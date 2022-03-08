For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: a roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.
Published: 8 March 2022 09:25 CET
A 'hoarse Fredrik loudspeaker on a rooftop in Södermalm, Stockholm. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.
Published: 3 March 2022 08:42 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments