Majority of foreigners in Sweden would aid defence struggle: reader survey

As many as three quarters of foreigners living in Sweden would be willing to participate in Sweden's defence if the country were invaded, according an (admittedly self-selecting and unscientific) survey of The Local's readers.

Published: 8 March 2022 16:33 CET
A volunteer runs an emergency food store during an exercise run by Sweden's Civil Contingencies Agency.
A volunteer runs an emergency food store during an exercise run by Sweden's Civil Contingencies Agency. Photo: Civil Contingencies Agency

Of the 184 people who responded to The Local’s survey, a full 23 percent said they would even be willing to defend their adopted country, in “a combat role which puts your life at risk”, while 16.7 percent said they would be willing to risk their life for the country, but only in a non-combat role.

“I would gladly fight for this country and its citizens and residents,” said Edith Betancourt, a reader from Mexico. “Sweden welcomed me when I needed to find finally a place to call home.”

Under the Sweden’s total defence law, everyone aged 16-70 living in Sweden has a legal duty to help defend the country, even if they are not Swedish citizens, although only Swedish citizens can join the volunteer Home Guard.

It is important to underline the fact that the current risk of invasion is low. Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson stressed in her address to the nation last week that there was no “immediate threat of an armed attack” against Sweden. 

In addition, Swedish military strategists argue that with most of Russia’s army now fully engaged in Ukraine, an attack would be almost impossible

Others were less enthusiastic, however, with many admitting that they planned to leave the country as soon as possible if they felt there was a real risk of attack. 

“We’ve had a discussion about what we would do if there was a threat present,” said one American respondent with a Swedish live-in boyfriend. “I would go back to the States immediately, but he’d likely stay here. It’s not an optimal set up, but I don’t LOVE Sweden. I’m not willing to die for a country I don’t feel particularly welcome in.”

A further 35 percent of respondents said they would be willing to defend Sweden in “a non-combat role which does not put your life at risk”.

When the Swedish Defence Research Agency carried out a survey of 2,200 Swedish residents for Statistics Sweden, they found that 84 percent would be willing to help defend the country.

Some 49 percent willing to do so in a combat role that risked their lives, and 77 percent in a non-combat role that risked their lives.

You can read the full results of our survey here

SWEDEN AND UKRAINE

Risk of attack on Sweden ‘low’ while Russian troops in Ukraine: expert

With most of Russia's troops tied up in Ukraine, the risk of an attack on Sweden is very low, one of Sweden's leading army officers has said.

Published: 8 March 2022 11:12 CET
“The risk for us is relatively low at the moment,” Lieutenant Colonel Joakim Paasikivi, one of the Swedish Armed Forces’ top strategists, told the country’s TT newswire, as he sought to dampen fears that the conflict in Ukraine might spill over into Sweden. 

“More than half” of Russia’s available military units are currently in Ukraine, he estimated, including a large number of the landing craft Russia would need to mount an attack on Sweden. 

“Then you have to ask how it’s going [for Russia]. The answer is ‘not particularly well’. With the material losses which are also happening, it’s an incredibly big strain on Russia and Russia’s armed forces. I see it as unlikely that Russia would be able to do much more than possibly send reinforcements to Ukraine.” 

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Micael Bydén, Supreme Commander of the Swedish Armed Forces warned of an increased threat to Sweden and encouraged people living in Sweden to prepare themselves for the fact that the world has changed. Many Swedish residents have begun prepping and public interest in shelters has increased.

However, there is currently no imminent risk to Sweden. The government have not issued a state of heightened preparedness, which they would do if there was a danger of war breaking out.

“Large parts of the Russian army are focused on Ukraine now,” agreed Magnus Christiansson, a lecturer in military science at the Swedish Defence University.

He said that the 100 to 115 battalions are currently in Ukraine represented around 75 percent of the active serving Russian army.

While Russia’s air force has been playing a surprisingly small role in the invasion of Ukraine, Paasikivi said it was unlikely that Russia would use it to attack another country, without also committing forces on the ground. 

He also said he did not see what Russia would have to gain from carrying out a nuclear strike. 

The only real risk would come if Russia conscripted thousands of more men into its armed forces. 

“Even though you might question the military value of such units, there is a risk in such a situation, which is why I believe that not only Sweden, but also the Baltic countries and Finland must take such a development seriously,” said Christiansson.
 
 
Paasikivi, however, said that the Baltic countries would probably be protected by their membership of Nato. 

“Sweden and Finland are the weak cards in the region, but with the balance of forces as it is, I find it hard to believe there is a pending risk of war,” he said. 

In addition, conscription would deal such a blow to Russia’s economy that President Vladimir Putin might struggle to maintain the support of the population, the two experts said, with Christiansson pointing out that the collapsing economy was already “threatening to destabilise the Russian state”.  

“If you consider [what might happen if] a large part of the working population was conscripted, the economy would take a massive blow, and all the Russian mums wouldn’t think that was good,” agreed Paasikivi. “It would also be extremely difficult to justify on the grounds of the “limited special military operation”, which is neither a war not an invasion, in Ukraine.” 

