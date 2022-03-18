Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 18 March 2022 08:47 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
The rapper Yasin Mahamoud was jailed for ten months for aiding in a failed kidnap of the rapper Einár. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Excess mortality in Sweden so far this year ‘in line with a normal flu year’

Despite a high level of Omicron infection, excess mortality in Sweden this year has so far been no different from what you would expect from a mild flu epidemic, Sweden’s state statistics agency has declared. 

So far around 2,100 deaths have been reported a week to the agency, up from the weekly norm of around 2,000 seen recent years. 

“The difference from a normal year is actually pretty small, and is comparable with any normal influenza period,” said Tomas Johansson, a population statistician at Statistics Sweden. 

At the peak of the pandemic in the first wave of infections in April 2020, excess mortality hit 32.8 percent. 

The number of deaths now seems to be falling, with 300 fewer deaths reported in the seven days leading up to March 14th than in the previous seven-day period which ended February 28th. 

Swedish vocab: överdödlighet – excess mortality 

Swedish rapper Yasin appeals to High Court 

The Swedish rapper Yasin Mahamoud has appealed to Sweden’s High Court to have his sentence for aiding and abetting a kidnap quashed, on the grounds that his ownership of an Encrochat telephone should not have been treated by the court as a preparation for the kidnap. 

Mahamoud was jailed in February this year for ten months for aiding and abetting the kidnap of the rapper Nils “Einár” Grönberg in the spring of 2020. 

Mahamoud was jailed for involvement in a failed kidnapping, which took place before a second attempt succeeded, during which humiliating photographs and videos were taken of Grönberg. 

Grönberg was shot dead on 21 October 2021. 

Swedish vocab: överklaga – to appeal

Article continues below video

Swedish government ready with labour law reforms  

Sweden’s government on Thursday presented the final version of its reforms to the country’s first-in, first-out labour laws, clearing the new law’s way for a parliamentary vote, which it is expected to sail through. 

The reforms, which were forced on the Social Democrats by the Centre and Liberal parties as part of the so-called January Agreement, in May 2020 threatened to topple the government, after the Left Party refused to accept the rules. 

The new law gives businesses greater flexibility in who they choose to dismiss, while providing fired employees with more opportunities for further education which will help them get back into the workplace. 

“Now we have the world’s best employment system in place,” said labour minister Eva Nordmark. “This is the biggest security and freedom reform in modern times.” 

Swedish vocab: en förhandling – a negotiation

Party leaders in Skåne slam new ID-checks 

The chair of the regional government in Skåne has sharply criticised the planned new ID controls on those entering Sweden from Denmark, Germany, Poland, and Finland. 

“This is not the way you handle a region of 4.4 million inhabitants,” he told state broadcaster SVT. 

Henrik Fritzon, leader of the Social Democrats in the regional government was also critical. 

“If we want to go back to normal Nordic borders, we need to learn to handle crisis in a better way than just slamming the borders shut,” he said. 

Swedish vocab: enhällig – unanimous 

Unemployment falls to 7.9 percent 

Unemployment has fallen 1.8 percentage points year-on-year to 7.9 percent, Sweden’s government statistics agency has reported. 

In February there were 435,000 people unemployed, down 96,000 on the same month last year. The number of people employed has risen by 151,000 to 5.1 million people. 

Swedish vocab: sysselsättning – employment 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 17 March 2022 08:47 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Sweden reaches deal to boost defence spending

Sweden’s government has struck a new deal with opposition parties to boost spending on military and civil defence by three billion kronor a year, giving the green light to the Swedish Armed Forces to order 30 billion kronor in new equipment up until 2030, and to spend an extra two billion as early as this year.  

“It is a real strength that we have reached an agreement,” Sweden’s defence minister, Peter Hultqvist, said after the deal was reached on Wednesday evening. 

The Swedish Armed Forces is keen to boost its arsenal of expensive surface-to-air missiles, air-to-air missiles for its planes, and armoured personnel carriers with tank tracks.

Sweden also plans to spend 800 million kronor extra on civil defence, which will go, among other things, towards boosting the country’s rescue services and renovating bomb shelters.   

The Civil Contingencies Agency has passed the government a wish-list costed at 1.8 billion kronor, which includes strengthening protections for the civil population, including over electronic communication and post, renovating bomb shelters, and repairing emergency sirens.  

The agency also wants to launch a new communications campaign to help individuals increase their own preparedness, and money for municipalities to speed up the restoration of Sweden’s Civil Defence capabilities. 

Swedish vocabulary: försvar – defence

Time to file your tax declaration

Tax declaration season is upon us, and Swedish residents with a digital mailbox should have started to receive their digital tax declaration over the past few days.

Here’s The Local’s guide for the important dates you should remember if you want to get any money back by Easter, as well as the important deadlines you should make sure not to miss.

And here are our tips on how to declare your taxes, as well as what hidden costs you may be able to claim back.

Most often, you will not need to do anything other than confirm the information in your declaration the Tax Agency has filled in for you, but if you work freelance or are self-employed, you may need to fill information about this in yourself.

Swedish vocabulary: deklarera – to declare your taxes

Nato Secretary General: ‘Membership can happen fast if Sweden wants’

Jens Stoltenberg, Nato’s secretary general, believes that Swedish Nato membership could happen fast if Sweden wishes, pointing to Sweden and Finland’s close collaboration with Nato and fact that both countries already meet the alliance’s political and military requirements.

“I can’t say how long it would take, but it could happen fast if you want,” Stoltenberg said of potential Swedish membership.

In discussions on Nato membership, the issue has been raised that Sweden would be extra vulnerable between the time of handing in an application and membership being approved.

But to Sveriges Radio Ekot, Stoltenberg said that he thought it would be possible to find a solution which would give Sweden and Finland military protection during the application phase.

“I’m sure we would be able to find a solution to handle that situation,” Stoltenberg explained, without going in to concrete details on how that would work.

Swedish vocabulary: det kan gå snabbt – it could happen fast

SHOW COMMENTS