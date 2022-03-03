Read news from:
Austria
EU countries agree to lift visa rules for Ukrainians fleeing war

EU countries have agreed to grant Ukrainians fleeing the war immediate leave to stay in the Bloc without a visa for one year, which can be extended if necessary.

Published: 3 March 2022 17:35 CET
Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP

A special meeting of European interior ministers on Thursday agreed to apply a little-used measure known as the Temporary Protection Directive to any Ukrainians who want to come to an EU country.

The 90-day rule has been in place for Ukrainians since 2017, and this allows them to enter any EU or Schengen zone country without a visa and stay there for up to 90 days, but until now what happens on day 91 had been unclear.

The activation of the Temporary Protection Directive means that any Ukrainian citizen can stay within the EU or Schengen zone for a year without having to apply for a visa or make a claim for asylum.

During that time they will be permitted to work and children can access education.

The status applies immediately and covers both Ukrainians who have already arrived and those who come in the days or weeks to come.

After the meeting, EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson tweeted: “Historic decision – the EU will give temporary protection to those fleeing the war in Ukraine. The EU stands united to save lives!” 

The measure was welcomed by the interior ministers of countries including France and Sweden.

Anders Ygeman, Sweden’s Minister for Integration and Migration, said: “This is an act of solidarity with Ukraine – that the EU supports those who flee the horrors of war caused by Russia.”

The Directive gives Ukrainians a similar status to that of someone who has been granted asylum, but different countries have different rules on requirements for registering residency. 

The UN High Commission for Refugees estimates that 1 million Ukrainians have already left the country and this number is expected to increase in the coming days as Russia intensifies their attacks. 

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, speaking on Sunday, said: “We welcome with open arms those Ukrainians who have to flee from Putin’s bombs and I am proud of the warm welcome that Europeans have given them.

“We are mobilising every effort and every euro to support our Eastern Member States – to host and take care of these refugees.”

KEY POINTS: How has Sweden responded to Putin’s war in Ukraine so far?

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24th, Swedish businesses and cities, alongside the Swedish government, have responded with a range of sanctions on Russia. See the key points here.

Published: 3 March 2022 15:41 CET
Businesses:

  • February 28th: Scania vehicle manufacturers announce that they paused delivery of vehicles and reserve parts to Russia “last week”
  • February 28th: Volvo truck makers (a separate entity from Volvo cars) halt production at its Russian factory and stop sales in Russia
  • February 28th: Volvo cars stop all sales of new cars in Russia
  • February 28th: Ericsson suspend deliveries to Russia
  • March 2nd: H&M announce that it is halting sales in Russia
  • March 2nd: Spotify announce that it is closing its Russian office and removing Russian state-sponsored content from its platform
  • March 3rd: IKEA suspend activities in Russia and Belarus

Cities:

  • February 27th: Kalmar municipality, southern Sweden, pauses partnership with twin city Kaliningrad, Russian exclave
  • February 28th: Borgholm municipality on the Swedish island of Öland pauses twin city agreement with Zelenogradsk, also situated in Kaliningrad
  • March 1st: Karlskoga municipality, central Sweden, end twin city agreement with the Russian city of Ivangorod
  • March 3rd: city of Malmö ends anti-HIV/AIDS collaboration with Kaliningrad
  • A number of other municipalities such as Lycksele in northern Sweden and Norrtälje north of Stockholm have also ended their collaborations with Russian cities

Universities:

In a press conference on March 2nd held alongside the Association of Swedish Higher Education Institutions (SUHF) and the Swedish Research Council, Education Minister Anna Ekström called for Swedish universities and higher education institutions to break all contact and collaboration with state-run institutions in Russia and Belarus.

“We should not have research and education collaborations which support the Russian administration,” Ekström said. She did, however, underline that individual Russian researchers should not be equated with the Russian state.

“In many education and research collaborations, there are individual contacts between researchers in Sweden, Russia and Belarus. Many in Russia and Belarus openly criticise the Russian administration’s actions, putting their lives in danger. Therefore, it is important that Russian and Belarusian researchers are not automatically equated with state institutions,” she said.

Government support:

  • March 1st: The government agree to send 100 million kronor to Ukraine
  • February 28th: The government agree to send military supplies to Ukraine, including anti-tank weapons and protective supplies
  • March 1st: The government agree to send a further 500 million kronor to Ukraine
  • March 2nd: The government agree to send medical supplies to Ukraine including face masks, ventilators, hand sanitiser and IV drips
