TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 22 March 2022 08:26 CET
Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson and Ulf Kristersson, leader of the Moderate Party, both observe Nato's Cold Response exercise in northern Norway.
Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson and Ulf Kristersson, leader of the Moderate Party, both observe Nato's Cold Response exercise in northern Norway.

Two female staff die following Malmö school stabbing

Two women died after being stabbed at a high school in southern Sweden on Monday, police said, adding that an 18-year-old student had been arrested.

The two women, both in their 50s, “were employees of the school”, the police said in a statement following the attack at Malmo Latinskola, a secondary school in the centre of Malmo, the country’s third largest city.

Local media said the alleged attacker called the emergency number to say where he was and that he had put down his weapon and admitted to having killed two people.

He was armed with a knife and an axe, according to several Swedish media. The suspect was arrested without difficulty shortly after the arrival of the first patrol, according to the police account.

Swedish vocab: en gärningsmän – a perpetrator 

Left Party split on cutting petrol tax 

More than 50 senior members of Sweden’s Left Party have written an open letter to the party leadership after it supported a proposal of the right-wing Moderate, Liberal, Christian Democrat, and Sweden Democrat parties to cut the price of petrol and diesel by four to five kronor by cutting tax.  

“We want to start a discussion. There are concerns about where are party is going on the environment question,” said Rikard Warlenius, a municipal politician in Stockholm. “Every time it comes to the crunch, many feel that environmental concerns have to take a back seat.” 

Swedish vocab: en uppgörelse – a deal, agreement

Swedish dairy cooperative Arla stops selling ‘Russian’ kefir 

Arla, Sweden’s biggest dairy cooperative, has stopped temporarily stopped selling its fermented milk product Kefir, even though it is produced in Sweden, with all Swedish milk, and sold only to consumers in the country. 

“The packaging has an illustration of Moscow’s Red Square, and is associated with Russia in a way that doesn’t feel right in the current situation. So we are going to bring Kefir back with different packaging.” 

She said it was Red Square, with its connection to the ruling regime in Russia, which was a problem, rather than Russia in itself. 

“We have other products, such as smetana, for example, which also have onion domes on their packaging, which we have not withdrawn. It’s not Russian culture or Russian food we rejecting, but the Russian regime.”  

Swedish vocab: att förknippas med — to be associated with

Swedish PM and opposition leader observe Nato exercise in Norway 

Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Ulf Kristersson, leader of the Moderate Party, travelled to Evenes in Northern Norway on Monday to observe Nato’s Cold Response exercise. 

“There is a war going on in Europe, not far from where we are, so it’s natural that we, together, come to show our support for the Swedish military, who ultimately guarantee our democracy,” Andersson said at a joint press conference with Kristersson. 

“I want to emphasise how important I think it is that we can do this together,” Kristersson said. “When there is a war in Europe, it’s important that we can cooperate.” 

Troops from neutral Sweden and Finland are both taking part in the exercise, which is being led by Norway and involves troops from no fewer than 15 Nato countries. 

Around 1,500 Swedish troops and officers are taking party, together with JAS Gripen fighter planes. 

Swedish vocab: en övning — an exercise 

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 21 March 2022 09:07 CET
Sweden towns record warmest March days on record 

Several places in Sweden saw their highest March temperatures on record on Sunday, with Torpshammar, near Sundsvall in Västernorrland, recording a temperature of 16.8C on Sunday.

This was the highest temperature anywhere in the country so far this year, although Gävle and Delsbo in Gävleborg were close behind, with both recording temperatures of 16.7C. 

“It’s been warm across the country, but it’s been mostly in the middle and north of Norrland that we’ve had temperatures that are a long way above normal,” Ida Dahlström, a meteorologist with state weather forecaster SMHI, told the TT newswire.

“When it comes to Delsbo, this is the highest march temperature recorded since records began in 1898.” 

March heat records have also been set in the northern cities of Kiruna and Umeå. 

Swedish Vocab. Värmerekord – heat record 

Increase in reported IT attacks in recent weeks

The number of reported IT incidents taking place in Swedish authorities has seen a large increase in recent weeks, Sweden’s radio state broadcaster, SR, has reported. 

According to Peter Jonegård, deputy head of the the Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency’s Computer Emergency Response Team, the number of reported attacks has increased from around 200 per week to between 400 and 500 in recent weeks, although this does not mean that more cyber attacks are occurring.

“There is a larger number, but the threshold at which people contact us has also been lowered, so we can’t say for sure today that it’s an increase which is due to an increase in attacks,” Jonegård told SR.

Swedish vocabulary: cyberangrepp, it-attack – cyber attack, IT attack

Swedish fishermen concerned about offshore wind farms: ‘catastrophe’

Swedish fishermen have warned that plans to build offshore wind farms, particularly in the Skagerrak, the strait north of Denmark and west of Gothenburg, will be a “catastrophe”. 

The Swedish Pelagic Federation – a group of fishermen who catch fish such as herring, mackerel and sprats, which are not found on the seabed – fear that new wind farms will affect their catch.

“We can’t go in zigzags around the wind turbines,” Anton Paulrud, chairman of the Swedish Pelagic Federation, told the TT newswire. “Trawlers can be 500 meters long, plus cables. On top of that, there needs to be a safety zone. On the one hand, you can damage the wind turbines, but the worst thing would be for the boat to get caught in something. That could be really bad.”

Fishermen who catch fish by trawling on the seabed can’t fish in these areas at all, due to the risk of damaging cables used in the wind farms.

There are currently applications for around 40 possible offshore windfarms off the coast of Sweden, according to Svenska Kraftnät, the authority responsible for Sweden’s national grid.

“Even if just a small amount are built, it would be a catastrophe,” said Paulrud.

Swedish vocabulary: vindkraft till havs – offshore wind farms

Long waits to renew Swedish passports could be illegal

In many parts of Sweden, it is now impossible to renew your passport until after summer, with some regions lacking available appointments before September.

At least 20 people have reported the police to the Parliamentary Ombudsman in frustration at these long waiting times.

The ombudsman is responsible for investigating Swedish authorities and ensuring that their actions follow the law. Long waiting times mean Swedes without a valid passport are unable to leave the country, which could go against Sweden’s constitution.

“It’s not unproblematic,” Tormod Otter Johansen, a senior lecturer in public law at Gothenburg University, told TT. “Of course it’s not enough that you are formally allowed to leave the country. If you in practice cannot leave the country because you aren’t able to get a passport, then that’s a limitation placed on a freedom you’re entitled to.”

However, Johansen believes that bringing the issue to court would be difficult. “Potentially, you could sue the state if you had experienced some form of damages – ideally an economic damage due to the fact that you can’t travel abroad. Then you’d go the damages route, even if the threshold there is high.”

Appealing to administrative courts would be even more difficult, because of the fact that there is no delay in processing applications, rather a delay in booking a time slot to apply.

“There’s no decision to appeal, as you haven’t been able to make an application, which is a bit of a Catch-22.” Johansen said.

Here’s The Local’s article on what’s going on with Swedish passport renewals, and how you can apply.

Swedish vocabulary: grundlag – constitution

