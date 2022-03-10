Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Sweden’s government to announce details of defence spending boost

Sweden’s Prime Minister is holding a press conference on Thursday morning, where she is expected to give details of the boost in spending on defence announced in her speech at the end of last month.

She will hold the press conference together with Finance Minister Mikael Damberg and Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist.

Swedish vocab: förstärkning – strengthening

Two brothers receive a million kronor each from Swedish government in ‘Kevin case’

Two brothers who, aged five and seven, were accused of murdering four-year-old Kevin Hjalmarsson, will be given a million kronor each by Sweden’s government, three years after a lengthy second investigation of the 1998 case found that the boy most likely died in an accident.

The boys were intensively interrogated in 1998 and allegedly confessed, but were never charged. They have had, however, to live with the belief that they were child murderers.

“When the state makes a mistake, the state must take the consequences and try to put things right,” said Sweden’s justice minister, Morgan Johansson as the compensation was announced.

Swedish vocab: ersättning – compensation

Swedish agency deluged with bids for Ukrainian president’s hit TV series

A small Stockholm agency has in recent days received bid after bid for the rights to air the hit comedy series starring Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, a former actor turned wartime hero.

“It’s been very, very busy. All around the world, people have asked for the rights because they want to broadcast it,” explains Eccho Rights co-founder Nicola Söderlund in the agency’s elegant offices in the Swedish capital.

Since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, broadcasters such as Britain’s Channel 4, Greece’s ANT1 and Romania’s PRO TV have rushed to join those who have already snapped up the rights to “Servant of the People”, which first aired in Ukraine in 2015.

“I think last week we made maybe 15 deals and we are in negotiations with another 20 countries,” says Söderlund, a poster advertising the series hanging above his desk. “The latest we heard of is Latin America, we’re discussing with the US, Netflix, we’re discussing with many.”

Swedish state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell to join WHO

Anders Tegnell, the Swedish state epidemiologist who became a hero for lockdown critics in the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, is to step down next week to take up a new post with the World Health Organisation in Geneva.

Tegnell will be the senior expert in a group coordinating efforts to make the Covid-19 vaccine available to countries without the means to vaccinate their own populations.

“I’ve worked with vaccines for 30 years and have at the same time always been inspired by international issues,” he said in a press release issued by the Public Health Agency of Sweden.

Swedish vocab: ett uppdrag – a mission/charge/role

Sweden’s state power company Vattenfall to continue buying Russian gas

Sweden’s state-run energy company Vattenfall will continue to buy Russian gas in future, despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with Russian gas representing about 40 percent of Sweden’s consumption.

“We do not buy natural gas directly from Russia or directly from any other country for that matter, but instead on market platforms where you might think there is a mix of different suppliers,” Andreas Regnell, the company’s chief of strategy, told Sweden’s state broadcaster SR.

He said Vattenfall supplied the Russian gas primarily to customers in The Netherlands and Turkey.

Swedish vocab: en leverantör – a supplier