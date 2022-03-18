Read news from:
SWEDEN IN FOCUS

Sweden in Focus podcast: Ukrainian refugees, Swedish for Immigrants, and typical Swedes

A weekly, behind-the-scenes look at the biggest news stories in Sweden with the journalists who know them best. Every Saturday with The Local Sweden.

Published: 19 March 2022 09:00 CET
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by lecturer and author David Crouch as well as The Local’s Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage. 

In this episode we discuss how prepared Sweden is to help people fleeing the war in Ukraine. 

We also examine the results of our listener poll about Swedish for Immigrants classes, and we get tips on learning Swedish from our guests. 

Finally, we talk to David Crouch about his article this week asking if there is such a thing as a typical Swede

You can listen to the episode HERE. Let us know what you think in the comments below, or tweet us using the hashtag #SwedeninFocus.

SWEDEN IN FOCUS

Sweden in Focus: Listen to a brand new episode of The Local’s podcast

A weekly, behind-the-scenes look at the biggest news stories in Sweden with the journalists who know them best. Every Saturday with The Local Sweden.

Published: 12 March 2022 08:27 CET
Updated: 13 March 2022 12:56 CET
In the first episode of the second season of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by The Local’s James Savage, Becky Waterton and Richard Orange. 

In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, we discuss how Sweden is adapting to a new security situation in Europe. 

We reveal the results of our reader poll on whether Sweden should join Nato. And what about the EU’s mutual defence clause? Paper tiger or concrete promise? And is Sweden’s Cold War total defence strategy making a comeback?

We ask Karina Shyrokykh of Nordic Ukraine Forum what people in Sweden can do to help Ukrainians.

You can listen to the first episode HERE. Let us know what you think in the comments below, or tweet us using the hashtag #SwedeninFocus.

