomas Martinsson, a commissioner for Sweden’s border police, has told Swedish state broadcaster SVT.

Interest in Swedish bomb shelters surges as a result of Ukraine invasion 

According to Sweden’s Civil Contingencies Agency, the invasion of Ukraine has led to a surge in questions from the public about the country’s 65,000 bomb shelters, which theoretically have enough space for seven million people. 

Swedish alcohol monopoly pulls Russian products from shelves

Sweden’s alcohol monopoly has decided to stop selling all vodka and other types of Russian alcohol in protest at the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The decision from Systembolaget, which came only hours after Alko, its Finnish equivalent announced a similar move, will apply with immediate effect.

“Put simply, this is because of Russia’s invasion and that the attack will mean great suffering for the Ukrainian people,” Ulf Sjödin, the company’s Head of Category Management, told the TT newswire. “I wouldn’t say it was a protest, more just a natural consequence.”

Volvo suspends production and sales of cars in Russia

Swedish truck maker Volvo said on Monday it had halted production at its Russian factory and stopped sales in Russia as a result of sanctions and a deteriorating security situation.

Spokesman Claes Eliasson said Volvo had told suppliers on Friday that it would no longer accept deliveries to the factory in Kaluga, some 150 kilometres (93 miles) southwest of Moscow.

“As a consequence the production line was stopped this morning,” Eliasson told AFP. “The reason is in part the sanctions that have come into effect and the general security situation in the region,” he added, saying production would remain halted “until further notice”.

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 28 February 2022 07:44 CET
Sweden to send anti-tank weapons to Ukraine in break with doctrine

Sweden on Sunday announced it would break its tradition of not sending arms to countries in active conflict and send military equipment, including anti-tank launchers, to Ukraine.

“My conclusion is now that our security is best served by us supporting Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Russia,” Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson told reporters.

Andersson said 5,000 anti-tank weapons of the model “Pansarskott 86”, a single-use anti-tank launcher known internationally as Bofors AT-4, would be sent to Ukraine.

The decision to send arms, 135,000 field rations, 5,000 helmets and 5,000 pieces of body armour is the first time Sweden has sent weapons to a country in armed conflict since the Soviet Union attacked Finland in 1939, Andersson added.

Swedish vocabulary: portable – bärbart

Ericsson’s Iraq bribery scandal might be a crime under international law 

International human rights lawyers have told SVT’s Uppdrag Granskning investigative programme that bribes paid to the terror group IS by the Swedish telecoms firm Ericsson might be a crime under international law. 

The telecoms firm recently released the results of an internal investigation which found that the group may have bribed IS in order to transport equipment through its territory. 

“My judgement is that any prosecutor who had this report in his hand could not make any other decision than to launch a criminal investigation into “accessory to crimes against humanity”, the lawyer Sten de Geer told SVT.

Swedish vocabulary: a bribe – en muta

Sweden’s foreign ministry advises against unnecessary journeys to Russia. 

Sweden’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a warning advising Swedish residents and citizens against making unnecessary journeys to Russia, citing, “the serious and unpredictable security situation in the surrounding region, uncertainty on transport alternatives out of Russia and in the payment system in the country”. 

The foreign ministry had previously only advised against travel to the regions of Belgorod, Voronezj, and Rostov, close to the border with Ukraine. 

Swedish vocabulary: non-essential – icke nödvändiga 

Russian and Belarusian skiers banned from Sweden’s Vasaloppet cross-country race 

Sweden’s Vasaloppet ski race has banned all Russian and Belarusian participants from this Sunday’s race, and from all its other events, in protest at the invasion of Ukraine. 

”Together with other cross-country ski events, we have taken a common decision to not allow Russian participants in Vasaloppets winter week, and the remaining five competitions that are part of the international cross-country ski cup Visma Ski Classics,” said Johan Eriksson, the company’s chief executive, in a press release

This means Russian participants will be banned from Vasaloppet, Årefjällsloppet, the Birkebeinerrennet and Reistadsløpet in Norway and the Ylläs-Levi in Finland.

Swedish vocabulary: participants – deltagarna 

