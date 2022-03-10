Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

SWEDEN AND UKRAINE

Swedish agency deluged with bids for Ukrainian president’s hit TV series

First one, then two, then 20: a small Stockholm agency has in recent days been received bid after bid for the rights to air the hit comedy series starring Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, a former actor turned wartime hero.

Published: 10 March 2022 07:56 CET
Fredrik af Malmborg (R), Managing Director and Nicola Soderlund Managing Partner at Eccho Rights, a global rights management company.
Fredrik af Malmborg (R), Managing Director and Nicola Soderlund Managing Partner at Eccho Rights, a global rights management company. Photo: Jonatan Nackstrand/AFP

“It’s been very, very busy. All around the world, people have asked for the rights because they want to broadcast it,” explains Eccho Rights co-founder Nicola Soderlund in the agency’s elegant offices in the Swedish capital.

Since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, broadcasters such as Britain’s Channel 4, Greece’s ANT1 and Romania’s PRO TV have rushed to join those who have already snapped up the rights to “Servant of the People”, which first aired in Ukraine in 2015.

“I think last week we made maybe 15 deals and we are in negotiations with another 20 countries,” says Soderlund, a poster advertising the series hanging above his desk. “The latest we heard of is Latin America, we’re discussing with the US, Netflix, we’re discussing with many.”

In Italy alone, three or four broadcasters are currently vying for the rights, while in Greece, the show is airing nightly on primetime.

“In a way, it’s an act of solidarity with the Ukrainians, and at the same time, of curiosity — you want to see who he is,” Soderlund says of Zelensky.

The president’s stature has soared on the international stage since the start of the invasion, impressing the world with his fearless determination in the face of the Russian onslaught. Soderlund first met Zelensky 10 years ago, when the Ukrainian was
developing a game show called “Crack Them Up” in which ordinary people try to make comedians laugh, a concept later sold to Vietnam, China and Finland.

“I went to lunch with him in Kyiv,” recalls Soderlund. “He had all these crazy and funny ideas”.

Pulling out his phone, he shows selfies of himself posing with Zelensky at the Cannes film market in 2016 — held alongside the famed film festival — where producers, distributors and buyers do business.

(article continues below)

See also on The Local:

‘Needed a hero like him’

At the time, it was unimaginable that this “very funny comedian, very popular and loved by audiences” would go on to become Vladimir Putin’s main target and “this world leader who embodies and speaks for the whole nation”.

“We needed a hero like him, after Trump and all that,” Eccho Rights managing director Fredrik af Malmborg interjects.

With “Servant of the People”, life imitated art.  In the series, which ran for three seasons, Zelensky played a high school
teacher propelled to the presidency after a student’s video of him ranting about corruption in Ukraine went viral.

The show’s success propelled Zelensky to the presidency in real life. “He always said, ‘In the US they’ve had actors becoming president for a long time'”, af Malmborg recalls.

While the company hasn’t had any contact with Zelensky himself recently, Eccho has been in contact with some of his representatives.

“One has fled to Turkey and the other is in Rotterdam, but they are in contact with ‘Vova’, as they still call him”, af Malmborg says.

The details of the rights contracts being negotiated are confidential, but the rights cost “around a million euros”.

Eccho Rights also has another series produced by Zelensky in its catalogue, “Svaty” (“In-Laws”).

The company, which employs around 40 people in Stockholm, London and Istanbul, has donated 50,000 euros to the Ukrainian Red Cross and plans to donate more as more contracts are signed.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

SWEDEN AND UKRAINE

Risk of attack on Sweden ‘low’ while Russian troops in Ukraine: expert

With most of Russia's troops tied up in Ukraine, the risk of an attack on Sweden is very low, one of Sweden's leading army officers has said.

Published: 8 March 2022 11:12 CET
Risk of attack on Sweden 'low' while Russian troops in Ukraine: expert

“The risk for us is relatively low at the moment,” Lieutenant Colonel Joakim Paasikivi, one of the Swedish Armed Forces’ top strategists, told the country’s TT newswire, as he sought to dampen fears that the conflict in Ukraine might spill over into Sweden. 

“More than half” of Russia’s available military units are currently in Ukraine, he estimated, including a large number of the landing craft Russia would need to mount an attack on Sweden. 

“Then you have to ask how it’s going [for Russia]. The answer is ‘not particularly well’. With the material losses which are also happening, it’s an incredibly big strain on Russia and Russia’s armed forces. I see it as unlikely that Russia would be able to do much more than possibly send reinforcements to Ukraine.” 

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Micael Bydén, Supreme Commander of the Swedish Armed Forces warned of an increased threat to Sweden and encouraged people living in Sweden to prepare themselves for the fact that the world has changed. Many Swedish residents have begun prepping and public interest in shelters has increased.

READ ALSO:

However, there is currently no imminent risk to Sweden. The government have not issued a state of heightened preparedness, which they would do if there was a danger of war breaking out.

“Large parts of the Russian army are focused on Ukraine now,” agreed Magnus Christiansson, a lecturer in military science at the Swedish Defence University.

He said that the 100 to 115 battalions are currently in Ukraine represented around 75 percent of the active serving Russian army.

While Russia’s air force has been playing a surprisingly small role in the invasion of Ukraine, Paasikivi said it was unlikely that Russia would use it to attack another country, without also committing forces on the ground. 

He also said he did not see what Russia would have to gain from carrying out a nuclear strike. 

The only real risk would come if Russia conscripted thousands of more men into its armed forces. 

“Even though you might question the military value of such units, there is a risk in such a situation, which is why I believe that not only Sweden, but also the Baltic countries and Finland must take such a development seriously,” said Christiansson.
 
 
Paasikivi, however, said that the Baltic countries would probably be protected by their membership of Nato. 

“Sweden and Finland are the weak cards in the region, but with the balance of forces as it is, I find it hard to believe there is a pending risk of war,” he said. 

In addition, conscription would deal such a blow to Russia’s economy that President Vladimir Putin might struggle to maintain the support of the population, the two experts said, with Christiansson pointing out that the collapsing economy was already “threatening to destabilise the Russian state”.  

“If you consider [what might happen if] a large part of the working population was conscripted, the economy would take a massive blow, and all the Russian mums wouldn’t think that was good,” agreed Paasikivi. “It would also be extremely difficult to justify on the grounds of the “limited special military operation”, which is neither a war not an invasion, in Ukraine.” 

SHOW COMMENTS