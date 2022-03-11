Read news from:
SWEDEN AND UKRAINE

Stockholm mulls renaming Russian embassy street over Ukraine

Stockholm’s city government will on Monday discuss renaming Gjörwellsgatan, the street where the Russian embassy is based, following calls for it to be named after the Ukrainian president.

Published: 11 March 2022 09:24 CET
Gjörwellsgatan, the street where Russia's embassy is based might be named after Volodymyr Zelensky.
Gjörwellsgatan, the street where Russia's embassy is based might be named after Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT

The youth wing of Sweden’s Christian Democrat party, among others, have called for the street to be rechristened Zelenskygatan (“Zelensky Street”), after the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky. The youth wing of the Liberal Party, meanwhile, has called for it to be named Boris Nemtsovs gata, after the Russian regime critic who was shot dead in broad daylight in Moscow, back in 2015. 

“The street naming committee is meeting on Monday for [one of its] regular meeting, and we are then going to discuss all the fantastic proposals which have come in,” Joakim Larsson, the city councillor in charge of urban planning, told Sweden’s TV4 broadcaster. 

Stockholm is one of a growing list of European capitals that is changing, or considering changing, the names of streets around their local Russian embassies. 

In Oslo, the square outside the Russian Embassy was on Tuesday named “Ukrainas Plass” (Ukraine Square). In Copenhagen, a city council committee will meet next week to discuss renaming the street outside the Russian Embassy “Ukrainegade” (Ukraine Street).

In the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius, the street leading up to the Russian Embassy has already been named “Ukrainian Heroes Street”, while in Riga in neighbouring Latvia, the street outside the embassy will be renamed “Ukraine Independence Street”.

In Tirana, capital of Albania, the street outside the Russian Embassy is to be named “Free Ukraine”. 

Rasmus Jonlund, from the Liberal party, who is chairman of the district committee in Kungsholmen, where the embassy is based, told the Mitti Stockholm newspaper that he supported the idea.

“You should not underestimate the importance of symbols. It is important to make a clear statement against this crazy dictator. This is a good proposal I support,” he said. 

He pointed out that Gjörwellsgatan was anyway a street name that people struggled with.

“There is nothing wrong with the architect Gjörwell, from whom the street got its name. But the street is quite difficult to spell and not everyone knows how to pronounce it.” 

SWEDEN AND UKRAINE

Swedish agency deluged with bids for Ukrainian president’s hit TV series

First one, then two, then 20: a small Stockholm agency has in recent days been received bid after bid for the rights to air the hit comedy series starring Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, a former actor turned wartime hero.

Published: 10 March 2022 07:56 CET
“It’s been very, very busy. All around the world, people have asked for the rights because they want to broadcast it,” explains Eccho Rights co-founder Nicola Söderlund in the agency’s elegant offices in the Swedish capital.

Since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, broadcasters such as Britain’s Channel 4, Greece’s ANT1 and Romania’s PRO TV have rushed to join those who have already snapped up the rights to “Servant of the People”, which first aired in Ukraine in 2015.

“I think last week we made maybe 15 deals and we are in negotiations with another 20 countries,” says Söderlund, a poster advertising the series hanging above his desk. “The latest we heard of is Latin America, we’re discussing with the US, Netflix, we’re discussing with many.”

In Italy alone, three or four broadcasters are currently vying for the rights, while in Greece, the show is airing nightly on primetime.

“In a way, it’s an act of solidarity with the Ukrainians, and at the same time, of curiosity — you want to see who he is,” Söderlund says of Zelensky.

The president’s stature has soared on the international stage since the start of the invasion, impressing the world with his fearless determination in the face of the Russian onslaught. Söderlund first met Zelensky 10 years ago, when the Ukrainian was
developing a game show called “Crack Them Up” in which ordinary people try to make comedians laugh, a concept later sold to Vietnam, China and Finland.

“I went to lunch with him in Kyiv,” recalls Söderlund. “He had all these crazy and funny ideas”.

Pulling out his phone, he shows selfies of himself posing with Zelensky at the Cannes film market in 2016 — held alongside the famed film festival — where producers, distributors and buyers do business.

‘Needed a hero like him’

At the time, it was unimaginable that this “very funny comedian, very popular and loved by audiences” would go on to become Vladimir Putin’s main target and “this world leader who embodies and speaks for the whole nation”.

“We needed a hero like him, after Trump and all that,” Eccho Rights managing director Fredrik af Malmborg interjects.

With “Servant of the People”, life imitated art.  In the series, which ran for three seasons, Zelensky played a high school
teacher propelled to the presidency after a student’s video of him ranting about corruption in Ukraine went viral.

The show’s success propelled Zelensky to the presidency in real life. “He always said, ‘In the US they’ve had actors becoming president for a long time'”, af Malmborg recalls.

While the company hasn’t had any contact with Zelensky himself recently, Eccho has been in contact with some of his representatives.

“One has fled to Turkey and the other is in Rotterdam, but they are in contact with ‘Vova’, as they still call him”, af Malmborg says.

The details of the rights contracts being negotiated are confidential, but the rights cost “around a million euros”.

Eccho Rights also has another series produced by Zelensky in its catalogue, “Svaty” (“In-Laws”).

The company, which employs around 40 people in Stockholm, London and Istanbul, has donated 50,000 euros to the Ukrainian Red Cross and plans to donate more as more contracts are signed.

