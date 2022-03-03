Read news from:
Austria
COVID-19 RULES

Sweden’s temporary Pandemic Law to expire on the last day of March

Sweden's Pandemic Law will expire on the last day of March, according to a bill submitted to the country's parliament on Thursday.

Published: 3 March 2022 12:24 CET
A sign tells visitors to a Stockholm supermarket that a maximum of ten shoppers are allowed at a time under the pandemic law.
A sign tells visitors to a Stockholm supermarket that a maximum of ten shoppers are allowed at a time under the pandemic law. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

The law’s expiry will mean the government will lose the power to impose a range of restrictions, including limiting the opening hours and the number of people visiting gyms, shops and other businesses, and also restricting access to public spaces like parks and beaches.

The bill will also see Covid-19 cease to be classified as “a threat to public health”, putting into law a changed recommended by the Public Health Agency at the start of February. 

“Our judgement is that it is now possible to remove the law,” Lena Hallengren, Sweden’s health minister, told the TT newswire of the change. “Given the current situation, we do not expect to need to bring in the kids of restrictions which we have had had to experience over the last two years — but if we do end up in such a situation, we will pass a new law.”

In Sweden, work is already afoot on a new infectious diseases law, although the final proposals are not expected to be submitted to parliament until next year.

In the bill sent to parliament, the government also requested that the temporary infectious diseases measures imposed on restaurants should expire.

The changed classification of the disease will mean that those who suspect their are infected are no longer required to visit a doctor, the demand for contact tracing will cease and there will no longer be any requirement to go into quarantine or isolation.

Those who work within health and elderly care who test positive for Covid-19  will still be obliged to report this. 

COVID-19 RULES

Sweden’s pandemic strategy ‘fundamentally correct’: Coronavirus Commission

Sweden's Covid-19 response was "fundamentally correct", but the government should have taken the lead, and brought in earlier and tougher measures, the country's Coronavirus Commission has concluded.

Published: 25 February 2022 16:55 CET
Updated: 26 February 2022 09:14 CET
“It was fundamentally right to rely on issuing advice and recommendations,” Mats Melin, the commission’s chair said at a press conference after issuing the report. “The state should not limit the freedom of the individual more than is necessary to limit a dangerous sickness.” 

In addition, he noted, countries which had imposed greater restrictions had not necessarily had better outcomes. 

“We are not convinced that long-lasting and repeated lockdowns are necessary element in the response to a new, serious epidemic outbreak,” he said. 

Sweden made headlines early on in the pandemic by not introducing a lockdown, instead issuing recommendations on home-working, social distancing and good hand hygiene.

But tougher measures should have been introduced in February-March 2020, Melin said, with the measures that were imposed “too few” and coming “too late”. 

While the commission hailed Sweden’s decision to keep most schools open during the first wave, it said that by March 2020 there “should have been temporary closures” of indoor places where people gather, such as shopping centres, restaurants, sport events and so on.”

In particular, it criticised the fact that it took until the end of March 2020 for the limit on public gatherings to be lowered to 50 people. 

It also said that those returning from ski trips in Italy at the end of February and the start of March should have been asked to quarantine, while incoming travel should have temporarily been stopped for all but the most necessary journeys, as happened in Denmark and Norway.   

In an interview with The Local, Sweden’s health minister Lena Hallengren welcomed the commission’s conclusion that the fundamental strategy had been correct. 

“That the commission concludes that the overall strategy based on non-invasive recommendations and a non-lockdown policy, that they think that was the right choice. I think that’s good,” she said. 

At later stages of the pandemic, Sweden eventually introduced stricter measures, including bans on elderly home visits, earlier closings at bars and restaurants, and vaccine passes for indoor events.

The commission also said the government should have assumed leadership of all aspects of Covid crisis management, despite the Public Health Agency’s large degree of autonomy and a healthcare system managed by self-governing regional councils.

“The government had too one-sided a dependence on assessments made by the Public Health Agency”, it said.

It was not until the end of October that the government began to try to take a leading role, with documentation obtained by the commission showing the then Prime Minister Stefan Löfven trying to take more precedence over the Public Health Agency. 

The government, it concluded, should also have sought to get alternative views from other infectious disease and public health experts, rather than relying solely on the Public Health Agency’s expertise.   

Hallengren told The Local that she rejected this aspect of the report. 

“The government has been the one leading and deciding, and we are responsible,” she said. 

She also rejected the claim that the government had been over-reliant on the agency’s experts. 

“They can have their opinion about that, but the fact is, that the Public Health Agency is not an expert, it’s hundreds of experts, who are working with infection control and working with public health issues all the time,” she said. “It would be very strange if I, as minister for health, or the government, relied on specific or unique experts instead of this very big expert authority when it comes to epidemiological knowledge.”

An earlier partial report by the commission had also criticised the country’s slowness is setting up adequate testing measures.

With more than 17,000 fatalities so far, Sweden’s death toll is slightly better than the European average but is far higher per capita than those of neighbouring Norway, Finland and Denmark.

