Sweden ‘to deepen defence cooperation with UK’: PM in London

Sweden has agreed to "deepen defence cooperation with the UK", Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has said after her first bilateral meeting with her British counterpart, Boris Johnson.

Published: 16 March 2022 10:07 CET
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson shakes hands with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside 10 Downing Street. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

“We have agreed to deepen the bilateral defence cooperation between Sweden and Great Britain. That is an important assurance,” Andersson said after the meeting, according to a report in the Dagens Nyheter newspaper. “This is something our defence and foreign ministers will now start to work on in more detail.” 

Andersson met Johnson during a gathering of leaders from the countries in the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF). JEF brings together Sweden and Finland, which are both outside the Nato security alliance, with eight Nato countries in the Nordic, Baltic, and northern European regions. 

The UK’s defence minister, Ben Wallace, gave assurances at the start of this month that the UK would aid Sweden if it were attacked by Russia. But he gave few details of what form this aid would take, and, crucially, whether the UK would send troops, ships or fighter planes to help repel an attack.

After the meeting in London, there was still no clarification on what sort of military aid the UK was promising. 

“We heard the UK’s defence minister who last week was clear that the UK would show solidarity with Sweden in such a situation,” Andersson told journalists after the meeting.

The JEF meeting, in itself, sent an important signal about the high level of defence cooperation in the region, she argued. 

“This meeting is an important signal to the world around us on our cooperation and unity,” she said. “We are determined to continue with our sanctions against Russia and our support for Ukraine.” 

But in its joint statement after the meeting, the JEF countries also stopped short of guaranteeing Sweden’s security. 

“We will work in complementarity to Nato and the EU to ensure that Russia cannot continue to threaten European security,” the statement reads.

The group will do this, it adds, by: “recalibrating our approach to Russia, reducing our reliance on Russian hydrocarbons, taking part in forward defence in conjunction with our Allies, reinforcing our cooperation within and beyond the JEF, and playing an active part in restoring a safer and more peaceful world.” 

In the statement, the countries also said they now planned to launch “an enhanced programme of integrated JEF exercises and activities at sea, on land and in the air in the High North, North Atlantic and Baltic Sea region.”

While in London, Andersson also held a bilateral meeting with Finland’s President, Sauli Niinistö, in which they discussed the changing debate over Nato membership in their respective countries. 

“We spoke about the process which is taking place in Finland, but also the process happening in Sweden, as well as how we can deepen the bilateral cooperation between Sweden and Finland,” Andersson said. 

After the meeting, Niinistö said that the Nato members among the JEF countries had assured him that Finland could join at any time. 

“In every discussion we have, we are hearing that Nato’s doors are open,” he said, according to the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper.  

CROSS-BORDER WORKERS

Sweden to bring back border checks to control Ukraine arrivals

Sweden's government is to bring back ID-checks on trains, ferries and buses entering the country, in order to keep checks on migrants fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Published: 15 March 2022 15:58 CET
The proposal to bring in new border checks has already been sent out for consultation and the government aims to impose a new law which will empowers the government to compel companies operating trains, buses and ferries entering Sweden to check their passengers’ IDs. 

The new law will be valid for three years, from April 8th this year until April 2025, although the actual ID checks will only be initially required for six months, with the possibility of being extended if necessary. The government expects parliament to pass the law rapidly, so that it can come into effect next month.   

“I think it would be extremely good to have this in place so we can have a better overview of who is coming in and how many,” Sweden’s immigration minister Anders Ygeman told the TT newswire. 

Those under the age of 18 who are travelling with an adult who has valid ID will be exempted from the rule, as will those travelling from or via Norway. 

Ygeman said that the with about twelve million Ukrainians likely to flee, Sweden is likely to receive a large number of people from the country, even potentially exceeding the peak scenario from the Migration Agency of 212,000 new arrivals . 

“One should probably expect up to about 30 percent of the population, so what’s the Swedish share of that?” Ygeman said. “I hope we don’t reach that.” 

“We believe that ID controls will mean that we can have a more secure method of reception,” Tomas Eneroth, Sweden’s infrastructure minister, told the Dagens Nyheter newspaper. “It means we will be able to prevent some crime which would otherwise cross the border at a time when there is a large flow of refugees.” 

Sweden began enforcing ID checks on its borders in November 2015 as it sought to slow the number of asylum seekers entering into the country during the European refugee crisis, with some checks remaining in place until 2019.  

Travellers were at first required to show their ID before boarding trains, buses, or ferries in Denmark, Germany, Poland, Norway, or Finland. From 2017, the checks started to be carried out by Swedish police onboard trains from Denmark. Sweden’s checks were criticised by the European Union and Schengen countries. 

Eneroth acknowledged that the checks would be “a disruption” for those commuting between Sweden and Denmark over the Öresund Bridge. “I hope that the operators find a convenient solution so that it will cause as little convenience as possible,” he said. 

Cross-border commuters between Denmark and Sweden greeted the announcement with dismay, with members of the Øresundspendler Facebook group saying they could hardly bear the return of controls.  

But Eneroth noted that unlike many of the asylum seekers in 2015, who largely came from Syria, Afghanistan, and Eritrea, practically everyone fleeing the war in Ukraine will have a passport or other identity card, making their ID quicker and easier to check. 

He said that keeping a record of all of those arriving in Sweden from Ukraine would allow the Migration Agency, and local, regional, and national governments to be better prepared, and would also help reduce the risk of human trafficking

Denmark does not currently have border checks on their side of the Øresund, but checks on the Danish-German border have led to hundreds of Ukrainian refugees being turned away from the Danish border since last Friday, DR reports.

This is due to the fact that, under Danish rules, only Ukrainian citizens with a biometric passport can enter Denmark visa-free. Children without a biometric passport are also allowed to enter if they are accompanying an adult who holds a biometric passport, and Ukrainians without a valid passport are allowed to apply for an emergency passport or asylum in Denmark.

This means that any Ukrainians looking to transit Denmark in order to seek asylum in Sweden are turned away at the Danish-German border and advised to take an alternative route to Sweden such as the ferry from Kiel in northern Germany instead, thereby bypassing Denmark.

