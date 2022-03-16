Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

ECONOMY

Coffee and cabbages: which goods are getting pricier in Sweden?

If your pay check is no longer quite stretching until the end of the month, consider your coffee consumption. Coffee is nearly a third more expensive than it was a year ago, according to the latest figures from Statistics Sweden.

Published: 16 March 2022 15:43 CET
Coffee has shot up in pice by 30 percent in Sweden over the past 12 months.
Coffee has shot up in pice by 30 percent in Sweden over the past 12 months. Photo: Helena Wahlman/Imagebank Sweden

Sweden in February had the highest inflation for 30 years, according to the government statistics agency Statistics Sweden, with consumer prices rising 4.5 percent year-on-year.  With the added impact of the war in Ukraine this month, Torbjörn Isaksson, chief analyst at Sweden’s Nordea bank, expects consumer price inflation to top six percent in March. 

But not everything has soared in price. Indeed, if you live primarily on leeks and avocados, you might even have seen your monthly food bills decline. 

Here we break down what’s more expensive, and what’s not. 

Article continues below video

But some of the worst cost increases have been taking place outside your local supermarket, when you fill up your car or when you get your electricity bill.

Here's a breakdown of which types of goods and services have seen the biggest increases. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

MONEY

Sweden to give out 14 billion kronor in fuel and power subsidies

Sweden announced plans on Monday for a 14 billion kronor (€1.32-billion) subsidy package to help Swedes cope with soaring prices resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine on the heels of winter's sky-high energy prices.

Published: 14 March 2022 22:24 CET
Sweden to give out 14 billion kronor in fuel and power subsidies

The proposed subsidies include a temporary reduction of petrol and diesel taxes, a one-time minimum payout of 1,000 kronor ($104, 95 euros) to car owners, a one-month extension through March of a winter electricity subsidy for homeowners in central and southern Sweden, and a temporary increase in housing subsidies for the poorest families.

Sweden has among the highest prices in the world for fuel due largely to its high taxes, at around 21 kronor ($2.20, 1.99 euros) per litre for petrol and 25 kronor for diesel.

If approved by parliament, the measures would come into effect on June 1.

“We are today presenting an exceptional package of measures to counter the price increases we are now seeing as a result of Russia’s invasion,” Finance Minister Mikael Damberg said in a statement.

“The situation is still uncertain and prices are very volatile, but we can see that we need to support consumers in this acute stage and at the same time take measures to reduce our fossil fuel dependency.”

Prices in February were up by 4.5 percent from a year earlier, Statistics Sweden said on Monday, the highest level since 1993 when the country was in deep economic crisis.

Electricity was 14 percent higher than a year ago, while food prices rose by 3.6 percent and clothes by five percent.

Analysts noted that those increases in February did not include the effects of Russia’s invasion — which began on February 24 — and predicted further hikes to come.

SHOW COMMENTS