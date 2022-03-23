Read news from:
Sweden to impose obligatory ID checks on ferries from next week

Sweden's government is to bring bring in obligatory ID checks for passengers arriving in Sweden by ferry, as it seeks to get a better control over refugees from Ukraine.

Published: 23 March 2022 11:04 CET
Migration Agency staff and volunteers from Refugees Welcome Sweden await the arrival of Ukrainian refugees by ferry from Świnoujście in Poland at the ferry terminal in Ystad, southern Sweden. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

The new requirement will come into force on March 28th and will expire on September 1st. 

Sweden’s infrastructure minister, Tomas Eneroth, said that the requirement would “allow ferry companies to pass information to the Migration Agency and other other [agencies] on who is coming to Sweden so that we can ensure a good reception”. 

“There are indications that this would mean one could, among other things, stop trafficking,” he said. 

Ferry companies already need to collect passenger information for journeys over 20 nautical miles (37 kilometres), but ID checks are only required if there are suspicions that a passenger might have given false information. Now, this requirement is being changed, so that all passengers’ ID must be checked.

Article continues below video

The reason ferry companies have to collect passenger information is to make sure the crew and rescue services know how many passengers are on board if there is an accident. 

Sweden’s government argues that this is even more necessary when so many people are taking ferries to flee war in Ukraine.

The country last week announced plans to bring back ID checks on buses, trains and ferries from April 8th, sending a new law for consultation that would be valid for three years. 

The plans have triggered widespread criticism from politicians in Skåne, who complain that new checks will make it harder for commuters between Sweden and the Danish capital, Copenhagen, and will deter cross-border integration. 

Brexit: EU asks border police not to stamp passports of British residents

The European Commission has asked border police from member states across the bloc not to stamp the passports of those British nationals protected by the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

Published: 18 March 2022 15:45 CET
Britons living across the EU have long been concerned about the knock-on effect of their passport being wrongly stamped when travelling in and out of the Schengen zone.

While British officials at embassies across Europe have repeatedly stressed the passports of those Britons protected by the Brexit deal should not be stamped, those instructions appear not to have filtered through to border guards.

The erroneous stamps have left many passport holders resident in the EU worrying about being accused of overstaying the 90-day limit in their host country.

This week the EU Commission has stressed that passports should not be stamped, but reassured Britons that if they are there will be no negative consequences.

“The Commission recommends – notably as regards beneficiaries of the Withdrawal Agreement – that Member State border guards refrain from stamping. In any case, should stamping nevertheless take place, such stamp cannot affect the length of the authorised long-term stay,” read their latest guidance.

“EU law does not prevent border guards from stamping upon entry to and exit from the Schengen area of travel documents of United Kingdom nationals who are beneficiaries of the Withdrawal Agreement who are in possession of a valid residence permit issued by a Schengen Member State. The same applies to their family members in the same situation.”

The Commission added that the usual limitation of a stay of 90 days in a 180 days’ period in the Schengen area does not apply to Britons covered by the Withdrawal Agreement “irrespective of whether their passport has been stamped or not”.

But it reminded Britons that they only have the right to stay in their country of residence. If they travel within the Schengen area to another EU country they are subject to the 90 day rule. 

It recommended Britons “proactively present” their post-Brexit residency cards  – if they have one – at the border to prove their status. However not all Britons in the EU have post-Brexit residency cards because they are only compulsory in certain countries.

Britons in countries such as Spain and Italy, where the cards are not obligatory but available, are urged to apply as soon as possible. 

Those who don’t have the cards are told to use any documentation “that credibly proves that the holders exercised the right to move and reside freely in the host Member State before the end of the transition period and continue to reside there.”

“Documents indicating the address of the person can show continued residence after the end of the transition period. “

