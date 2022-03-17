Read news from:
American navy personnel arrested in Stockholm on suspicion of paying for sex

Two American military personnel stationed on the warship USS Forrest Sherman, which is currently docked in Stockholm, were arrested on Wednesday evening on suspicion of paying for sex.

Published: 18 March 2022 09:37 CET
American missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman in harbour in Stockholm. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT
American missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman in harbour in Stockholm. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

According to Sweden’s Expressen newspaper, which was the first to report the story, the two suspects, both of whom were American, were arrested around 8pm on Wednesday evening at an apartment brothel in the city’s upmarket Östermalm district. 

They were first taken to a police station, and then passed on to Swedish military police once they were released from custody.

Police confirmed that two foreign citizens had been arrested on suspicion of paying for sex, which is illegal in Sweden. One of them, police added,  was suspected of paying for sex on two separate occasions.

“Both of them have confessed. They were arrested at an apartment brothel in Östermalm,” police press spokesperson Anna Westberg told SVT. “I don’t have any further comment in relation to the investigation”.

Article continues below video

Two Swedish citizens were arrested and charged during the same raid. 

Paying for sex, or “the procurement of sexual services”, is illegal in Sweden, but selling sex is not, under what is commonly referred to as the Nordic model. Those convicted of paying for sex can face a prison sentence of up to a year, however the majority are only ordered to pay a fine.

MILITARY

Sweden reaches deal to boost defence spending by €3bn

Sweden's government has struck a deal with opposition parties to boost defence spending by three billion kronor a year, giving the green light to the Swedish Armed Forces to order 30 billion kronor (€3bn) in new equipment by 2030.

Published: 17 March 2022 08:17 CET
Sweden reaches deal to boost defence spending by €3bn

“It is a real strength that we have reached an agreement,” Sweden’s defence minister, Peter Hultqvist, said after the deal was reached on Wednesday evening. 

The Swedish Armed Forces aims to use its increased budget on new surface-to-air missiles, air-to-air missiles for its planes, and armoured personnel carriers with tank tracks. Under the deal, it will receive an extra two billion as early as this year.  

Under the deal, the parties also agreed to spend an extra 800 million kronor on civil defence, which will, among other things, go towards boosting the country’s rescue services and renovating bomb shelters.   

Sweden's defence minister, Peter Hultqvist (centre) and defence spokespeople for the other parties, after the deal was struck:

Sweden’s defence minister, Peter Hultqvist (centre) and defence spokespeople for the other parties, after the deal was struck: Photo: TT

The Civil Contingencies Agency has passed the government a 1.8 billion kronor wish-list, which includes money for strengthening protections for the civil population, renovating bomb shelters, and repairing emergency sirens.  

The agency also wants to launch a new communications campaign to help individuals increase their own preparedness, money to help municipalities speed up the restoration of their own civil defence plans, and money to protect electronic communication and post. 

