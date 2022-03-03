Spotify closes Russian office and limits content over Ukraine

The move came in response to the “unprovoked attack against Ukraine”, Spotify said in a statement, adding it had taken several measures as a result.

“We have closed our office in Russia until further notice,” said the Stockholm-based company, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

In addition, the streaming giant said it had examined “thousands of podcast episodes since the start of the war” and limited users’ ability to find podcasts owned and operated by media outlets tied to the Russian state.

Spotify said that earlier in the week it had removed all content from Russian state-sponsored news outlets RT and Sputnik within the European Union and other markets.

But it would keep its service open to Russian users.

“We believe that it is of utmost importance that our service is available in Russia to allow a global flow of information,” Spotify said.

Several other Swedish companies have already halted their Russian operations over the war and sanctions imposed on Russia.

On Monday, Swedish truck maker Volvo said it was stopping sales and halting production at its Kaluga plant, and telecoms giant Ericsson also said it would halt deliveries to Russian clients. On Wednesday, Swedish clothing giant H&M said that it would halt all sales in its Russian stores.