What to keep in mind when renting out property to refugees in Sweden

As a rule, housing a refugee in your home for a short amount of time is not an issue, as long as you have a suitable property, according to Fredrik Aldmo, a lawyer at Familjens Jurist.

“Think about the fact that it needs to be good for the person who will be moving in with you, so the property is suitable for them to live in,” Aldmo told TT newswire. “If you live in a four-room apartment then of course, you can house a family, but if you don’t have a lot of space then maybe you should think about whether it’s really a good idea,” he said.

Rental properties

On a purely legal level, everyone has the right to let someone live in their home without asking for permission, whether it’s a rental property, a bostadsrätt – an apartment or house where you legally own the right to live in the property, rather than the property itself – or a property you own outright. At the same time, it’s important to understand that you as the owner or first-hand tenant are always legally responsible if any issues or damages occur in the property.

Additionally, you can’t rent out a rental property second-hand without the landlord’s permission. If you don’t continue to live in the apartment yourself, then it counts as a second-hand rental, and you need permission from the landlord whether you charge rent for the property or not, Aldmo told TT.

“Even if I were to rent out my apartment to a family without charging anything, my landlord might have their own views on that. In that situation, it’s really important that you have written permission where it states that the family will be renting,” he said.

If you’re planning to rent out your rental property second-hand for a longer period, you should consider negotiating to remove besittningsskydd from your tenants’ contract – this is a legal protection which automatically becomes valid after two years, giving renters the right to remain living in the property even if the landlord asks them to move out.

One besittningsskydd is activated, tenants can only be forced to move out for a handful of reasons, such as if they don’t pay rent on time, cause damages or problems with neighbours, or if the property is to be renovated or demolished.

Bostadsrätter

For bostadsrätter you will need permission from the housing association if you wish to rent out your property second-hand, whether you plan on charging the tenant or not. However, if people will be moving in to live in your property with you, you do not need permission.

“The problem there is that, according to the law on bostadsrätter, you can’t move someone in to your apartment if it could have a noticeable affect on the housing association or residents. Which could be the case, if there are a lot of people in the apartment or lots of activity in the stairwells,” Aldmo said.

Aldmo’s advice is to always contact the landlord or housing association first, as well as drawing up a rental contract with details on how long the person should live there, how much the rent will be per month, and what will be included.

It is also illegal to charge a higher rent for second-hand rentals than what you already pay, plus an additional fee for furniture which cannot be greater than 15 percent of the rental cost, as well as other real additional costs (for example, internet and energy costs).

If you rent out a room, the price of rent must be proportional to the rent you pay for the apartment as a whole. Otherwise, you could lose your right to stay in the apartment and be forced to move out.

Bostadrätt owners and property owners risk being liable to repay fees if the rent they charge is considered to be unreasonably high. If you are a property owner, you should also make sure there are not too many people in the property, both from a fire safety standpoint and so there isn’t too much noise.

Insurance

You should also take a look at your home insurance, and see if new people moving into the property or second-hand tenants will affect your premium.

The Migration Agency do not offer private homes to refugees looking for housing, and do not give any form of economic benefit to those who house refugees.

It is also important to note that there are special rules for children under 18 who arrive in Sweden without a parent or guardian – people wishing to help children must contact the social services in their municipality, as they are responsible for support, housing and schooling.

The Swedish Red Cross recommends that those wishing to help do so via an organisation, so there is support and control for both the refugee and the person opening their home. Those who choose to house refugees in their own homes should think carefully about how the agreement will work in practice, the Red Cross says.