SWEDEN AND UKRAINE

‘You protect your country’: The Ukrainians leaving Sweden to help those at home

The Local spoke to two Ukrainians on their way from Sweden to the Polish border town of Przemysl. One was going to pick up her fleeing parents, the other was going to fight.

Published: 1 March 2022 20:48 CET
'You protect your country': The Ukrainians leaving Sweden to help those at home
Anton Zheleznov takes a photograph of himself in Warsaw on his way to the Polish border. Photo: Anton Zheleznov

When The Local spoke to Anton Zheleznov on Tuesday afternoon he was already in Warsaw, about to board a train to the Ukrainian border. 

“There is an invasion now, and my health, my body: my country needs it,” he said over the phone. “What do you do if your country is invaded? You fight. You protect your country. For me, this is not a question.” 

Only a few days ago, Zheleznov, a Ukrainian citizen, was working for a building management company in Södertälje, but as his phone buzzed with news of Russia’s invasion he felt he had to return to his homeland. 

His elderly mother lives in the highly exposed city of Kostyantynivka, close to Luhansk and Donetsk, both under the control of pro-Russian separatists. His wife and children, meanwhile, are in Kiev. 

“They’ve been for four days and four nights in a car park, without any heating, because there are a lot of bombs and rockets,” he said. “Every time we speak, I feel so worried. I haven’t slept for three days, and I haven’t eaten for two days. ” 

Mariia Opanasenko, a former employee of The Local, was at the same time getting a flight to Poland, hoping to reach Przemysl by the evening to meet her parents, who managed to flee from their home in the city of Kharkiv just before the onslaught from Russian troops began. 

“It’s just terrible. My mum told me that they got the last train out of Kharkiv,” she said. “She said they heard shootings and bombing and then the train just started to move. It was literally the last moment. They are so lucky that they managed to leave the city. It was the last day before Russia started to bomb.” 

The trains her parents have taken across Ukraine, she said, have been packed with fleeing citizens, meaning her parents have had to stand most of the way. 

She says she has barely been able to sleep as she scrolls through message after message from friends back home describing their situation. 

“I still have friends in Kharkiv who didn’t manage to flee anywhere, and now they can’t do it because Russia is just bombing all the time, so they’re staying in shelters. It’s really terrible to start every morning checking in to see if everyone is still alive.” 

She said that the defiant stance taken by Kharkiv’s regional governor did not reflect the terror felt by many of her friends. 

“He’s doing the right thing, because he has to be strong and to encourage people,” she said. “But of course if you’re in the shelters, and you can’t even go up and take a shower, you’re terrified.” 

For Zheleznov, the last days in Sweden were far from pleasant. 

The company who brought him to Sweden to work in January employed an ethnic Russian from Lithuania in a senior position, who he claims was a strong supporter of Vladimir Putin. 

“Three days ago, this Russian guy was saying like ‘well done Putin! He’s bombing Ukraine, but the Ukrainian Nazis have been bombing Donbas for eight years’.” 

Zheleznov spoke to his Swedish boss in the company about this, but the next day, when he asked for his salary so that he could travel home to Ukraine to fight in the war, he was refused it. 

“He laughed at me, and said, ‘what war in your country?'” and then this guy kicked me out of the company and didn’t pay me for one month, and now I’m on my way to Ukraine with only €100, when he owes me 29,000 kronor.” 

For Opanasenko’s parents, the situation is more comfortable. 

Her father, a researcher, has long worked part-time for Uppsala University remotely from his home Kharkiv and had anyway agreed to move to Sweden later this year to work on-site for two months. His arrival later will mean simply meaning bringing this forward. 

She says that her Russian friends in Sweden have generally been very supportive. “They are in shock. The ones I know of course support Ukraine. I don’t have any pro-Putin friends.” 

Even if you accept President Vladimir Putin’s rationale for the attack, the bombing of Kharkiv makes no sense, she says. 

“It’s absolutely illogical, even according to his official propaganda. He said he wanted to protect Russians and free Ukraine from Nazis and fascists. But, excuse me, Kharkiv is the  biggest Russian-speaking city in Ukraine, and he’s just destroying it.” 

