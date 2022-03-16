Read news from:
SWEDEN AND UKRAINE

Ukraine rejects ‘Sweden status’ compromise in peace talks

Ukraine said on Wednesday it wanted its security to be guaranteed by international forces and rejected proposals pushed by Russia for it to adopt a neutral status comparable to that of Sweden.

Published: 16 March 2022 13:14 CET
Ukrainian negotiator Mikhailo Podolyak speaks to media after talks between delegations from Ukraine and Russia in Belarus' Gomel region on February 28.
Ukrainian negotiator Mikhailo Podolyak speaks to media after talks between delegations from Ukraine and Russia in Belarus’ Gomel region on February 28. Photo: Sergei Kholohdilin/BELTA/AFP

“Ukraine is now in a direct state of war with Russia. As a result, the model can only be ‘Ukrainian’ and only on legally verified security guarantees,” its top negotiator Mikhailo Podolyak said in comments published by President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office.

He called for a legally binding security agreement, signed by international partners, who would “not stand aside in the event of an attack on Ukraine, as they do today.”

The Kremlin earlier on Wednesday said that a neutral Ukraine along the lines of Sweden or Austria was being discussed at talks with Kyiv to end three weeks of fighting in Ukraine.

“This is an option that is being discussed now and that can be considered as a compromise,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

His comments came after Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said neutrality was taking centre stage at the talks. Russia’s lead negotiator had earlier introduced the proposal shot down by Ukraine.

Sweden officially is militarily non-aligned in peacetime and neutral in times of war, having ended its policy of neutrality in 1992 at the end of the Cold War.

It is not a member of NATO, but it has been a partner to the alliance for nearly 30 years.

At the end of the Cold War, Sweden slashed its military spending, but began reinvesting in its defence following Russia’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014.

Russia and Ukraine have held several rounds of negotiations with the latest bout ending late Tuesday and Kyiv pointing to “fundamental contradictions”.

Russia’s foreign minister said earlier Wednesday that Moscow and Kyiv were “close to agreeing” the wording of an agreement on neutrality.

Both sides had earlier raised hopes of a breakthrough, referring to documents that were close to being put to paper and signed.

Russia’s lead negotiator Vladimir Medinsky told reporters earlier Wednesday that talks were “slow and difficult” but said the Kremlin wants peace “as soon as possible.”

Other than neutrality for Ukraine, Medinsky said issues including the status of the Crimean peninsula as well as territories held for years by pro-Moscow separatists were being discussed.

NATO

Sweden ‘to deepen defence cooperation with UK’: PM in London

Sweden has agreed to "deepen defence cooperation with the UK", Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has said after her first bilateral meeting with her British counterpart, Boris Johnson.

Published: 16 March 2022 10:07 CET
“We have agreed to deepen the bilateral defence cooperation between Sweden and Great Britain. That is an important assurance,” Andersson said after the meeting, according to a report in the Dagens Nyheter newspaper. “This is something our defence and foreign ministers will now start to work on in more detail.” 

Andersson met Johnson during a gathering of leaders from the countries in the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF). JEF brings together Sweden and Finland, which are both outside the Nato security alliance, with eight Nato countries in the Nordic, Baltic, and northern European regions. 

The UK’s defence minister, Ben Wallace, gave assurances at the start of this month that the UK would aid Sweden if it were attacked by Russia. But he gave few details of what form this aid would take, and, crucially, whether the UK would send troops, ships or fighter planes to help repel an attack.

After the meeting in London, there was still no clarification on what sort of military aid the UK was promising. 

“We heard the UK’s defence minister who last week was clear that the UK would show solidarity with Sweden in such a situation,” Andersson told journalists after the meeting.

The JEF meeting, in itself, sent an important signal about the high level of defence cooperation in the region, she argued. 

“This meeting is an important signal to the world around us on our cooperation and unity,” she said. “We are determined to continue with our sanctions against Russia and our support for Ukraine.” 

But in its joint statement after the meeting, the JEF countries also stopped short of guaranteeing Sweden’s security. 

“We will work in complementarity to Nato and the EU to ensure that Russia cannot continue to threaten European security,” the statement reads.

The group will do this, it adds, by: “recalibrating our approach to Russia, reducing our reliance on Russian hydrocarbons, taking part in forward defence in conjunction with our Allies, reinforcing our cooperation within and beyond the JEF, and playing an active part in restoring a safer and more peaceful world.” 

In the statement, the countries also said they now planned to launch “an enhanced programme of integrated JEF exercises and activities at sea, on land and in the air in the High North, North Atlantic and Baltic Sea region.”

While in London, Andersson also held a bilateral meeting with Finland’s President, Sauli Niinistö, in which they discussed the changing debate over Nato membership in their respective countries. 

“We spoke about the process which is taking place in Finland, but also the process happening in Sweden, as well as how we can deepen the bilateral cooperation between Sweden and Finland,” Andersson said. 

After the meeting, Niinistö said that the Nato members among the JEF countries had assured him that Finland could join at any time. 

“In every discussion we have, we are hearing that Nato’s doors are open,” he said, according to the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper.  

