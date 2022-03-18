Sweden in Focus podcast: Ukrainian refugees, Swedish for Immigrants, and typical Swedes

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by lecturer and author David Crouch as well as The Local’s Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage.

In this episode we discuss how prepared Sweden is to help people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

We also examine the results of our listener poll about Swedish for Immigrants classes, and we get tips on learning Swedish from our guests.

Finally, we talk to David Crouch about his article this week asking if there is such a thing as a typical Swede.

You can listen to the episode HERE. Let us know what you think in the comments below, or tweet us using the hashtag #SwedeninFocus.