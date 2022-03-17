Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 17 March 2022 08:47 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
File photo of Nato's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: AP Photo/Olivier Matthys

Sweden reaches deal to boost defence spending

Sweden’s government has struck a new deal with opposition parties to boost spending on military and civil defence by three billion kronor a year, giving the green light to the Swedish Armed Forces to order 30 billion kronor in new equipment up until 2030, and to spend an extra two billion as early as this year.  

“It is a real strength that we have reached an agreement,” Sweden’s defence minister, Peter Hultqvist, said after the deal was reached on Wednesday evening. 

The Swedish Armed Forces is keen to boost its arsenal of expensive surface-to-air missiles, air-to-air missiles for its planes, and armoured personnel carriers with tank tracks.

Sweden also plans to spend 800 million kronor extra on civil defence, which will go, among other things, towards boosting the country’s rescue services and renovating bomb shelters.   

The Civil Contingencies Agency has passed the government a wish-list costed at 1.8 billion kronor, which includes strengthening protections for the civil population, including over electronic communication and post, renovating bomb shelters, and repairing emergency sirens.  

The agency also wants to launch a new communications campaign to help individuals increase their own preparedness, and money for municipalities to speed up the restoration of Sweden’s Civil Defence capabilities. 

Swedish vocabulary: försvar – defence

Article continues below video

Time to file your tax declaration

Tax declaration season is upon us, and Swedish residents with a digital mailbox should have started to receive their digital tax declaration over the past few days.

Here’s The Local’s guide for the important dates you should remember if you want to get any money back by Easter, as well as the important deadlines you should make sure not to miss.

And here are our tips on how to declare your taxes, as well as what hidden costs you may be able to claim back.

Most often, you will not need to do anything other than confirm the information in your declaration the Tax Agency has filled in for you, but if you work freelance or are self-employed, you may need to fill information about this in yourself.

Swedish vocabulary: deklarera – to declare your taxes

Nato Secretary General: ‘Membership can happen fast if Sweden wants’

Jens Stoltenberg, Nato’s secretary general, believes that Swedish Nato membership could happen fast if Sweden wishes, pointing to Sweden and Finland’s close collaboration with Nato and fact that both countries already meet the alliance’s political and military requirements.

“I can’t say how long it would take, but it could happen fast if you want,” Stoltenberg said of potential Swedish membership.

In discussions on Nato membership, the issue has been raised that Sweden would be extra vulnerable between the time of handing in an application and membership being approved.

But to Sveriges Radio Ekot, Stoltenberg said that he thought it would be possible to find a solution which would give Sweden and Finland military protection during the application phase.

“I’m sure we would be able to find a solution to handle that situation,” Stoltenberg explained, without going in to concrete details on how that would work.

Swedish vocabulary: det kan gå snabbt – it could happen fast

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 16 March 2022 09:28 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Meeting with UK-led military group ‘sends an important signal’: Swedish PM 

Sweden plans to further develop its defence cooperation with the UK-led JEF, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said at the end of a meeting in London with leaders of the 10-country defence group, which she said “sends an important signal”. 

“This meeting is an important signal to the world around us on our cooperation and unity,” Andersson told Swedish journalists in London. “We are determined to continue with our sanctions against Russia and our support for Ukraine.” 

In a joint statement following the meeting, the JEF stopped short of guaranteeing Sweden’s security. 

“We will work in complementarity to Nato and the EU to ensure that Russia cannot continue to threaten European security,” the group said, “including through recalibrating our approach to Russia, reducing our reliance on Russian hydrocarbons, taking part in forward defence in conjunction with our Allies, reinforcing our cooperation within and beyond the JEF, and playing an active part in restoring a safer and more peaceful world.” 

In the statement, JEF countries said they would soon launch “an enhanced programme of integrated JEF exercises and activities at sea, on land and in the air in the High North, North Atlantic and Baltic Sea region.”

Man arrested over Skåne hospital fire 

A twenty-year-old man has been seized on suspicion of arson, after a fire broke out in two houses in the hospital district of Ängelholm, southern Sweden. 

“Staff from ten different fire stations took part in the operation, which is now winding down,” Glenn Borgkvist, from the local rescue services, told TT at around 7.35am this morning.

Emergency services in the city fought through the night to put out the fire, which was under control by 9am. 

“At lunch, we expect to be able to go over into some form of monitoring phase,” Borgkvist said. 

Five connected buildings are affected, including preschools and a care home for the elderly.

40 people have been evacuated and nearby residents have been told to stay indoors and close their windows and ventilation systems to keep out smoke. There are no known injuries.

Swedish vocabulary: mordbrand – arson

Swedish regions considering vaccination buses for Ukrainian refugees 

All Ukrainians over twelve years old who come to Sweden will be offered the Covid-19 vaccine, Sweden’s health agencies and regional health authorities have decided, with some regions planning to use vaccination buses, and other considering drop-in vaccination centres.  

The World Health Organisation recently warned that war in Ukraine could increase the spread of infection of Covid-19. Vaccine coverage in the country is low, around 35 percent according to Our World in Data, and the country was in a fourth wave of infection when Russia invaded.

Sweden’s regional health authorities are now working on how best to spread information about the importance of vaccination. Ukrainians fleeing the war will not have to pay for a vaccine, and it will be possible for them to get vaccinated without a Swedish social security number or personnummer.

Some regions are also cooperating with the Migration Agency to offer vaccines at refugee housing centres.

Here is The Local’s guide on how to book Covid-19 vaccines in each Swedish region, as well as advice on how to do so if you don’t have a personnummer.

Swedish vocabulary: flyktingboende – refugee housing centre

EU citizens eligible for SFI studies are having their applications rejected

According to the Swedish Education Act (Skollagen), an individual has the right to study SFI from July in the year they turn 16 if they live in Sweden and lack the basic knowledge of the Swedish language which the course is designed to teach.

Usually, “living in Sweden” means that an applicant needs to be registered in the Tax Agency’s population register, meaning that they have a personnummer.

However, under EU law, EU citizens (as well as EES and Swiss citizens), have the right to study SFI in Sweden even if they don’t have this number.

Despite this, multiple Swedish municipalities wrongly require EU citizens applying to study SFI to provide a personnummer or, in some cases, a coordination number (samordningsnummer). A coordination number is a temporary number which can be provided to those who don’t qualify for a personnummer, but who still need an identification number in order, for example, to pay tax.

The Local found that at least four Swedish municipalities who were demanding applicants fulfil extra requirements not set out in the Education Act in order to register for their SFI courses. Read more here.

Swedish vocabulary: att vara bosatt – to be resident

SHOW COMMENTS