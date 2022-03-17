KEY POINTS: What Sweden’s new border controls mean for cross-border commuters

When will border checks start?

The proposal to bring in new border checks has been sent out for consultation and the government expects parliament to pass the new law quickly, so that it can come into effect as early as next month.

The new law will be valid for three years, from April 8th this year until April 2025, although the actual ID checks will only initially be required for six months, with the possibility of being extended, if necessary.

Who will be affected?

ID checks will be introduced on passengers entering Sweden from Denmark, meaning delays for those travelling from Copenhagen to Malmö and beyond.

According to the proposal sent out for consultation, “the responsibility in practice requires the transport company to check identity documents before the transport arrives in Sweden, probably at the point at which the traveller gets enters the vehicle or vessel.”

This will require trains travelling from Copenhagen to Malmö to stop at Kastrup airport.

The transport company could then either check the documents of every passenger on the train, or require passengers to leave the train, and move to another platform that they can only access by showing identity documents.

In 2016, the requirement to change trains at Kastrup typically added at least half an hour to commuters’ return journeys from Copenhagen.

Article continues below video

What will the transport companies have to do?

According to the proposal, companies will have to be able to demonstrate that they have carried out the controls by showing a “passenger list with identity information”.

They will be given spot checks on arrival in Sweden to check that they have collected this information. The Swedish Police have been tasked with carrying out the checks, but under the proposal, they can delegate this to either the Swedish Customs Service or to the Swedish Coast Guard.

If a transport operator is found not to have carried out the controls, it would face fines under the proposal of up to 50,000 kronor per trip.

Which forms of ID will be accepted?

According to the proposal, any identity documents that include a photograph will be accepted.

While this includes passports, other forms of ID such as national identity cards or driving licences would also be valid.

This makes the new proposed ID checks somewhat weaker than the temporary border controls enforced in Sweden since November 2015, when passports with valid visas were required for many citizens from outside the European Union.

Although the checks carried out by transport companies will not require travellers to have a passport or visa, Sweden still officially has “temporary border controls” at internal borders, meaning those between Schengen countries.

This means could still be stopped by Swedish border police after arrival in Sweden, even if you are travelling from a Schengen country, so make sure you have the necessary travel documents with you.

Are there any exemptions?

Those under the age of 18 who are travelling with an adult who has valid identity documents will be exempted from the rule, as will those travelling from Norway to Sweden.

Does this mean refugees will be turned away at the Swedish border?

No. Sweden is in the Schengen area, which means that Ukrainian citizens are able to stay in the country for 90 days without a permit or an entry visa, so long as they have a valid biometric passport, adequate funds to live on, and adequate funds for their home journey. This rule has been in place since 2017 and has not changed as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The activation of the Temporary Protection Directive in March 2022 means that Ukrainian citizens can stay in Sweden for a year without having to apply for a visa or make a claim for asylum. This applies to Ukrainians who have biometric and non-biometric passports.

The above information was correct to the best of our knowledge at the time of publication. Please be aware that we are not a government authority and cannot issue any guarantees about whether or not you will be able to travel to Sweden.

We always advise readers to also consult the official information on the Swedish border police’s website HERE before travelling.

If you have any questions, you are always welcome to contact our editorial team at [email protected]. We may not be able to reply to every email, and we cannot advise on individual cases, but we read all emails and use them to inform our future coverage.