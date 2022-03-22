For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.
Published: 22 March 2022 08:26 CET
Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson and Ulf Kristersson, leader of the Moderate Party, both observe Nato's Cold Response exercise in northern Norway. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Find out what's going on in Sweden today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.
Published: 21 March 2022 09:07 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments