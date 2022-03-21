Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WEATHER

Swedish towns set record for warmest March weekend

Several places around Sweden broke temperature records over the weekend, as unusually warm weather for March bathed the northern half of the country.

Published: 21 March 2022 10:59 CET
People soaking up the sun in Malmö over the weekend.
People soaking up the sun in Malmö over the weekend. Photo. Johan Nilsson/TT

Torpshammar, near Sundsvall in Västernorrland, on Sunday recorded a temperature of 16.8C.

This was the highest temperature registered anywhere in the country so far this year, although Gävle and Delsbo in Gävleborg were close behind, with both recording a temperature of 16.7C. 

Article continues below video

“It’s been warm across the country, but it’s been mostly in the middle and north of Norrland that we’ve had temperatures that are a long way above normal,” Ida Dahlström, a meteorologist with state weather forecaster SMHI, told the TT newswire.

For Delsbo 16.7C is the highest temperature recorded in March since records began in 1898. The cities of Kiruna and Umeå, and the harbour town of Örskär, where records began in 1898, 1858, and 1937 respectively, also all set new March records.

Gäddede and Frösön, both close to the Norwegian border in Jämtland, registered the warmest March day since 1945, while the nearby Storlien registered the warmest March day since 1881.

Dahlström said that cold wind would soon bring an end to the balmy temperatures, with snow expected on Tuesday in many of the central parts of Sweden currently enjoying unusual spring warmth. 

Last year, Sweden recorded the third-hottest June on record, with Stockholm seeing its hottest ever month.

“June 2021 was the hottest June ever recorded in my hometown Stockholm, by a large margin,” climate campaigner Greta Thunberg tweeted at the time. “The second hottest June was in 2020. The third in 2019,” she added.

“Am I sensing a pattern here? Nah, probably just another coincidence.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WEATHER

Traffic chaos and cancelled trains as blizzard batters central Sweden

A storm left cancelled trains and traffic chaos in its wake as it battered Sweden on Monday, with up to 30 centimetres of snow expected to fall in parts of the country.

Published: 21 February 2022 10:31 CET
Traffic chaos and cancelled trains as blizzard batters central Sweden

Swedish weather agency SMHI issued an orange alert for central Sweden – covering the area around Stockholm, Uppsala, Gävle and Örebro – warning of snow and strong winds.

It said 15-25 centimetres of snow could fall, or 30 centimetres in some areas.

A snow plough on the E18 road east of Enköping. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

An orange warning is the second-most serious on a three-step scale, and means that there is a large risk that roads, as well as buses, train and flights, will be affected.

At least six traffic accidents were reported in the Stockholm region between 6 and 7am, according to the TT newswire, and several trains and buses were delayed or cancelled. In Örebro, all public transport was cancelled in the city, reported public radio broadcaster P4 Örebro.

Several other parts of Sweden also reported weather issues on Monday.

In the Östergötland region, a car held up traffic on the motorway after it went off the road near Melby, reported regional newspaper Corren.

In southern region Skåne, strong winds caused transport operators to cancel several trains, and tall vehicles were advised to avoid the Öresund Bridge to Denmark.

Buses lined up at Gärdet in Stockholm. Photo: Lars Schröder/TT
SHOW COMMENTS