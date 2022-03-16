Coffee and cabbages: which goods are getting pricier in Sweden?

Sweden in February had the highest inflation for 30 years, according to the government statistics agency Statistics Sweden, with consumer prices rising 4.5 percent year-on-year. With the added impact of the war in Ukraine this month, Torbjörn Isaksson, chief analyst at Sweden’s Nordea bank, expects consumer price inflation to top six percent in March.

But not everything has soared in price. Indeed, if you live primarily on leeks and avocados, you might even have seen your monthly food bills decline.

Here we break down what’s more expensive, and what’s not.

Article continues below video

But some of the worst cost increases have been taking place outside your local supermarket, when you fill up your car or when you get your electricity bill.

Here's a breakdown of which types of goods and services have seen the biggest increases.