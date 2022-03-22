For members
Reader question: How do you get hold of organic food in Sweden?
According to the Swedish Food Agency, anyone who wants to label food as organic needs to be certified and checked by a credible regulatory body. But where do you find organic food in Sweden?
Published: 22 March 2022 14:40 CET
A farmer awaits his customers at a REKO-ring in Malmö. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
Fact check: No, Sweden has not banned the import of books from the UK
Has Sweden banned the import of books from the UK? The short answer is no, but Brits who hope to send books, newspapers or magazines from the UK to Sweden may wrongly be told otherwise by their post office. Here’s why there’s confusion.
Published: 7 February 2022 16:35 CET
Updated: 9 February 2022 08:43 CET
Sweden still lets you post books from the UK to Sweden. Photo: AP Photo/Frank Augstein
