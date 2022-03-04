Sweden’s military reserve gets two years of applications in nine days

According to a report for state broadcaster SR, the over 9,800 people have applied to join the military reserve since February 24th, when Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. In a normal year, around 5,000 people apply.

“There’s been an enormous flow of people. It’s unbelievable,” Stefan Sandborg, Chief of the National Swedish Home Guard, told the broadcaster.

He said that his staff were working overtime to try to process the volume of applicants.

“We’ve been working over the last weekend to try to get through as much as we can, when it comes to contacting people, starting security interviews and getting going with it all. We’re asking everyone to have a bit of patience, because it all takes time.”

Armand Rostam, a therapist at an elderly care home, recently sent in an application.

“Looking and the situation in Russia and Ukraine, I think I should contribute in every way I can. It’s the least I can do,” he told the broadcaster.

Although he conceded he didn’t have any military training, he said he thought he would be able to work as a driver, or in healthcare for the reserve forces.

You can apply to Sweden’s Home Guard here.