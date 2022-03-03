Sweden’s temporary Pandemic Law to expire on the last day of March

The law’s expiry will mean the government will lose the power to impose a range of restrictions, including limiting the opening hours and the number of people visiting gyms, shops and other businesses, and also restricting access to public spaces like parks and beaches.
The bill will also see Covid-19 cease to be classified as “a threat to public health”, putting into law a changed recommended by the Public Health Agency at the start of February.
“Our judgement is that it is now possible to remove the law,” Lena Hallengren, Sweden’s health minister, told the TT newswire of the change. “Given the current situation, we do not expect to need to bring in the kids of restrictions which we have had had to experience over the last two years — but if we do end up in such a situation, we will pass a new law.”
In Sweden, work is already afoot on a new infectious diseases law, although the final proposals are not expected to be submitted to parliament until next year.
In the bill sent to parliament, the government also requested that the temporary infectious diseases measures imposed on restaurants should expire.
The changed classification of the disease will mean that those who suspect their are infected are no longer required to visit a doctor, the demand for contact tracing will cease and there will no longer be any requirement to go into quarantine or isolation.
Those who work within health and elderly care who test positive for Covid-19 will still be obliged to report this.
