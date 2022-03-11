Read news from:
Ukrainian refugee numbers could exceed 2015 crisis: Swedish migration agency

As many as 212,000 Ukrainians could arrive in Sweden over the next few months under the most extreme of three scenarios presented by the country's Migration Agency on Friday. This would exceed the number of asylum seekers who arrived in Sweden during the 2015 refugee crisis.

Published: 11 March 2022 14:51 CET
Mikeal Ribbenvik, Migration Agency general director, in a press conference alongside migration minister Anders Ygeman. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT

“This is the largest and fastest-growing refugee stream in Europe since World War Two,” Anders Ygeman, Sweden’s migration minister, said at a press conference announcing the agency’s latest analysis. 

The Migration Agency presented three scenarios for how many refugees might seek shelter in Sweden, with as many as 212,000 refugees entering the country over the next few months under the most extreme scenario. 

The agency’s director general, Mikael Ribbenvik, stressed that the scenarios were “not a prognosis”, as there are “many unknown variables”.

So far, 5,200 refugees from Ukraine have registered at the Migration Agency since arriving in Sweden, Ribbenvik said, but he warned that the real number of refugees in the country was already much higher. 

“We estimate that there are maybe 4,000 per day, but we also have blind spots such as the Öresund bridge,” he said, explaining that refugees arriving by ferry or air were more easily monitored than those driving over the Öresund bridge in their own cars. 

“There are many more arriving in Sweden that what statistics show. Many travel onwards to friends and relatives, but in recent days, we’ve seen that many have started to get in touch with us. We need to consider what’s to come.”

In the lowest scenario presented by the Migration Agency, 27,000 Ukrainian refugees will arrive in Sweden between now and June, requiring an estimated 8,000 extra places to stay.

In the middle scenario – the one which the Migration Agency believes is most likely – 76,000 refugees will arrive in the country, requiring a total of 40,000 extra places in accommodation.

The most extreme scenario will only happen if the war in Ukraine continues for a long period of time or spreads to the west of the country. The agency estimates that if that comes to pass, it will need to find accommodation for 168,000 extra people.

If this were the case, more refugees would arrive in the first half of 2022 than in the entirety of the 2015 refugee crisis, where an estimated 163,000 people applied for asylum in Sweden.

In order to meet demand, the agency plans to open new offices in Växjö, Norrköping and Märsta in Stockholm to handle asylum applications, and is considering opening more should the need arise. 

In addition to this, the agency has started a national migration group to coordinate relevant authorities such as the police, the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB), and Sweden’s county administrative boards (Länsstyrelser).

This group met for the first time on Friday morning, and identified four focus areas: housing, financial aid, how to best coordinate with civil society, and legal issues.

The migration agency and the government are also working together with municipalities to make sure that the burden of housing refugees is split fairly between municipalities.

“We need to take our share of the responsibility, but other countries need to take their share too,” Ygeman said. “We also need to share responsibility within Sweden. We are working actively within the government to make sure there is a distribution among municipalities, so we can take our shared responsibility for accepting refugees.”

The greatest challenge for the Migration Agency will be providing housing, Ygeman said.

The Local asked Ribbenvik and Ygeman whether it was currently possible for people already living in Sweden to volunteer to offer rooms and housing to those approaching the Migration Agency. Ribbenvik said that, while this was not currently possible, it was something the national migration group was already considering. 

“It’s not currently possible for us [the Migration Agency] to accept individual offers of single rooms or homes,” Ribbenvik told The Local. “It’s frustrating for individuals but is part of the work the national migration group are undertaking. We will discuss this with civil society.”

He said that the group was considering “what needs to happen via authorities, and what can be done through civil society?”

The Local also asked whether refugees arriving in the country should go to the Migration Agency directly, or whether they should seek help from voluntary organisations first.

“In the first instance, if you know someone who can offer accommodation, go to them,” Ygeman said, referring to refugees arriving in the country. “In the second instance, reach out to a voluntary organisation. Soon, there will be an authority for these people to contact.”

Öresund Bridge linking Sweden and Denmark offers free passage to Ukrainians

All cars with Ukrainian number plates will be able to pass the toll on the Öresund bridge linking Danish capital Copenhagen with the Swedish city of Malmö without having to pay, the operators have declared.

Published: 9 March 2022 15:41 CET
“The Öresund bridge want to help Ukraine and the Ukrainian people by allowing refugees and emergency assistance to cross the bridge. Of course we should help our European neighbours in this difficult time,”  Linus Eriksson, CEO of Oresundsbro Konsortiet, said in a press statement.

Other groups, such as voluntary organisations driving lorries with supplies for Ukraine, or busses with evacuated people fleeing Ukraine, will also be allowed to pass toll-free. These groups should contact the Öresund bridge’s customer service prior to crossing the bridge, who will provide access.

“We will continue to show our support for Ukraine by lighting up the Öresund bridge in Ukraine’s colours every weekend in March,” Eriksson continued.

How will it work?

When a private car with a Ukrainian number plate reaches the toll, they will be allowed to cross without paying a fee. This applies until the end of March, after which a decision will be made as to whether an extension is necessary.

Lorries or buses carrying supplies or evacuees should contact Öresund bridge customer service.