She said her friends and relatives who live in Russia were simply afraid.  “They ask me not to talk about such things over social media,” she said. “A lot of people are really, really scared. They’re scared to protest or even to think about it.” 

She said she did not know how she was going to react if she managed to meet her parents on Tuesday evening. 

“I can’t even like, imagine, that I’m trying to organise somehow to help them to leave there. It’s so awful,” she said. “I think I’m going to cry.”

SWEDEN AND UKRAINE

Sweden and Finland see ‘historic’ surge in support for Nato

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has upended the status quo in traditionally non-aligned Finland and Sweden, ushering in an "historic" surge in support for Nato, "exceptional" arms exports and defiance in the face of Russian demands.

Published: 1 March 2022 16:53 CET
Sweden and Finland see 'historic' surge in support for Nato

Stockholm and Helsinki have ruled out applying to join the Nato military alliance for the time being but the two countries have never been so close to taking the plunge, analysts say.

“Anything is possible at the moment and the signal from Nato countries is that a membership application can be processed in a very short time span,” said Zebulon Carlander, defence analyst with the Society and Defence organisation in Sweden.

“So I think it’s very much a political decision that rests in the capitals — Stockholm and Helsinki,” he told AFP.

The two countries are officially non-aligned, although they have been Nato partners since the mid-1990s and ended their neutral stance at the end of the Cold War.

Finland’s parliament is due on Tuesday afternoon to consider how to respond to a public petition calling for a referendum on Nato membership.

The citizen’s petition garnered the 50,000 signatures needed to refer the matter to the Eduskunta in less than a week.

It will be considered by lawmakers as part of a wider debate on the crisis in Ukraine.

And although Prime Minister Sanna Marin tweeted on Monday that the debate was not intended as a “wider conversation on Finland’s policy regarding military alignment or non-alignment”, the context of the discussion has suddenly changed.

For the first time, a majority (53 percent) of Finns are in favour of joining the Atlantic alliance, according to a poll published on Monday by public broadcaster Yle.

This is almost double the number a month ago, when a survey in the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper put support for NATO membership at just 28 percent.

“(This is) a completely historic and exceptional result,” Charly Salonius-Pasternak, senior research fellow at Finnish Institute of
International Affairs, told AFP.

Support for joining Nato is historically high in Sweden too — at 41 percent, according to a poll by public broadcaster SVT last Friday.

Russian warnings

In another radical change, the two countries have broken with tradition by exporting weapons to a country in active conflict.

In addition to sending Ukraine protective equipment, including helmets and body armour, Stockholm is to deliver 5,000 anti-tank weapons.

This is an “exceptional” move, stressed Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, unprecedented since the Winter War of 1939, when Sweden sent assistance to Finland to counter an invasion by none other than the Soviet Union.

“I think this is probably just the beginning of reassessments in Swedish defence security policy,” Carlander said.  “And we are also seeing a debate now on what further measures could be taken to strengthen the Swedish armed forces.”

In another “historic decision”, in the words of Sanna Marin, Finland on Monday also agreed to send weapons to Ukraine, including 2,500 assault rifles, ammunition and 1,500 single-use anti-tank weapons.

In parallel, the Swedish and Finnish army reserves are reporting an increase in applications.

Nato membership for Finland and/or Sweden — experts expect the two countries to act in concert — would infuriate the Kremlin at a time when tensions between Russia and the West are already explosive.

The eastward expansion of Nato is a red line for Moscow, which has felt betrayed by the West on this subject since the end of the Cold War.

Last Friday, Russia’s foreign ministry warned that if the Nordic countries were to join Nato it would “have serious military and political repercussions”.

Helsinki shrugged this off as a warning it had heard before, which did not amount to a threat of invasion.

Stockholm and Helsinki continue officially to rule out membership bids. Yet, crucially, they have in recent weeks taken steps to ensure that the door to the alliance — and its key Article 5 on collective defence — remains open to them.

