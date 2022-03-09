Read news from:
Öresund Bridge linking Sweden and Denmark offers free passage to Ukrainians

All cars with Ukrainian number plates will be able to pass the toll on the Öresund bridge linking Danish capital Copenhagen with the Swedish city of Malmö without having to pay, the operators have declared.

Published: 9 March 2022 15:41 CET
The Öresund bridge lit up in Ukrainian colours. Photo: Johan Nilsson/Øresundsbron

“The Öresund bridge want to help Ukraine and the Ukrainian people by allowing refugees and emergency assistance to cross the bridge. Of course we should help our European neighbours in this difficult time,”  Linus Eriksson, CEO of Oresundsbro Konsortiet, said in a press statement.

Other groups, such as voluntary organisations driving lorries with supplies for Ukraine, or busses with evacuated people fleeing Ukraine, will also be allowed to pass toll-free. These groups should contact the Öresund bridge’s customer service prior to crossing the bridge, who will provide access.

“We will continue to show our support for Ukraine by lighting up the Öresund bridge in Ukraine’s colours every weekend in March,” Eriksson continued.

How will it work?

When a private car with a Ukrainian number plate reaches the toll, they will be allowed to cross without paying a fee. This applies until the end of March, after which a decision will be made as to whether an extension is necessary.

Lorries or buses carrying supplies or evacuees should contact Öresund bridge customer service.

Sweden’s local governments must share burden of Ukrainian refugees: Minister

Swedish migration minister Anders Ygeman on Wednesday demanded that all municipalities in Sweden "take their responsibility" in accepting Ukrainian refugees, warning that if they didn't do this voluntarily, they might be forced to buy new legislation.

Published: 9 March 2022 10:39 CET
Up until March 8th, 2,248 Ukrainian citizens had sought asylum in Sweden since the start of the war on February 24th. The Swedish Migration Agency is preparing accommodation for 30,000 refugees, which should be ready within a few months.

This figure does not include those who have arrived in Sweden without seeking asylum and Ygeman believes that many more places may be required.

“We don’t know today how many will come,” he told SVT’s Morgonstudion. “Until now, two-thirds of those arriving have found accommodation with family, but it may become necessary to use sports halls, conference centres, and tents to meet the need.” 

Ygeman said he would be meeting with all municipalities in Sweden, as well as with public administration minister Ida Karkiainen, to discuss the importance of all municipalities taking responsibility for accepting refugees arriving in Sweden.

“We’re going to go over what kind of pressure we can put on those who don’t take that responsibility. Ultimately, we’re talking about legislation.”

