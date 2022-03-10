Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 10 March 2022 08:19 CET
Newspaper headlines on the Kevin case. The case was a media sensation in Sweden.

Sweden’s government to announce details of defence spending boost 

Sweden’s Prime Minister is holding a press conference on Thursday morning, where she is expected to give details of the boost in spending on defence announced in her speech at the end of last month. 

She will hold the press conference together with Finance Minister Mikael Damberg and Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist. 

Swedish speakers can watch the press conference here.

Swedish vocab: förstärkning – strengthening 

Two brothers receive a million kronor each from Swedish government in ‘Kevin case’

Two brothers who, aged five and seven, were accused of murdering four-year-old Kevin Hjalmarsson, will be given a million kronor each by Sweden’s government, three years after a lengthy second investigation of the 1998 case found that the boy most likely died in an accident. 

The boys were intensively interrogated in 1998 and allegedly confessed, but were never charged. They have had, however, to live with the belief that they were child murderers. 

“When the state makes a mistake, the state must take the consequences and try to put things right,” said Sweden’s justice minister, Morgan Johansson as the compensation was announced. 

Swedish vocab: ersättning – compensation 

Swedish agency deluged with bids for Ukrainian president’s hit TV series

A small Stockholm agency has in recent days received bid after bid for the rights to air the hit comedy series starring Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, a former actor turned wartime hero.

“It’s been very, very busy. All around the world, people have asked for the rights because they want to broadcast it,” explains Eccho Rights co-founder Nicola Söderlund in the agency’s elegant offices in the Swedish capital.

Since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, broadcasters such as Britain’s Channel 4, Greece’s ANT1 and Romania’s PRO TV have rushed to join those who have already snapped up the rights to “Servant of the People”, which first aired in Ukraine in 2015.

“I think last week we made maybe 15 deals and we are in negotiations with another 20 countries,” says Söderlund, a poster advertising the series hanging above his desk. “The latest we heard of is Latin America, we’re discussing with the US, Netflix, we’re discussing with many.”

Swedish state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell to join WHO 

Anders Tegnell, the Swedish state epidemiologist who became a hero for lockdown critics in the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, is to step down next week to take up a new post with the World Health Organisation in Geneva. 

Tegnell will be the senior expert in a group coordinating efforts to make the Covid-19 vaccine available to countries without the means to vaccinate their own populations.

“I’ve worked with vaccines for 30 years and have at the same time always been inspired by international issues,” he said in a press release issued by the Public Health Agency of Sweden. 

Swedish vocab: ett uppdrag – a mission/charge/role 

Sweden’s state power company Vattenfall to continue buying Russian gas 

Sweden’s state-run energy company Vattenfall will continue to buy Russian gas in future, despite Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with Russian gas representing about 40 percent of Sweden’s consumption. 

“We do not buy natural gas directly from Russia or directly from any other country for that matter, but instead on market platforms where you might think there is a mix of different suppliers,” Andreas Regnell, the company’s chief of strategy, told Sweden’s state broadcaster SR.

He said Vattenfall supplied the Russian gas primarily to customers in The Netherlands and Turkey. 

Swedish vocab: en leverantör – a supplier 

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 9 March 2022 08:12 CET
Swedish Nato application would ‘destabilise’ Northern Europe: PM

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Tuesday ruled out applying for Nato membership in the short term, warning that doing so would “destabilise this part of Europe even further”. 

Speaking at a press conference following a meeting with the leaders of Sweden’s other parliamentary parties,  Andersson dismissed their calls to start holding talks with them over a potential application. 

Instead, she said, Sweden was counting on the European Union’s mutual defence clause in the event of a military attack. 

Ahead of a summit of EU leaders in Versailles on Thursday and Friday, the two countries had written a joint letter to “remind the other member states about the EU’s declaration of solidarity in the Lisbon Treaty”, she told reporters.

The clause in Article 42 of the 2009 Treaty requires “other EU countries to come to the support and aid, with all possible means, of a member state under armed attack”, she said.

The exact nature of the EU’s military solidarity — which is similar to, and more recent than, Nato’s Article 5 — remains vague. Whether it is mandatory is a subject of debate.

Ahead of the talks, Ulf Kristersson, leader of the right-wing Moderate Party, said that Sweden’s government should follow that of Finland and start inter-party talks over a Nato application. 

“There’s not much time,” he said.  “Sweden must be ready to take a decision at the same time [as Finland]. 

Swedish vocab: bråttom – a hurry 

Streaming service Spotify in unexplained outage

Swedish streaming service Spotify went offline for an unknown reason for more than an hour Tuesday, the company said, as millions of users worldwide reported they were logged out and couldn’t log back on.

“Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports!” the company wrote on Twitter.

After about 90 minutes the company said service had been restored. “Everything’s looking much better now”, it said, providing no explanation for the outage. Millions of users had posted on Twitter about their problems connecting to the app.

Swedish vocab: driftstörning – an outage/operational disturbance   

Swedish Prime Minister’s cleaner deported after working without permit 

A 25-year-old woman who was found to have no work permit after she was stopped by police after setting off an alarm at the private house of Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, which she had been sent to clean. 

The women had been living in Sweden illegally and had already been served with an order to leave the country even before she was arrested in December last year. 

The owner of the cleaning company is still being investigated for employing someone lacking a work or residency permit.

Swedish vocab: avvisning – deportation

Moderates call for five kronor cut to diesel tax

The Moderate Party on Tuesday proposed that the government should cut five kronor from the tax on diesel, a move that would cost the Swedish government 5.5 billion kronor (€510m). 

The party is calling for the tax on diesel to be reduced to the lowest level allowed by the European Union, and argues that the tax on petrol should be reduced by the same amount for a three-month period. 

“It’s absolutely clear that high fuel prices are hollowing out household finances,” the party’s economic spokesperson, Elisabeth Svantesson, told TT. “So this is something Sweden must help with.” 

Swedish vocab: skattesänkning – tax cut

Elderly care and schools top election issues for local politicians: survey

A survey of Sweden’s municipal politicians by Swedish state broadcaster SR has found that, for them at least, elderly care and schools are the most important election issues. 

“We need more places [in elderly care homes] so that everyone can be confident that they’ll be able to enter a home. We need to get rid of the split shifts in care work, so we treat our workers better,” said Elise Arnell, leader of the Christian Democrats in the Marks municipality.

SR received completed questionnaires from 1,759 municipal politicians, 77 percent of the total in Sweden. 

