‘Like generals fighting the last war’: How Sweden got Covid-19 wrong
The assumptions Sweden's Public Health Agency made at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic were "fundamentally wrong", and Prime Minister Stefan Löfven should have shown "true leadership" and ordered the agency to change course, the chair of Sweden's Covid-19 inquiry has told The Local.
Published: 11 March 2022 16:07 CET
The chair of the Coronavirus Commission, Mats Melin, submits his final report at the end of February. Photo. TT
Sweden’s pandemic strategy ‘fundamentally correct’: Coronavirus Commission
Sweden's Covid-19 response was "fundamentally correct", but the government should have taken the lead, and brought in earlier and tougher measures, the country's Coronavirus Commission has concluded.
Published: 25 February 2022 16:55 CET
Updated: 26 February 2022 09:14 CET
