Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Two female staff die following Malmö school stabbing

Two women died after being stabbed at a high school in southern Sweden on Monday, police said, adding that an 18-year-old student had been arrested.

The two women, both in their 50s, “were employees of the school”, the police said in a statement following the attack at Malmo Latinskola, a secondary school in the centre of Malmo, the country’s third largest city.

Local media said the alleged attacker called the emergency number to say where he was and that he had put down his weapon and admitted to having killed two people.

He was armed with a knife and an axe, according to several Swedish media. The suspect was arrested without difficulty shortly after the arrival of the first patrol, according to the police account.

Read our story here

Swedish vocab: en gärningsmän – a perpetrator

Left Party split on cutting petrol tax

More than 50 senior members of Sweden’s Left Party have written an open letter to the party leadership after it supported a proposal of the right-wing Moderate, Liberal, Christian Democrat, and Sweden Democrat parties to cut the price of petrol and diesel by four to five kronor by cutting tax.

“We want to start a discussion. There are concerns about where are party is going on the environment question,” said Rikard Warlenius, a municipal politician in Stockholm. “Every time it comes to the crunch, many feel that environmental concerns have to take a back seat.”

Swedish vocab: en uppgörelse – a deal, agreement

Article continues below video

Swedish dairy cooperative Arla stops selling ‘Russian’ kefir

Arla, Sweden’s biggest dairy cooperative, has stopped temporarily stopped selling its fermented milk product Kefir, even though it is produced in Sweden, with all Swedish milk, and sold only to consumers in the country.

“The packaging has an illustration of Moscow’s Red Square, and is associated with Russia in a way that doesn’t feel right in the current situation. So we are going to bring Kefir back with different packaging.”

She said it was Red Square, with its connection to the ruling regime in Russia, which was a problem, rather than Russia in itself.

“We have other products, such as smetana, for example, which also have onion domes on their packaging, which we have not withdrawn. It’s not Russian culture or Russian food we rejecting, but the Russian regime.”

Swedish vocab: att förknippas med — to be associated with

Swedish PM and opposition leader observe Nato exercise in Norway

Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Ulf Kristersson, leader of the Moderate Party, travelled to Evenes in Northern Norway on Monday to observe Nato’s Cold Response exercise.

“There is a war going on in Europe, not far from where we are, so it’s natural that we, together, come to show our support for the Swedish military, who ultimately guarantee our democracy,” Andersson said at a joint press conference with Kristersson.

“I want to emphasise how important I think it is that we can do this together,” Kristersson said. “When there is a war in Europe, it’s important that we can cooperate.”

Troops from neutral Sweden and Finland are both taking part in the exercise, which is being led by Norway and involves troops from no fewer than 15 Nato countries.

Around 1,500 Swedish troops and officers are taking party, together with JAS Gripen fighter planes.

Swedish vocab: en övning — an exercise