Sweden’s local governments must share burden of Ukrainian refugees: Minister

Up until March 8th, 2,248 Ukrainian citizens had sought asylum in Sweden since the start of the war on February 24th. The Swedish Migration Agency is preparing accommodation for 30,000 refugees, which should be ready within a few months.
This figure does not include those who have arrived in Sweden without seeking asylum and Ygeman believes that many more places may be required.
“We don’t know today how many will come,” he told SVT’s Morgonstudion. “Until now, two-thirds of those arriving have found accommodation with family, but it may become necessary to use sports halls, conference centres, and tents to meet the need.”
Ygeman said he would be meeting with all municipalities in Sweden, as well as with public administration minister Ida Karkiainen, to discuss the importance of all municipalities taking responsibility for accepting refugees arriving in Sweden.
“We’re going to go over what kind of pressure we can put on those who don’t take that responsibility. Ultimately, we’re talking about legislation.”
