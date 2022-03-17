American navy personnel arrested in Stockholm on suspicion of paying for sex

According to Sweden’s Expressen newspaper, which was the first to report the story, the two suspects, both of whom were American, were arrested around 8pm on Wednesday evening at an apartment brothel in the city’s upmarket Östermalm district.

They were first taken to a police station, and then passed on to Swedish military police once they were released from custody.

Police confirmed that two foreign citizens had been arrested on suspicion of paying for sex, which is illegal in Sweden. One of them, police added, was suspected of paying for sex on two separate occasions.

“Both of them have confessed. They were arrested at an apartment brothel in Östermalm,” police press spokesperson Anna Westberg told SVT. “I don’t have any further comment in relation to the investigation”.

Two Swedish citizens were arrested and charged during the same raid.

Paying for sex, or “the procurement of sexual services”, is illegal in Sweden, but selling sex is not, under what is commonly referred to as the Nordic model. Those convicted of paying for sex can face a prison sentence of up to a year, however the majority are only ordered to pay a fine.