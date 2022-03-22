Read news from:
Police in Sweden seek motive behind Malmö school attack

Police in Sweden were on Tuesday attempting to determine why an 18-year-old student allegedly killed two teachers at a high school a day earlier in an attack that has shaken the country.

Published: 22 March 2022 13:44 CET
Pupils hug outside Malmö Latin on Tuesday
Pupils hug outside Malmö Latin on Tuesday. Photo. Johan Nilsson/TT

The two victims, both women in their 50s, were teachers at Malmo Latin, a large high school in Sweden’s third-biggest city, police said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Media reports said the suspect, whose name has not been disclosed, was armed with a knife and an axe, though police have not confirmed that information.

Police chief Petra Stenkula said police had seized “several weapons that are not firearms” at the scene.

Investigators were now trying to determine whether the suspect specifically targetted his victims or chose them at random, and whether he had planned to attack more people.

Article continues below video

“We don’t know yet if he had any connection to these employees”, Stenkula told reporters.

The student “has no criminal record”, she said, adding that police were looking into his background and movements prior to the attack. Investigators were on Tuesday searching the suspect’s home in the nearby town of Trelleborg, she added.

Police were alerted to the attack at 5:12 pm and a first patrol was able to enter the school minutes later. About 50 students and teachers were inside at the time, and news footage showed heavily equipped and armed police inspecting the interior of the building.

Recent attacks

The suspect was arrested on the third floor just 10 minutes after the first alert, putting up no resistance, Stenkula said. His two victims were lying on the floor nearby, she added. The teachers were rushed to hospital for treatment but their deaths were announced later in the evening.

According to daily Aftonbladet, the alleged attacker called emergency services to say where he was and that he had laid down his weapons, and confessed to the killings.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Tuesday expressed her “sadness” and “consternation” over the attack.

At the high school, which was closed on Tuesday, a support group has been set up for teachers and students, local authorities said.

“Everyone is deeply shocked. Devastated,” a teacher at the school who didn’t want to be identified told AFP on Tuesday.

“It’s an awful crime, it’s impossible to take it all in”, she said, standing outside the school where a group of about 20 students stood hugging and crying, some with flowers to lay down on the ground.

School attacks are relatively rare in Sweden, which has in recent years grown more accustomed to shootings and bombings in underworld settlings of scores that kill dozens of people each year.

But several serious incidents have taken place at schools in southern Sweden in recent months.

In January, a 16-year-old was arrested after wounding another student and a teacher with a knife at a school in the small town of Kristianstad.

That incident was linked to a similar knife attack in August 2021 in the town of Eslov, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) away, when a student attacked a 45-year-old school employee.

No link has been established between those two events and the Malmo attack.

KEY FACTS: What we know about the school stabbing in Malmö

A pupil at Malmö Latinskola, an upper secondary school in Sweden, fatally injured two female members of staff on Tuesday night. Here's what we know so far.

Published: 22 March 2022 11:43 CET
KEY FACTS: What we know about the school stabbing in Malmö

What do we know about the attacker? 

The perpetrator was an 18-year-old pupil at the school. Police were on Tuesday searching his house in Trelleborg, looking for clues that might explain the attack. They are also going through data retrieved from his mobile phone. He has no previous convictions, and has not previously come to the police’s attention. 

At a press conference on Tuesday morning, police said they were talking to teachers and pupils at the school, as well as to the young man’s family, about whether there had been any worrying changes in his behaviour in the days and months leading up to the attack.

It was still too early, police said, to tell whether the attack had been planned in advance. 

What are police saying about the motive? 

Police on Tuesday would not say whether they believed the attack was a hate-crime, with a religious or racist motive, or whether it was connected to two other recent school stabbings in Skåne, Sweden’s most southern county. 

In August 2021, a 15-year-old boy attacked a teacher with a knife at a school in Eslöv, dressed in a helmet and a bullet-proof vest. A 16-year-old boy then in January this year stabbed a pupil and a teacher at an upper-secondary school in Kristianstad. Police have described the two boys as “best friends”. 

What do we know about the victims? 

Both of the victims were teachers at the school, and both were in their 50s. So far, neither the police nor the school have revealed their identities. 

What happened during the attack? 

Police have not given any details on what the teachers or the attacker were doing in the period leading up to the attack. The attacker was armed with a knife, an axe, and a hammer. 

The attacker himself made the emergency call at 17:12 on Monday evening, and at 17:22 police had already located him, together with his two victims, on the third floor of the school’s main building. 

Police sent out ten police cars and several ambulances in case of further attacks, shut Admiralsgatan, one of Malmö’s main roads, for several blocks around the school, and cordoned off a large area in front of the school. 

The pupils and staff at the school were then made to stay in offices and classrooms, while officers from the Swedish police’s National Task Force searched the buildings to check that there were no other attackers. Pupils and staff were then kept a little longer at the school while police officers took witness statements.

Forensic technicians were collecting evidence at the school late into Monday evening. 

What was happening at the school at the time of the attack? 

Most of the pupils had already gone home, so there were only about 50 people inside the building at the time of the attack. Many of those still in the school were rehearsing for the Latinspexet, a comedy sketch and variety show the pupils arrange every year.

The show was due to have its opening night on March 25th. Others were playing sports, such as basketball. 

What are the police doing now? 

Police are interviewing the friends, family, teachers and colleagues of the attacker, searching his house, phone and computer, and collecting witness statements. 

What is happening at the school now? 

The school is closed, but the education department in Malmö has organised a crisis leadership group, which is arranging counselling and support for pupils, both at Malmö Latinskola and at other schools in the city.

The city has also arranged a meeting place where pupils can come to talk about what happened and receive support. 

