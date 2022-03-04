Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

SWEDEN AND UKRAINE

New poll finds majority of Swedes in favour of joining Nato

For the first time since Nato's foundation, a slim 51 percent majority of Swedes now backs joining the security alliance, according to a new poll.

Published: 4 March 2022 15:05 CET
A Nato flag flies side by side next to a Swedish flag outside Sweden's foreign ministry.
A Nato flag flies side by side next to a Swedish flag outside Sweden's foreign ministry in 1996. Photo: Hans Dahlskog/TT

The poll, carried out by the Demoskop opinion research company for the Aftonbladet newspaper, showed the highest level of support for joining the security alliance ever recorded among Swedes, and follows a poll last week in neighbouring Finland which also showed public opinion shifting in favour of joining.

Both Sweden and Finland have historically been non-aligned, with Sweden remaining neutral through both world wars. 

“These are the highest numbers ever, but it is to be expected that we would see opinion shift,” Karin Nelssson, the polling company’s chief executive, told Aftonbladet.”Our own security situation has been affected and people see what happened to Ukraine, which was also not part of Nato.”

According to the poll, 27 percent are against Sweden joining the alliance, while 22 percent are still uncertain. In the company’s January poll, only 42 percent were in favour, while 37 percent were against.

The poll came a week after a poll carried out for Finnish state broadcaster Yle found that 53 percent of Finns were now in favour of joining the alliance, up from just 19 percent when the broadcaster last polled on the question in 2017.

When the respondents to the Demoskop poll who were in favour were asked why, several said they did not want to be a strategic element in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plans to attack the west.

Many of those who were against joining were afraid that Putin might attack Sweden if Sweden did join.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

“Many people see what is happening now by no one is helping Ukraine militarily,” said Nelsson. “But many are also afraid that we are not strong enough to withstand a Russian invasion.”

The poll was published as the populist Sweden Democrat party, which has long opposed Nato membership, looked close to changing its position, a shift that would mean a parliamentary majority in Sweden in favour of Nato membership.

“It’s impossible to rule out anything in this extreme security situation,” the party’s foreign affairs spokesperson Aron Emilsson told Swedish Radio.

“If it is really the case that a majority of people in Finland switch over and we see Finnish membership of Nato coming closer, that will put the question in a completely different light here.”

Senior figures in the Green Party and even in the Sweden’s ruling Social Democrats, both of whom have historically opposed Nato membership, have in recent days expressed support in joining the alliance. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

RUSSIA

Sweden summons Russian envoy over airspace violation

Sweden said on Thursday it would summon Russian representatives to its foreign ministry over a Wednesday violation of its airspace by four Russian fighter jets.

Published: 4 March 2022 08:45 CET
Sweden summons Russian envoy over airspace violation

“There are established procedures for these type of issues and those include summoning a representative of the violating nation to the foreign ministry,” Klara Hook, press communicator at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, told AFP.

“These procedures will be applied in this case as well,” Hook added, declining to comment on whether the Russian ambassador had already been summoned or not.

While Russian incursions of the Nordic nation’s airspace have happened in the past, Wednesday’s event was treated with increased scrutiny given Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Against the background of the current situation we are taking the incident very seriously,” Chief of Sweden’s Air Force Carl-Johan Edström said in a statement Wednesday evening.

According to Sweden’s air force the airspace “violation” was “brief” but Swedish Jas 39 Gripen jets were scrambled to document and photograph the two Su-24 and two Su-27 fighter jets.

Sweden’s defence minister on Wednesday denounced the incursion as “completely unacceptable.”

“This will lead to a clear diplomatic signal from the Swedish side,” Peter Hultqvist said in a written statement to AFP.

SHOW COMMENTS