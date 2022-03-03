Read news from:
Austria
BUSINESS

Spotify closes Russian office and limits content over Ukraine

Music streaming giant Spotify said on Wednesday it had closed its office in Russia and removed Russian state-sponsored content from its service.

Published: 3 March 2022 08:31 CET
Spotify closes Russian office and limits content over Ukraine
File photo of Spotify's head office in Stockholm. Photo: Magnus Hjalmarson Neideman/TT

The move came in response to the “unprovoked attack against Ukraine”, Spotify said in a statement, adding it had taken several measures as a result.

“We have closed our office in Russia until further notice,” said the Stockholm-based company, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

In addition, the streaming giant said it had examined “thousands of podcast episodes since the start of the war” and limited users’ ability to find podcasts owned and operated by media outlets tied to the Russian state.

Spotify said that earlier in the week it had removed all content from Russian state-sponsored news outlets RT and Sputnik within the European Union and other markets.

But it would keep its service open to Russian users.

“We believe that it is of utmost importance that our service is available in Russia to allow a global flow of information,” Spotify said.

(article continues below)

Several other Swedish companies have already halted their Russian operations over the war and sanctions imposed on Russia.

On Monday, Swedish truck maker Volvo said it was stopping sales and halting production at its Kaluga plant, and telecoms giant Ericsson also said it would halt deliveries to Russian clients. On Wednesday, Swedish clothing giant H&M said that it would halt all sales in its Russian stores.

UKRAINE

H&M halts all Russian sales over Ukraine war

Swedish clothing giant H&M said on Wednesday that it would halt all sales in its Russian stores over the war in Ukraine.

Published: 3 March 2022 08:10 CET
H&M halts all Russian sales over Ukraine war

The company said it was “deeply concerned about the tragic developments in Ukraine” and that it stood “with all the people who are suffering.”

“H&M Group has decided to temporarily pause all sales in Russia”, the clothing retailer said, adding that stores in Ukraine had already been closed “due to the safety of customers and colleagues.”

H&M said it was continuously monitoring and evaluating the situation.

The move represents a change in H&M’s policy – as recently as Wednesday morning, H&M stores in Russia were still open, with the company declining interview requests from newswire TT, saying only that “our stores in Russia are open, we are waiting before making further comment”.

Swedish companies IKEA and Spotify have also faced criticism over continuing to conduct business in Russia, despite strong international reactions and sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This decision could cost these companies dearly, brand expert Eva Ossiansson told newswire TT: “They should think about the kind of values they want to be associated with,” she said.

Sanctions from Europe and the USA are a way of ‘starving’ the Russian economy to mark that Russia’s actions in Ukraine are not tolerated by the international community. They have already had wide-ranging consequences for Russia, and many Swedish companies have stated this week that they are stopping or temporarily pausing business in Russia.

Spotify has now released a statement saying that it has closed its office in Russia and removed Russian state-sponsored content from its service.

