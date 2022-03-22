Read news from:
Reader question: How do you get hold of organic food in Sweden?

According to the Swedish Food Agency, anyone who wants to label food as organic needs to be certified and checked by a credible regulatory body. But where do you find organic food in Sweden?

Published: 22 March 2022 14:40 CET
A farmer awaits his customers at a REKO-ring in Malmö.
A farmer awaits his customers at a REKO-ring in Malmö. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

What labels are used for organic food? 

The Swedish Society for Nature Conservation advises people to eat more organic food for a number of reasons: it boosts nature and wildlife; it’s better for the farmers; and it’s a great alternative for people who strive to be climate friendly. But knowing where to find great organic food in Sweden, and what labels to keep an eye out for, can be a bit of a hassle. 

The Swedish Food Agency has the main responsibility for setting the rules on how products should be labelled in Sweden, although the Swedish Board of Agriculture is responsible for the labelling of fresh fruit and vegetables.

According to them, the two most common labels guaranteeing that a product is organic in Sweden is the EU’s organic label (a white leaf on a green background) and the KRAV label. All supermarkets and grocery shops selling fruits and vegetables should also say which country the products come from. 

The most commonly used labels for fish in Sweden are the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), KRAV, and the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC). The MSC label is applied to wild fish or seafood from fisheries that have been certified to the MSC Fisheries Standard, which is a set of requirements for sustainable fishing. 

Which supermarkets sell organic food in Sweden?

Organic food is very common in supermarkets across Sweden, you can recognise organic products by the word ekologisk. Some supermarkets also have their own organic food brands, such as Ica’s “I love eco”, Coop’s “Änglamark” or Hemköp’s “Garant Eko”. 

Can I get hold of organic food in other places than supermarkets? 

One common way to get hold of locally produced organic food is through so-called “REKO rings” or REKO-ringar, which link producers of food directly to consumers, normally through Facebook groups.

REKO is a Swedish acronym meaning “real consumption”, invented by the Finnish farmer, Thomas Snellman. 

After finding your local REKO ring, you can view the local farmers, see what they’re selling and place your order.

The producers usually have a certain meeting point and day where they meet up with their customers to deliver the products.

REKO rings usually sell a little bit of everything, and can be found across Sweden.

The first one was formed in 2016, and the movement has grown rapidly since then. In January 2021 there were around 220 active REKO rings with around 800,000 members in different Facebook groups. 

Here is the Facebook page for a REKO-ring in Malmö, here is one in Gothenburg, one in Stockholm, and another in Stockholm

Fact check: No, Sweden has not banned the import of books from the UK

Has Sweden banned the import of books from the UK? The short answer is no, but Brits who hope to send books, newspapers or magazines from the UK to Sweden may wrongly be told otherwise by their post office. Here’s why there’s confusion.

Published: 7 February 2022 16:35 CET
Updated: 9 February 2022 08:43 CET
a royal mail employee carrying parcels
Sweden still lets you post books from the UK to Sweden. Photo: AP Photo/Frank Augstein

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect the amended Royal Mail website which corrected its error.

Reader question: Hi The Local, a friend of mine was told in the UK that he could not send his new book to me, because Sweden has banned the import of books. Surely this can’t be true?

If you looked at the British postal service Royal Mail’s country page for Sweden before it was updated following The Local’s article on February 7th, you would be excused for thinking there’s a blanket ban on posting books or any kind of printed products to the Nordic country.

Indeed, before it was amended, under the sub-heading “Can I send it to Sweden?” it listed “printed books, newspapers, pictures and other products of the printing industry; manuscripts, typescripts and plans” among the prohibited items.

Screenshot of a Royal Mail webpage erroneously stating that “printed books, newspapers, pictures and other products of the printing industry; manuscripts, typescripts and plans” are banned for import to Sweden. Screenshot and highlight: The Local

The webpage was updated a day after The Local contacted the Royal Mail, who also confirmed to us that the original page was incorrect. A spokesperson apologised for the error and said that “we understand the need for these webpages to be up to date and accurate at all times”.

Before the information on the website was corrected, The Local also contacted the Swedish Customs Agency, who confirmed to us that you may still send books, newspapers and other printed products from the UK to Sweden.

“It is perfectly possible to send books to Sweden,” a spokesperson reassured us.

As far as the Swedish rules regarding imports of print products go, the only recent change is that foreign magazines are as of July 1st 2021 no longer exempt from VAT. They used to be exempt if their total value was less than 300 kronor, but new tax rules scrapped that exception.

Brexit of course also means that the UK is subject to the same customs rules as other non-EU states. This means that people based in Sweden may in some cases have to pay customs duty or VAT on items they receive from the UK, depending on a few different factors.

But neither of these changes affect the possibility of physically posting books to Sweden. In fact, the confusion seems to be the result of the Royal Mail publishing incorrect lists for several countries, including France and Germany, which also appear to have been fixed.

It is not clear how long these lists existed on the website or how they appeared there, but you can find people complaining in online forums as long ago as 2015 that they were wrongly told that importing books and magazines to their country from the UK was prohibited.

So again, in short: Sweden has not banned the import of books from the UK.

Many thanks to the reader who brought this issue to our attention. To get in touch with our editorial team if you have tips, feedback or questions about life in Sweden, email [email protected]. We may not be able to reply to every email, but we read them all and they help inform our coverage.

