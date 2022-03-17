Read news from:
TRANSPORT

KEY POINTS: What Sweden’s new border controls mean for cross-border commuters

Just weeks after Covid-19-related checks on travellers crossing the Danish-Swedish border were removed, Sweden plans to re-introduce ID-checks on travellers in order to monitor refugees entering the country. Here's how it will affect commuters.

Published: 17 March 2022 14:46 CET
The Öresund Bridge photographed from Limhamn on the Swedish side of the strait. Photo: News Øresund/Johan Wessman/Flickr

When will border checks start?

The proposal to bring in new border checks has been sent out for consultation and the government expects parliament to pass the new law quickly, so that it can come into effect as early as next month.

The new law will be valid for three years, from April 8th this year until April 2025, although the actual ID checks will only initially be required for six months, with the possibility of being extended, if necessary.

Who will be affected?

ID checks will be introduced on passengers entering Sweden from Denmark, meaning delays for those travelling from Copenhagen to Malmö and beyond.

According to the proposal sent out for consultation, “the responsibility in practice requires the transport company to check identity documents before the transport arrives in Sweden, probably at the point at which the traveller gets enters the vehicle or vessel.” 

This will require trains travelling from Copenhagen to Malmö to stop at Kastrup airport.

The transport company could then either check the documents of every passenger on the train, or require passengers to leave the train, and move to another platform that they can only access by showing identity documents. 

In 2016, the requirement to change trains at Kastrup typically added at least half an hour to commuters’ return journeys from Copenhagen. 

Article continues below video

What will the transport companies have to do? 

According to the proposal, companies will have to be able to demonstrate that they have carried out the controls by showing a “passenger list with identity information”.

They will be given spot checks on arrival in Sweden to check that they have collected this information. The Swedish Police have been tasked with carrying out the checks, but under the proposal, they can delegate this to either the Swedish Customs Service or to the Swedish Coast Guard. 

If a transport operator is found not to have carried out the controls, it would face fines under the proposal of up to 50,000 kronor per trip. 

Which forms of ID will be accepted?

According to the proposal, any identity documents that include a photograph will be accepted.

While this includes passports, other forms of ID such as national identity cards or driving licences would also be valid.  

This makes the new proposed ID checks somewhat weaker than the temporary border controls enforced in Sweden since November 2015, when passports with valid visas were required for many citizens from outside the European Union.  

Although the checks carried out by transport companies will not require travellers to have a passport or visa, Sweden still officially has “temporary border controls” at internal borders, meaning those between Schengen countries. 

This means could still be stopped by Swedish border police after arrival in Sweden, even if you are travelling from a Schengen country, so make sure you have the necessary travel documents with you. 

Are there any exemptions?

Those under the age of 18 who are travelling with an adult who has valid identity documents will be exempted from the rule, as will those travelling from Norway to Sweden. 

Does this mean refugees will be turned away at the Swedish border?

No. Sweden is in the Schengen area, which means that Ukrainian citizens are able to stay in the country for 90 days without a permit or an entry visa, so long as they have a valid biometric passport, adequate funds to live on, and adequate funds for their home journey. This rule has been in place since 2017 and has not changed as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The activation of the Temporary Protection Directive in March 2022 means that Ukrainian citizens can stay in Sweden for a year without having to apply for a visa or make a claim for asylum. This applies to Ukrainians who have biometric and non-biometric passports.

 
 

The above information was correct to the best of our knowledge at the time of publication. Please be aware that we are not a government authority and cannot issue any guarantees about whether or not you will be able to travel to Sweden.

We always advise readers to also consult the official information on the Swedish border police’s website HERE before travelling.

If you have any questions, you are always welcome to contact our editorial team at [email protected]. We may not be able to reply to every email, and we cannot advise on individual cases, but we read all emails and use them to inform our future coverage.

OPINION & ANALYSIS

ID-checks between Sweden and Denmark should not be brought back

Sweden's government on Tuesday announced plans to bring back ID checks on Sweden's borders. Niels Paarup-Petersen, a Malmö MP, has launched a campaign to stop them.

Published: 17 March 2022 12:17 CET
Bringing in ID-checks is illegal, ineffective, and devastating for the labour market in the Öresund region. That the government, despite all this, is pushing ahead with them anyway is almost impossible to understand. 

Once again, the government’s first response to a crisis is to bring back the ID-checks that tear our region in two.

Once again, they’re doing this without giving either the regional government or those operating the transport services a chance to give their input.

Once again, the idea is that Skåne and the Öresund Region should pay the price for solving Sweden’s challenges.

Once again, commuters will have to wait for half an hour at Kastrup. Once again the transport system in Skåne will be wrecked. 

READ ALSO: Sweden to bring back border controls to control Ukraine arrivals

It’s bloody awful, to be frank.

The European Court of Justice has ruled that it is illegal to put the responsibility on transport operators across a Schengen border. The Office of the Chancellor of Justice has come to the same conclusions.

Ukrainians have the right to enter the country, which means that they will not be stopped by the ID controls. If you want to have a better understanding of who is crossing the border, there are still ‘temporary’ border controls in place after six years.

Making the transport operator responsible for ID controls work when applied to ferries and flights, where there is only one place where you can get on or off. When you have continuous traffic, such as with trains or cars, it has a devastating effect on the traffic and on all of the people using them.  

ID checks are completely illegal, unnecessary, and irrational.

Region Skåne, the municipalities in Skåne, and all of my colleagues from Skåne in the national parliament must now all put their feet down. 

ID checks on the Öresund Bridge should not be brought back! 

Niels Paarup-Petersen is an MP representing Malmö for the Centre Party. He was born and grew up in Denmark and has worked for the Öresund Bridge Consortium.

