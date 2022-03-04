Read news from:
Austria
SWEDEN AND UKRAINE

Sweden’s military reserve gets two years of applications in nine days

Sweden's home guard has received nearly as many applications in the nine days since Russia invaded Ukraine as it normally receives in two years.

Published: 4 March 2022 11:29 CET
Soldiers from Sweden's Home Guard protest the Royal Palace in Stockholm during an exercise in 2018
Soldiers from Sweden's Home Guard protest the Royal Palace in Stockholm during an exercise in 2018. Photo: TT

According to a report for state broadcaster SR, the over 9,800 people have applied to join the military reserve since February 24th, when Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. In a normal year, around 5,000 people apply. 

“There’s been an enormous flow of people. It’s unbelievable,” Stefan Sandborg, Chief of the National Swedish Home Guard, told the broadcaster.

He said that his staff were working overtime to try to process the volume of applicants. 

“We’ve been working over the last weekend to try to get through as much as we can, when it comes to contacting people, starting security interviews and getting going with it all. We’re asking everyone to have a bit of patience, because it all takes time.” 

Armand Rostam, a therapist at an elderly care home, recently sent in an application.  

“Looking and the situation in Russia and Ukraine, I think I should contribute in every way I can. It’s the least I can do,” he told the broadcaster. 

Although he conceded he didn’t have any military training, he said he thought he would be able to work as a driver, or in healthcare for the reserve forces. 

You can apply to Sweden’s Home Guard here

MILITARY

Sweden steps up Baltic defence in ‘signal’ to Russia

Sweden's defence minister has said his country is carrying out military exercises in the Baltic Sea to 'send a signal' to countries including Russia.

Published: 26 August 2020 07:49 CEST
Swedish troops on the Baltic Sea island of Gotland. Photo: Joel Thungren/Försvarsmakten/TT

The so-called “high readiness action” means the Swedish army, navy and air force are currently more visible in the southeastern and southern Baltic Sea and on the island of Gotland.

No details have been disclosed about the number of troops involved in the action.

Sweden is “sending a signal both to our Western partners and to the Russian side that we are prepared to defend Sweden's sovereignty,” Hultqvist told news agency TT.


Ground troops on Gotland. Photo: Bezhav Mahmoud/Försvarsmakten/TT

“There is currently extensive military activity in the Baltic Sea, conducted by Russian as well as Western players, on a scale the likes of which have not been seen since the Cold War,” the Swedish Armed Forces' Commander of Joint Operations, Jan Thörnqvist, said in a statement.

“The exercise activities are more complex and have arisen more rapidly than before. In addition, the coronavirus pandemic has caused global anxiety and uncertainty. Over all, the situation is more unstable and more difficult to predict,” Thörnqvist said.


A Visby-class corvette and two Jas Gripen jets in the air. Photo: Antonia Sehlstedt/Försvarsmakten/TT

Hultqvist said Sweden was also monitoring developments in Belarus “very closely”.

Non-Nato member Sweden, which has not been to war in two centuries and which slashed military spending at the end of the Cold War, reopened a garrison on Gotland in January 2018 amid concerns about Russian intentions in Europe and the Baltic.

