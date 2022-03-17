For members
TRANSPORT
KEY POINTS: What Sweden’s new border controls mean for cross-border commuters
Just weeks after Covid-19-related checks on travellers crossing the Danish-Swedish border were removed, Sweden plans to re-introduce ID-checks on travellers in order to monitor refugees entering the country. Here's how it will affect commuters.
Published: 17 March 2022 14:46 CET
The Öresund Bridge photographed from Limhamn on the Swedish side of the strait. Photo: News Øresund/Johan Wessman/Flickr
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments