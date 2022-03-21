For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.
Published: 21 March 2022 09:07 CET
Lillgrund, the Swedish offshore windpark in the Öresund strait, south of Malmö. Photo: Stig-Åke Jönsson/Scanpix/TT
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.
Published: 18 March 2022 08:47 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments