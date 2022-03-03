Swedish word of the day: tiger

In Swedish, att tiga (“to be quiet”) is a verb (literally “to quiet”). English, however, does not have a specific verb with this meaning, rather quietness is a state – English speakers must use the verb “to be” alongside the adjective “quiet”, to describe this act.

This implies that the act of quietness, for Swedes, is an active choice, rather than just the absence of speech.

Tiga is not necessarily a positive term, and is often used as an order to keep quiet, or an accusation that someone teg (“was silent”) on an important issue which they should have spoken up about.

If you wanted to use the closest translation of the English term “to be quiet” in Swedish, you could say att vara tyst. Other ways of being quiet in Swedish are att inte säga något (“to not say anything”), att hålla mun (“to shut up”, literally “to hold mouth”), att inte yppa (“to not give anything away”) or att hemlighålla (“to keep secret”).

Tiger, the present form of tiga, pronounced like “tea-guh”, is also the Swedish word for a tiger. Jag tiger therefore means (“I am quiet”).

Svensk also has two meanings in Swedish – it can be both a noun: en svensk (“a Swede”), or an adjective (“Swedish”). The phrase en svensk tiger can therefore mean two things – “a Swedish tiger” or “a Swede is quiet”.

This double meaning was used as part of a tystnadskampanj (quietness campaign) in Sweden during the Second World War, where Swedes were encouraged not to discuss any information about Sweden’s military to avoid it being picked up by potential spies.

A Swedish tiger outside the Swedish Military Readiness Museum (Beredskapsmuseet) in Helsingborg. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

This silence campaign, also referred to as a vaksamhetskampanj (“vigilance campaign”) began on the 21st November 1941 at a press conference broadcast via radio, where history professor Sven Tunberg – chair of the State Information Board (SIS) – ended his speech with the following words: “Tig med vad du vet – tig med vad du inte vet,” or “Stay quiet with what you know – stay quiet with what you don’t know”.

Now, Sweden’s government are once again encouraging Swedes to stay quiet to protect Swedish security. In a speech to the nation on March 1st 2022, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson told the Swedish population to “avoid spreading information about Sweden’s defence. Each bit of information on exercises and movements is a piece of the puzzle for foreign actors”.

So, although this campaign was developed during the Second World War, we may see it crop up again some time soon.

Example sentences:

En visselblåsare är en som inte tiger när arbetsgivaren gör fel.

A whistleblower is someone who doesn’t keep silent when their workplace does something wrong.

Du har rätt att tiga.

You have the right to remain silent.

Tala är silver, tiga är guld.

Speech is silver, silence is golden.