TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 9 March 2022 08:12 CET
Spotify was offline for 90 minutes on Tuesday night.
Spotify was offline for 90 minutes on Tuesday night. Photo: Gorm Kallestad/NTB/TT

Swedish Nato application would ‘destabilise’ Northern Europe: PM

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Tuesday ruled out applying for Nato membership in the short term, warning that doing so would “destabilise this part of Europe even further”. 

Speaking at a press conference following a meeting with the leaders of Sweden’s other parliamentary parties,  Andersson dismissed their calls to start holding talks with them over a potential application. 

Instead, she said, Sweden was counting on the European Union’s mutual defence clause in the event of a military attack. 

Ahead of a summit of EU leaders in Versailles on Thursday and Friday, the two countries had written a joint letter to “remind the other member states about the EU’s declaration of solidarity in the Lisbon Treaty”, she told reporters.

The clause in Article 42 of the 2009 Treaty requires “other EU countries to come to the support and aid, with all possible means, of a member state under armed attack”, she said.

The exact nature of the EU’s military solidarity — which is similar to, and more recent than, Nato’s Article 5 — remains vague. Whether it is mandatory is a subject of debate.

Ahead of the talks, Ulf Kristersson, leader of the right-wing Moderate Party, said that Sweden’s government should follow that of Finland and start inter-party talks over a Nato application. 

“There’s not much time,” he said.  “Sweden must be ready to take a decision at the same time [as Finland]. 

Swedish vocab: bråttom – a hurry 

Streaming service Spotify in unexplained outage

Swedish streaming service Spotify went offline for an unknown reason for more than an hour Tuesday, the company said, as millions of users worldwide reported they were logged out and couldn’t log back on.

“Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports!” the company wrote on Twitter.

After about 90 minutes the company said service had been restored. “Everything’s looking much better now”, it said, providing no explanation for the outage. Millions of users had posted on Twitter about their problems connecting to the app.

Swedish vocab: driftstörning – an outage/operational disturbance   

Swedish Prime Minister’s cleaner deported after working without permit 

A 25-year-old woman who was found to have no work permit after she was stopped by police after setting off an alarm at the private house of Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, which she had been sent to clean. 

The women had been living in Sweden illegally and had already been served with an order to leave the country even before she was arrested in December last year. 

The owner of the cleaning company is still being investigated for employing someone lacking a work or residency permit.

Swedish vocab: avvisning – deportation

Moderates call for five kronor cut to diesel tax

The Moderate Party on Tuesday proposed that the government should cut five kronor from the tax on diesel, a move that would cost the Swedish government 5.5 billion kronor (€510m). 

The party is calling for the tax on diesel to be reduced to the lowest level allowed by the European Union, and argues that the tax on petrol should be reduced by the same amount for a three-month period. 

“It’s absolutely clear that high fuel prices are hollowing out household finances,” the party’s economic spokesperson, Elisabeth Svantesson, told TT. “So this is something Sweden must help with.” 

Swedish vocab: skattesänkning – tax cut

Elderly care and schools top election issues for local politicians: survey

A survey of Sweden’s municipal politicians by Swedish state broadcaster SR has found that, for them at least, elderly care and schools are the most important election issues. 

“We need more places [in elderly care homes] so that everyone can be confident that they’ll be able to enter a home. We need to get rid of the split shifts in care work, so we treat our workers better,” said Elise Arnell, leader of the Christian Democrats in the Marks municipality.

SR received completed questionnaires from 1,759 municipal politicians, 77 percent of the total in Sweden. 

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: a roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 8 March 2022 09:25 CET
Likelihood for an attack on Sweden ‘relatively low’

Russia’s military forces are limited and at the moment, the majority of their army are in Ukraine. Military experts believe that an attack on other countries is unlikely at this stage.

“The risk for us is relatively low at the moment,” lieutenant colonel Joakim Paasikivi told TT.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Micael Bydén, Supreme Commander of the Swedish Armed Forces warned of an increased threat to Sweden and encouraged people living in Sweden to prepare themselves for the fact that the world has changed. Many Swedish residents have begun prepping and public interest in shelters has increased.

However, there is currently no imminent risk to Sweden. The government have not issued a state of heightened preparedness, which they would do if there was a danger of war breaking out.

“Large parts of the Russian army are focused on Ukraine now,” said Magnus Christiansson, university lecturer in military science at the Swedish Defence University.

According to Christiansson, around 100 to 115 battalions are currently in Ukraine, which encompasses around 75 percent of the active serving Russian army.

Swedish vocabulary: höjd beredskap – heightened preparedness

Despite uncertainty, property prices reach a new high

In the shadow of war in Ukraine and economic uncertainty, property prices continued to increase in February. However, experts believe that we will see a dip in this upwards curve soon due to war uncertainty and rising energy prices.

The increase is across the board, with prices increasing in all of Sweden’s three major cities (Stockholm, Malmö and Gothenburg) for both houses and apartments. In central Stockholm, prices have increased by two percent, a new record.

“Despite the serious situation in the world, negative stock market developments and increased uncertainty in interest rates, the property market is going against the current. A good job market, continued low interest rates and a large underlying need to relocate is contributing towards stability,” Björn Wellhagen, CEO of the Association of Swedish Real Estate Agents, said in a press statement.

Claudia Wörmann, property economist at SBAB Bank, said she would be surprised if there wasn’t a dip in the upwards curve next time statistics are presented in March: “Ther’s a month’s delay. You buy a property because something happens in the family, like you have a new addition or you get divorced. That is still happening. But the discussions about high interest rates and increases in energy prices will have an effect.”

Swedish vocabulary: en uppgång – an increase

Many municipalities without ‘hoarse Fredrik’

The warning system often referred to as “hoarse Fredrik”, tested on the first Monday in March, June, September and December at 3pm sharp, does not cover the whole country.

Across Sweden, 577 warning alarms are deactivated, and the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB) is now asking the government for funds to reinstate the alarms – a process which is expected to take up to three years, Aftonbladet reports.

“Of course it’s a problem, because of the logistics required, and we don’t have an unlimited amount of technicians who can fix them into place,” Anders Johannesson, head of department at MSB told the newspaper.

According to SVT News, 50 municipalites across the country do not have a “hoarse Fredrik” warning system.

“The reason why multiple municipalities don’t have a warning system is because there is no potential threat of an air attack there,” Håkan Marcusson, system architect at MSB told SVT.

MSB have a map on their website showing the location of every warning system in Sweden.

Swedish vocabulary: hesa Fredrik – hoarse Fredrik

