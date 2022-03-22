KEY FACTS: What we know about the school stabbing in Malmö

What do we know about the attacker?

The perpetrator was an 18-year-old pupil at the school. Police were on Tuesday searching his house in Trelleborg, looking for clues that might explain the attack. They are also going through data retrieved from his mobile phone. He has no previous convictions, and has not previously come to the police’s attention.

At a press conference on Tuesday morning, police said they were talking to teachers and pupils at the school, as well as to the young man’s family, about whether there had been any worrying changes in his behaviour in the days and months leading up to the attack.

It was still too early, police said, to tell whether the attack had been planned in advance.

What are police saying about the motive?

Police on Tuesday would not say whether they believed the attack was a hate-crime, with a religious or racist motive, or whether it was connected to two other recent school stabbings in Skåne, Sweden’s most southern county.

In August 2021, a 15-year-old boy attacked a teacher with a knife at a school in Eslöv, dressed in a helmet and a bullet-proof vest. A 16-year-old boy then in January this year stabbed a pupil and a teacher at an upper-secondary school in Kristianstad. Police have described the two boys as “best friends”.

What do we know about the victims?

Both of the victims were teachers at the school, and both were in their 50s. So far, neither the police nor the school have revealed their identities.

What happened during the attack?

Police have not given any details on what the teachers or the attacker were doing in the period leading up to the attack. The attacker was armed with a knife, an axe, and a hammer.

The attacker himself made the emergency call at 17:12 on Monday evening, and at 17:22 police had already located him, together with his two victims, on the third floor of the school’s main building.

Police sent out ten police cars and several ambulances in case of further attacks, shut Admiralsgatan, one of Malmö’s main roads, for several blocks around the school, and cordoned off a large area in front of the school.

The pupils and staff at the school were then made to stay in offices and classrooms, while officers from the Swedish police’s National Task Force searched the buildings to check that there were no other attackers. Pupils and staff were then kept a little longer at the school while police officers took witness statements.

Forensic technicians were collecting evidence at the school late into Monday evening.

What was happening at the school at the time of the attack?

Most of the pupils had already gone home, so there were only about 50 people inside the building at the time of the attack. Many of those still in the school were rehearsing for the Latinspexet, a comedy sketch and variety show the pupils arrange every year.

The show was due to have its opening night on March 25th. Others were playing sports, such as basketball.

What are the police doing now?

Police are interviewing the friends, family, teachers and colleagues of the attacker, searching his house, phone and computer, and collecting witness statements.

What is happening at the school now?

The school is closed, but the education department in Malmö has organised a crisis leadership group, which is arranging counselling and support for pupils, both at Malmö Latinskola and at other schools in the city.

The city has also arranged a meeting place where pupils can come to talk about what happened and receive support.