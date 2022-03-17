Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

MILITARY

Sweden reaches deal to boost defence spending by €3bn

Sweden's government has struck a deal with opposition parties to boost defence spending by three billion kronor a year, giving the green light to the Swedish Armed Forces to order 30 billion kronor (€3bn) in new equipment by 2030.

Published: 17 March 2022 08:17 CET
Troops from the Swedish Amphibious Corps on exercise with a Robot 17 surface-to-air missile.
Troops from the Swedish Amphibious Corps on exercise with a Robot 17 surface-to-air missile. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

“It is a real strength that we have reached an agreement,” Sweden’s defence minister, Peter Hultqvist, said after the deal was reached on Wednesday evening. 

The Swedish Armed Forces aims to use its increased budget on new surface-to-air missiles, air-to-air missiles for its planes, and armoured personnel carriers with tank tracks. Under the deal, it will receive an extra two billion as early as this year.  

Under the deal, the parties also agreed to spend an extra 800 million kronor on civil defence, which will, among other things, go towards boosting the country’s rescue services and renovating bomb shelters.   

Sweden's defence minister, Peter Hultqvist (centre) and defence spokespeople for the other parties, after the deal was struck:

Sweden’s defence minister, Peter Hultqvist (centre) and defence spokespeople for the other parties, after the deal was struck: Photo: TT

The Civil Contingencies Agency has passed the government a 1.8 billion kronor wish-list, which includes money for strengthening protections for the civil population, renovating bomb shelters, and repairing emergency sirens.  

Article continues below video

The agency also wants to launch a new communications campaign to help individuals increase their own preparedness, money to help municipalities speed up the restoration of their own civil defence plans, and money to protect electronic communication and post. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

NATO

Sweden ‘to deepen defence cooperation with UK’: PM in London

Sweden has agreed to "deepen defence cooperation with the UK", Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has said after her first bilateral meeting with her British counterpart, Boris Johnson.

Published: 16 March 2022 10:07 CET
Sweden 'to deepen defence cooperation with UK': PM in London

“We have agreed to deepen the bilateral defence cooperation between Sweden and Great Britain. That is an important assurance,” Andersson said after the meeting, according to a report in the Dagens Nyheter newspaper. “This is something our defence and foreign ministers will now start to work on in more detail.” 

Andersson met Johnson during a gathering of leaders from the countries in the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF). JEF brings together Sweden and Finland, which are both outside the Nato security alliance, with eight Nato countries in the Nordic, Baltic, and northern European regions. 

The UK’s defence minister, Ben Wallace, gave assurances at the start of this month that the UK would aid Sweden if it were attacked by Russia. But he gave few details of what form this aid would take, and, crucially, whether the UK would send troops, ships or fighter planes to help repel an attack.

After the meeting in London, there was still no clarification on what sort of military aid the UK was promising. 

“We heard the UK’s defence minister who last week was clear that the UK would show solidarity with Sweden in such a situation,” Andersson told journalists after the meeting.

The JEF meeting, in itself, sent an important signal about the high level of defence cooperation in the region, she argued. 

“This meeting is an important signal to the world around us on our cooperation and unity,” she said. “We are determined to continue with our sanctions against Russia and our support for Ukraine.” 

But in its joint statement after the meeting, the JEF countries also stopped short of guaranteeing Sweden’s security. 

“We will work in complementarity to Nato and the EU to ensure that Russia cannot continue to threaten European security,” the statement reads.

The group will do this, it adds, by: “recalibrating our approach to Russia, reducing our reliance on Russian hydrocarbons, taking part in forward defence in conjunction with our Allies, reinforcing our cooperation within and beyond the JEF, and playing an active part in restoring a safer and more peaceful world.” 

In the statement, the countries also said they now planned to launch “an enhanced programme of integrated JEF exercises and activities at sea, on land and in the air in the High North, North Atlantic and Baltic Sea region.”

While in London, Andersson also held a bilateral meeting with Finland’s President, Sauli Niinistö, in which they discussed the changing debate over Nato membership in their respective countries. 

“We spoke about the process which is taking place in Finland, but also the process happening in Sweden, as well as how we can deepen the bilateral cooperation between Sweden and Finland,” Andersson said. 

After the meeting, Niinistö said that the Nato members among the JEF countries had assured him that Finland could join at any time. 

“In every discussion we have, we are hearing that Nato’s doors are open,” he said, according to the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper.  

SHOW COMMENTS